Here Are All The 2014 Super Bowl Ads In Order

Budweiser Budweiser stole the show with its ‘Puppy Love’ ad.

If you happened to step away from the television during a commercial break at this year’s Super Bowl, you just might have missed something amazing.

From Budweiser’s soul-cleansing “Puppy Love” story to GoDaddy’s insane real-life stunt, this year’s advertisers made the game an absolute blast from start to finish.

Whether you’re chomping at the bit to see what you missed or merely want to re-live some of your favourite Super Bowl advertising moments, Business Insider has you covered.

We’ve collected every Super Bowl ad from this year’s game, and put them in the order they ran. This way, you can enjoy this year’s ads whenever you want.

