Michael Heiman/Getty ImagesThe Super Bowl XLIV logo is seen atop Sun Life Stadium on February 3, 2010, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
- From 1967 until today, the Super Bowl logo has changed drastically.
- Earlier versions of the logo featured bright colours and over-the-top fonts, but n ow it’s much simpler and more uniform each year.
- In the early 2010s, the logo incorporated the Lombardi Trophy and illustrations inspired by the games’ venues.
Since the very first Super Bowl game in 1967, the iconic logo for each game has evolved immensely. While earlier logos featured different colours, fonts, and graphics, the logo now is much more uniform.
Some logos were inspired by the cities where the games were held, while others stuck to a patriotic red, white, and blue colour scheme.
Here’s what the Super Bowl logo looked like the year you were born, from 1967 up until 2020.
1967: In the first Super Bowl, then called the First World Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League beat the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10.
1968: NFL defending champions the Green Bay Packers beat AFL team the Oakland Raiders 33-14, and there was a simple logo to mark the occasion.
1969: With a bolder logo this year, 1969 was the first time the game officially used the trademarked “Super Bowl” name. The New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts 16-7.
1970: In the fourth and final AFL versus NFL game, the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.
1971: In the first modern Super Bowl game — and with a disco-esque logo to match — the Baltimore Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13.
1972: The year the Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana, a Western font was used on the logo.
1973: The Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 this year.
1974: The Miami Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.
1975: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 at Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, and a more elegant font was used to mark the occasion.
1976: The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
1977: The Oakland Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14.
1978: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos 27-10 while playing at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, the first Super Bowl to be played in a domed stadium.
1979: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in a close game of 35-31. For the first time, the location and date was part of the game’s logo — a theme that would continue for years to come.
1980: The Pittsburgh Steelers played the Los Angeles Rams and won 31-19 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
1981: The Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
1982: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.
1983: The Washington Redskins won against the Miami Dolphins 27-17.
1984: The Los Angeles Raiders won against the Washington Redskins 38-9 at Tampa Stadium.
1985: The Miami Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers 38-16.
1986: The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
1987: At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the New York Giants defeated the Denver Broncos 39-20. The logo included a nod to the venue.
1988: The Washington Redskins beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 this year.
1989: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16. The national anthem was sung by Billy Joel at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
1990: In the first game of the ’90s, the San Francisco 49ers demolished the Denver Broncos 55-10.
1991: The New York Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 20-19. It was the first year to feature a halftime show with pop acts. Michael Jackson was the headlining performance.
1992: The Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in the championship game.
1993: At the Rose Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys won with a strong lead over the Buffalo Bills, 52-17. The logo this year featured three roses in honour of the venue.
1994: The Dallas Cowboys won again the next year against the Buffalo Bills, 30-13. The logo featured a peach inspired by the Georgia Dome venue.
1995: The San Francisco 49ers won out against the San Diego Chargers 49-26 at the Joe Robbie Stadium (now the Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida.
1996: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
1997: The Green Bay Packers won against the New England Patriots in a 35-21 victory at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
1998: The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and Queen Latifah played the halftime show.
1999: The Denver Broncos won against the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
2000: In the first game of the new millennium, the St. Louis Rams won 23-16 against the Tennessee Titans.
2001: The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7 at the Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.
2002: The New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17.
2003: The Super Bowl game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders ended in a 48-21 victory for Tampa.
2004: The New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29. Tom Brady was named the game’s MVP and the logo was inspired by Houston, the home of NASA.
2005: The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21.
2006: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Rolling Stones performed as the halftime show.
2007: The next year, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17. Peyton Manning won his first Super Bowl ring and was named the game’s MVP.
2008: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14 in one of the biggest upsets and most exhilarating games in Super Bowl history.
2009: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
2010: The New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.
2011: The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25. This year was the first to feature the newly designed Super Bowl logo with images of the game stadium.
2012: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
2013: Despite a power outage that briefly stopped the game, the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the team’s first-ever loss in franchise history.
2014: The Seattle Seahawks won against the Denver Broncos 43-8. The logo featured an illustration of MetLife Stadium.
2015: The New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks by only four points, 28-24.
2016: In the 50th Super Bowl game, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. It was the final game of Peyton Manning’s career.
2017: The next year, the logo changed and no longer featured the game’s venue. The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.
2018: The next year, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in their first-ever Super Bowl win.
2019: Last year, the New England Patriots redeemed themselves and won against the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.
2020: This year, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs.
