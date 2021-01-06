Every state raising its minimum wage in 2021

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images A group of BLM demonstrators protest about $US15 minimum wage in Lower Manhattan’s financial district on July 20, 2020.

To kick off 2021, 20 states raised their minimum wages.

According to a report from the National Employment Law Project, a record-breaking number of jurisdictions are set to increase their minimum wages this year.

President-elect Joe Biden has previously expressed support for a national $US15 minimum wage.

Some hourly workers will see larger paychecks in 2021. Twenty states already increased their minimum wages at the start of the year, and several more will see boosts in the coming months.

Workers in New Mexico will get the largest bump. They will receive an additional $US1.50 an hour, with the state’s hourly wage now cracking four digits.

Overall, the movement to increase the minimum wage has seen major gains in the past year. President-elect Joe Biden doubled down on his support for a $US15 minimum wage in October. As Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig noted in an analysis, raising the minimum wage has not consistently negatively impacted employment â€” and could put more money in the pockets of 27 million workers.

A 2019 Pew Research Centre poll found that 67% of Americans support raising the minimum wage to $US15 an hour; Insider polling from 2019 also found that 63% of respondents supported the increase.

A record-breaking number of jurisdictions will increase their minimum wages in 2021, according to a report from the National Unemployment Law Project. Here’s where workers are already getting paid more â€” and where they will soon.

In Alaska, the minimum wage rose by $US0.15 to $US10.34 effective January 1.

Blue Poppy Anchorage, Alaska.

The increase is part of an annual adjustment for inflation, according to the state’s Department of Labour and Workforce Development.

Arizona’s minimum wage also increased annually for inflation, going from $US12 to $US12.15.

Matt Mawson/Getty Images The city of Flagstaff has its own higher minimum wage.

Per the Economic Policy Institute, the city of Flagstaff actually has its own, higher minimum wage. In 2021, the minimum wage in Flagstaff will be $US15.

In Arkansas, the minimum wage increased from $US10 to $US11 effective January 1.

Stephanie Himango/NBC NewsWire Highway in Arkansas in 2010.

The raise comes from a 2018 ballot measure.

In California, the minimum wage increased from $US13 to $US14 effective January 1.

Davel5957/Getty Images Irvine, California.

From 2017 on, the minimum wage has increased yearly.

In Colorado, the minimum wage increased from $US12 to $US12.32.

After the minimum wage reached $US12 in January 2020, the state now adjusts annually for cost of living.

Connecticut is set to increase the minimum wage from $US12 to $US13 on August 1.

Jennifer Yakey-Ault/Shutterstock Norwich, Connecticut.

The wage will gradually increase until it’s $US15 in 2023.

On January 1, the minimum wage in Florida increased from $US8.56 to $US8.65. It will increase to $US10 effective September 30.

Kruck20/Getty Images Florida Keys, Florida.

Florida is incrementally raising its minimum wage to $US15 by 2026, making it the most conservative state to do so, as Insider previously reported.

In Illinois, the minimum wage increased from $US10 to $US11.

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images Chicago has its own minimum wage.

Illinois also has two areas with different minimum wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute: Chicago and its surrounding Cook County. In Chicago, the minimum wage will increase from $US14 to $US15 on July 1. In Cook County, the minimum wage of $US13 will see an annual increase on July 1 tied to the consumer price index.

In Maine, the minimum wage increased from $US12 to $US12.15.

Shutterstock Freeport, Maine.

It’s the first annual increase for cost of living.

In Maryland, the minimum wage increased from $US11 to $US11.75 effective January 1.

Nicole Glass Photography/Shutterstock Lexington Park, Maryland.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, Maryland also has two areas with different minimum wages: Montgomery County and Prince George’s County.

On July 1, the minimum wage in Montgomery County will increase from $US14 to $US15. Prince George’s County had its own minimum wage of $US11.50 until January 1, when it changed to Maryland’s state rate.

In Massachusetts, the minimum wage increased from $US12.75 to $US13.50 effective January 1.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Boston, Massachusetts.

The minimum wage will increase by an additional $US.75 in 2022 and in 2023.

In Minnesota, the minimum wage rose from $US10 to $US10.08 effective January 1.

Sam Wagner/Shutterstock Red Wing, Minnesota.

The rate was adjusted for inflation.

In Missouri, the minimum wage increased from $US9.45 to $US10.30 effective January 1.

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Light traffic in St. Louis.

The minimum wage will increase by $US0.85 again in 2022 and 2023.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, both Kansas City and St. Louis passed their own minimum wage ordinances in 2015, although their rates are the same as the state’s.

In Montana, the minimum wage increased from $US8.65 to $US8.75.

Gail Benson/Shutterstock Whitefish, Montana.

Gov. Steve Bullock said the wage is tied to inflation.

In Nevada, the minimum wage is set to increase from $US9 to $US9.75.

Westend61/Getty Images Las Vegas, Nevada.

The wage will gradually increase to $US12 in 2024.

In New Jersey, the minimum wage increased from $US11 to $US12.

© Allard Schager, Getty Images Camden, New Jersey.

The state’s minimum wage will increase by $US1 each year until hitting $US15 in 2024.

In New Mexico, the minimum wage increased from $US9 to $US10.50.

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock Taos, New Mexico.

The state minimum wage will gradually increase through 2023, when it will become $US12.

In New York, the minimum wage increased from $US11.80 to $US12.50, effective December 31, 2020.

Debanjali Bose/Insider New York City.

In New York City, the minimum wage is $US15, and in Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties the minimum wage increased from $US13 to $US14 on December 31, 2020, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

In Ohio, the minimum wage increased from $US8.70 to $US8.80.

Beeline Aerial/Shutterstock.com Dayton, Ohio.

The state had an annual increase on January 1.

In Oregon, the minimum wage is set to increase from $US12 to $US12.75 on July 1.

Robert Candy / EyeEm/Getty Images Eugene, Oregon.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, both the Portland Urban Growth Boundary and non-urban counties have different minimum wages. (Under state law, each metropolitan area has such a land use planning line around its perimeter, to control urban expansion.)

In the Portland Urban Growth Boundary, the minimum wage will increase from $US13.25 to $US14.50 on July 1. And in non-urban counties, the minimum wage will increase from $US11.50 to $US12 on July 1.

In South Dakota, the minimum wage increased from $US9.30 to $US9.45.

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Pierre, South Dakota.

The state had an annual increase on January 1.

In Vermont, the minimum wage increased from $US10.96 to $US11.75.

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Montpelier, Vermont.

The wage rose as part of annual indexing.

In Virginia, the minimum wage is set to increase from $US7.25 to $US9.50 on May 1.

The wage will gradually increase until it is $US15 in 2026.

In Washington, the minimum wage increased from $US13.50 to $US13.69.

ChrisBoswell/Getty Images Olympia, Washington.

The state adjusts the wage each year with a cost-of-living increase.

