Every star who was nominated for multiple Golden Globes this year

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on February 3, 2021.

Apart from the usual snubs and surprises, there were multiple double nominations.

Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for both “Emma” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

This year’s Golden Globe nominations were announced on February 3, 2021. After one of the strangest years in Hollywood’s history, it could only be expected that a few wild card nominations would sneak their way in (“Emily in Paris”? Really?).

But besides the snubs and surprises, these seven actors, writers, directors, and composers had a great morning â€” they were all nominated for multiple awards.

Keep scrolling to see who will be playing double duty at the ceremony on February 28.

Anya Taylor-Joy received a nomination for her performance as the titular role in “Emma” …

Universal ‘Emma.’

Taylor-Joy was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance in the film, based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel.

… and also for her star-making performance in “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Netflix ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

Taylor-Joy played Beth Harmon, an orphan who becomes a chess prodigy (who also deals with a growing drug addiction), in “The Queen’s Gambit,” which became Netflix’s most-watched miniseries.

She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.



Sacha Baron Cohen was nominated, of course, for the reprisal of his iconic character in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” …

Amazon Studios ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Cohen was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

In fact, Cohen is technically up for three awards, as he also produced “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which is up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.



But he also snagged a nomination for his performance in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Netflix ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’

Cohen played founding member of the Youth International Party, Abbie Hoffman, in “Chicago 7.” He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Olivia Colman received a nod for her role as Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown” …

Netflix ‘The Crown.’

Colman was nominated once again for her performance as Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown” – she took home the same Golden Globe in 2020, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

She was also nominated for her role as Anne in “The Father.”

Sony Pictures Classics ‘The Father.’

Both Colman and her co-star Anthony Hopkins (who plays her father) were nominated for their roles in “The Father.”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross picked up two score nominations. First, for David Fincher’s “Mank.”

Netflix ‘Mank.’

The duo has scored three other Fincher films as well: “The Social Network,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” and “Gone Girl.”

And second, for Pixar’s “Soul.”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Soul.’

These are their fourth and fifth Golden Globe noms.



Three director/screenwriters were nominated in both categories. First, Emerald Fennell for writing and directing “Promising Young Woman.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell.

Carey Mulligan was nominated for her performance in the film, and it was also nominated for Best Picture – Drama.

Next, Aaron Sorkin for writing and directing “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Aaron Sorkin.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” picked up five nominations total, for Cohen’s performance, Sorkin’s directing and screenplay, Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Original Song for “Hear My Voice” by Celeste.

And lastly, Chloé Zhao for writing and directing “Nomadland.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Chloé Zhao.

“Nomadland” picked up nominations for Best Picture – Drama, writing, directing, and Frances McDormand’s performance.

