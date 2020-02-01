Michael Heiman/Getty Images The Super Bowl XLIV logo is seen atop Sun Life Stadium on February 3, 2010, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

From 1967 until today, the Super Bowl logo has changed drastically.

Earlier versions of the logo featured bright colours and over-the-top fonts, but n ow it’s much simpler and more uniform each year.

In the early 2010s, the logo incorporated the Lombardi Trophy and illustrations inspired by the games’ venues.

Since the very first Super Bowl game in 1967, the iconic logo for each game has evolved immensely. While earlier logos featured different colours, fonts, and graphics, the logo now is much more uniform.

Some logos were inspired by the cities where the games were held, while others stuck to a patriotic red, white, and blue colour scheme.

Here’s what the Super Bowl logo looked like the year you were born, from 1967 up until 2020.

1967: In the first Super Bowl, then called the First World Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League beat the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10.

NFL Super Bowl I.

1968: NFL defending champions the Green Bay Packers beat AFL team the Oakland Raiders 33-14, and there was a simple logo to mark the occasion.

NFL Super Bowl II.

1969: With a bolder logo this year, 1969 was the first time the game officially used the trademarked “Super Bowl” name. The New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts 16-7.

NFL Super Bowl III.

1970: In the fourth and final AFL versus NFL game, the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

NFL Super Bowl IV.

1971: In the first modern Super Bowl game — and with a disco-esque logo to match — the Baltimore Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13.

NFL Super Bowl V.

1972: The year the Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana, a Western font was used on the logo.

NFL Super Bowl VI.

1973: The Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 this year.

NFL Super Bowl VII.

1974: The Miami Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.

NFL Super Bowl VIII.

1975: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 at Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, and a more elegant font was used to mark the occasion.

NFL Super Bowl IX.

1976: The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.

NFL Super Bowl X.

1977: The Oakland Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14.

NFL Super Bowl XI.

1978: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos 27-10 while playing at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, the first Super Bowl to be played in a domed stadium.

NFL Super Bowl XII.

1979: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in a close game of 35-31. For the first time, the location and date was part of the game’s logo — a theme that would continue for years to come.

NFL Super Bowl XIII.

1980: The Pittsburgh Steelers played the Los Angeles Rams and won 31-19 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

NFL Super Bowl XIV.

1981: The Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NFL Super Bowl XV.

1982: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

NFL Super Bowl XVI.

1983: The Washington Redskins won against the Miami Dolphins 27-17.

NFL Super Bowl XVII.

1984: The Los Angeles Raiders won against the Washington Redskins 38-9 at Tampa Stadium.

NFL Super Bowl XVIII.

1985: The Miami Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers 38-16.

NFL Super Bowl XIX.

1986: The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NFL Super Bowl XX.

1987: At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the New York Giants defeated the Denver Broncos 39-20. The logo included a nod to the venue.

NFL Super Bowl XXI.

1988: The Washington Redskins beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 this year.

NFL Super Bowl XXII.

1989: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16. The national anthem was sung by Billy Joel at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

NFL Super Bowl XXIII.

1990: In the first game of the ’90s, the San Francisco 49ers demolished the Denver Broncos 55-10.

NFL Super Bowl XXIV.

1991: The New York Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 20-19. It was the first year to feature a halftime show with pop acts. Michael Jackson was the headlining performance.

NFL Super Bowl XXV.

1992: The Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in the championship game.

NFL Super Bowl XXVI.

1993: At the Rose Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys won with a strong lead over the Buffalo Bills, 52-17. The logo this year featured three roses in honour of the venue.

NFL Super Bowl XXVII.

1994: The Dallas Cowboys won again the next year against the Buffalo Bills, 30-13. The logo featured a peach inspired by the Georgia Dome venue.

NFL Super Bowl XXVIII.

1995: The San Francisco 49ers won out against the San Diego Chargers 49-26 at the Joe Robbie Stadium (now the Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NFL Super Bowl XXIX.

1996: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

NFL Super Bowl XXX.

1997: The Green Bay Packers won against the New England Patriots in a 35-21 victory at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

NFL Super Bowl XXXI.

1998: The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and Queen Latifah played the halftime show.

NFL Super Bowl XXXII.

1999: The Denver Broncos won against the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NFL Super Bowl XXXIII.

2000: In the first game of the new millennium, the St. Louis Rams won 23-16 against the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Super Bowl XXXIV.

2001: The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7 at the Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.

NFL Super Bowl XXXV.

2002: The New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17.

NFL Super Bowl XXXVI.

2003: The Super Bowl game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders ended in a 48-21 victory for Tampa.

NFL Super Bowl XXXVII.

2004: The New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29. Tom Brady was named the game’s MVP and the logo was inspired by Houston, the home of NASA.

NFL Super Bowl XXXVIII.

2005: The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21.

NFL Super Bowl XXXIX.

2006: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Rolling Stones performed as the halftime show.

NFL Super Bowl XL.

2007: The next year, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17. Peyton Manning won his first Super Bowl ring and was named the game’s MVP.

NFL Super Bowl XLI.

2008: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14 in one of the biggest upsets and most exhilarating games in Super Bowl history.

NFL Super Bowl XLII.

2009: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

NFL Super Bowl XLIII.

2010: The New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

NFL Super Bowl XLIV.

2011: The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25. This year was the first to feature the newly designed Super Bowl logo with images of the game stadium.

NFL Super Bowl XLV.

2012: The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NFL Super Bowl XLVI.

2013: Despite a power outage that briefly stopped the game, the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the team’s first-ever loss in franchise history.

NFL Super Bowl XLVII.

2014: The Seattle Seahawks won against the Denver Broncos 43-8. The logo featured an illustration of MetLife Stadium.

NFL Super Bowl XLVIII.

2015: The New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks by only four points, 28-24.

NFL Super Bowl XLIX.

2016: In the 50th Super Bowl game, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. It was the final game of Peyton Manning’s career.

NFL Super Bowl 50.

2017: The next year, the logo changed and no longer featured the game’s venue. The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

NFL Super Bowl LI.

2018: The next year, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in their first-ever Super Bowl win.

NFL Super Bowl LII.

2019: Last year, the New England Patriots redeemed themselves and won against the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

NFL Super Bowl LIII.

2020: This year, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Super Bowl LIV.

