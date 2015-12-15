Someone edited all 6 'Star Wars' movies side by side so you can watch them at the same time

With “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” days away from its US premiere, many fans are marathoning the entire series in preparation. One fan has already condensed the original saga into a 90-second clip, but there’s an even more ridiculous video circulating the web. YouTuber Michael McNulty edited all the “Star Wars” movies into a single video with six frames — each showing a different movie simultaneously.

The top comment on YouTube sums up the watching experience perfectly:

“I’m going to watch star wars today!” Person: “Which one?” “Yes”

The video provides a fun side-by-side comparison of different events and sequences across all six movies.

The intro shows how the original “Star Wars: A New Hope” movie (in the middle-right frame) had a smaller logo than its descendants.

The video has made an appearance on Reddit, where one commenter noticed something else interesting. “At the same time Natalie Portman gets her credit at the end of Episode I, we get our last glance of her character during the funeral procession in Episode III,” user fathervice noted.

Here’s that shot (watch the top two frames on the left side):

Though actually watching all six movies at the same time would be impossibly confusing, it’s fun to scroll through and see the timing of other events. Again, “A New Hope” stands out as the shortest film, with credits rolling while the other five movies are still in their climactic moments.

And as also pointed out by a Redditor, the audio in the beginning is worth a listen for its comedic lack of synchronicity. When the iconic “Star Wars” score begins to play, the six movies aren’t quite matched up right. The resulting noise sounds like an amateur grade school band desperately trying to nail John Williams’ classic theme song — and failing miserably.

You can watch the whole video on YouTube.

