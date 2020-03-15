Every single Tom Hanks movie, ranked by critic reviews

20th Century Fox/DreamWorks Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Paramount Pictures Tom Hanks has appeared in more than 50 films.

Tom Hanks has appeared in more than 50 films so far, including beloved classics “You’ve Got Mail,” “Cast Away,” and the “Toy Story” franchise.

Hanks has also won two back-to-back Oscars for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” and has received a further four nominations.

However, he’s had his fair share of movies that bombed, too, including “Ithaca” and Netflix’s “The Circle.”

Here’s every Tom Hanks film, ranked from worst to best by its Rotten Tomatoes score.

53. Tom Hanks played Eamon Bailey in Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ in 2017.

STX Films ‘The Circle’ was directed James Ponsoldt.

IMDB Synopsis: “A woman lands a dream job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, only to uncover an agenda that will affect the lives of all of humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

52. Hanks appeared as Sherman McCoy in 1990’s ‘The Bonfire of the Vanities.’

Warner Bros. ‘The Bonfire of the Vanities’ was directed by Brian De Palma.

IMDB Synopsis: “After his mistress runs over a young teen, a Wall Street hotshot sees his life unravel in the spotlight and attracting the interest of a down and out reporter.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

51. Hanks played Mr. Macauley in 2015’s ‘Ithaca,’ which was directed by Meg Ryan.

Momentum Pictures ‘Ithaca’ was directed by Meg Ryan.

IMDB Synopsis: “With his older brother off to war, fourteen-year-old telegram messenger Homer Macauley comes of age in the summer of 1942.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

50. Hanks played Elliot in the 1980 movie ‘He Knows You’re Alone.’

United Artists/Cinema International Corporation ‘He Knows You’re Alone’ was directed by Armand Mastroianni.

IMDB Synopsis: “A young bride-to-be is being stalked upon by a serial killer in Staten Island. She gets help from a former lover, but will they manage to escape?”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

49. Hanks reprised his role as Dr. Robert Langdon for the third time in 2016’s ‘Inferno.’

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Inferno’ was directed by Ron Howard.

IMDB Synopsis: “When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Dr. Sienna Brooks, and together they must race across Europe against the clock to foil a deadly global plot.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23%

48. Hanks first played Langdon in ‘The Da Vinci Code’ in 2006.

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘The Da Vinci Code’ was directed by Ron Howard.

IMDB Synopsis: “A murder inside the Louvre, and clues in Da Vinci paintings, lead to the discovery of a religious mystery protected by a secret society for two thousand years, which could shake the foundations of Christianity.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

47. Hanks played Older Mike in 1992’s ‘Radio Flyer.’

Columbia Pictures ‘Radio Flyer’ was directed by Richard Donner.

IMDB Synopsis: “A father recounts a dark period of his childhood when he and his little brother lived in the suburbs.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

46. Hanks played the titular character in 2011’s ‘Larry Crowne,’ which he also wrote and directed.

Universal Pictures. Tom Hanks directed ‘Larry Crowne’ himself.

IMDB Synopsis: “After losing his job, a middle-aged man reinvents himself by going back to college.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

45. He played Dr. Robert Langdon for the second time in 2009’s ‘Angels & Demons.’

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Angels & Demons’ was directed by Ron Howard.

IMDB Synopsis: “Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon works with a nuclear physicist to solve a murder and prevent a terrorist act against the Vatican during one of the significant events within the church.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

44. In 1986, Hanks played Walter Fielding in ‘The Money Pit.’

Universal Pictures ‘The Money Pit’ was directed by Richard Benjamin.

IMDB Synopsis: “A young couple struggles to repair a hopelessly dilapidated house.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

43. In 2012’s ‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,’ Hanks played Thomas Schell.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close’ was directed by Stephen Daldry.

IMDB Synopsis: “A nine-year-old amateur inventor, Francophile, and pacifist searches New York City for the lock that matches a mysterious key left behind by his father, who died in the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

42. Hanks played Richard in 1985’s ‘The Man with One Red Shoe.’

20th Century Fox ‘The Man With One Red Shoe’ was directed by Stan Dragoti.

IMDB Synopsis: “A man picked randomly out of a crowd is made the target of CIA survelliance and pursuit.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

41. Hanks played Streebek in the 1987 remake of ‘Dragnet.’

Universal Pictures. ‘Dragnet’ was directed y Tom Mankiewicz.

IMDB Synopsis: “The equally-straight-laced and “by the book” nephew of Joe Friday must work with his more laid-back partner to solve a mystery.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

40. Hanks played Det. Scott Turner in 1989’s ‘Turner and Hooch.’

Buena Vista Pictures ‘Turner and Hooch’ was directed by Roger Spottiswoode.

IMDB Synopsis: “A detective must adopt a rambunctious dog in order to help him find a killer.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

39. In 1989, Hanks appeared as Ray Peterson in ‘The ‘Burbs.’

Universal Pictures ‘The ‘Burbs’ was directed by Joe Dante.

IMDB Synopsis: “An overstressed suburbanite and his fellow neighbours are convinced that the new family on the block are part of a murderous Satanic cult.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

38. In 2004, Hanks played Prof. Goldthwait Higginson Dorr in the remake of ‘The Ladykillers.’

Buena Vista Pictures ‘The Ladykillers’ was directed by Joel and Ethan Coen.

IMDB Synopsis: “An eccentric, if not charming Southern professor and his crew pose as a classical ensemble in order to rob a casino, all under the nose of his unsuspecting but sharp old landlady.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

37. Hanks appeared as Rick Gasko in ‘Bachelor Party’ in 1984.

20th Century Fox ‘Bachelor Party’ was directed by Neal Israel.

IMDB Synopsis: “A soon-to-be-married man’s friends throw him the ultimate bachelor party.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

36. In 2004’s Christmas classic ‘The Polar Express,’ Hanks played several characters: Hero Boy, Father, Conductor, Hobo, Scrooge, and Santa.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Polar Express’ was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

IMDB Synopsis: “On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

35. In 1988, Hanks played Steven Gold in ‘Punchline.’

Columbia Pictures. ‘Punchline’ was directed by David Seltzer.

IMDB Synopsis: “A medical school dropout and a housewife/mum try to make it as stand-up comedians. They become friends and help each other out at an NYC comedy club.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

34. In 1986, Hanks played David Basner in ‘Nothing in Common.’

TriStar Pictures ‘Nothing in Common’ was directed by Garry Marshall.

IMDB Synopsis: “A highly successful advertising executive decides to put his job on hold after getting an update from his father that he and his wife are divorced and decides to extend his break after revealing that his father is a diabetic.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

33. In 1985’s ‘Volunteers,’ Hanks played Lawrence Bourne III.

TriStar Pictures ‘Volunteers’ was directed by Nicholas Meyer.

IMDB Synopsis: “1962, after Yale graduation, womanizing Lawrence flees a gambling debt that his rich dad won’t pay. He takes his roomie’s place as Peace Corps Volunteer in Thai Golden Triangle with 2 other PCVs. Will he survive 2 years?”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

32. In 2004’s ‘The Terminal,’ Hanks played Viktor Navorski.

DreamWorks Pictures ‘The Terminal’ was directed by Steven Spielberg.

IMDB Synopsis: “An Eastern European tourist unexpectedly finds himself stranded in JFK airport, and must take up temporary residence there.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

31. Hanks played Joe Banks in ‘Joe Versus the Volcano’ in 1990.

Warner Bros. ‘Joe Versus the Volcano’ was directed by John Patrick Shanley.

IMDB Synopsis: “When a hypochondriac learns that he is dying, he accepts an offer to throw himself in a volcano at a tropical island, and along the way there, learns to truly live.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

30. Hanks again played several characters in 2013’s ‘Cloud Atlas,’ appearing as Dr. Henry Goose, Hotel Mgr, Isaac Sachs, Dermot Hoggins, and Cavend.

Warner Bros. Pictures/Focus Features/X-Verleih ‘Cloud Atlas’ was directed by The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer.

IMDB Synopsis: “An exploration of how the actions of individual lives impact one another in the past, present and future, as one soul is shaped from a killer into a hero, and an act of kindness ripples across centuries to inspire a revolution.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

29. Hanks played Joe Fox in 1998’s classic rom-com ‘You’ve Got Mail.’

Warner Bros. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ was directed by Nora Ephron.

IMDB Synopsis: “Two business rivals who despise each other in real life unwittingly fall in love over the Internet.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

28. Hanks won his second Oscar for playing the titular character in the 1994 classic ‘Forrest Gump.’

Paramount Pictures ‘Forrest Gump’ was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

IMDB Synopsis: “The presidencies of Kennedy and Johnson, the events of Vietnam, Watergate, and other historical events unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75, whose only desire is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

27. Hanks played Troy’s Father in 2008’s ‘The Great Buck Howard.’

Magnolia Pictures ‘The Great Buck Howard’ was directed by Sean McGinly.

IMDB Synopsis: “A young man, much to the chagrin of his father, becomes the new assistant to an illusionist in decline.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

26. In 2016’s ‘A Hologram for the King,’ Hanks played Alan Clay.

Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions/Saban Films ‘A Hologram for the King’ was directed by Tom Tykwer.

IMDB Synopsis: “A failed American sales rep looks to recoup his losses by travelling to Saudi Arabia and selling his company’s product to a wealthy monarch.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

25. In 1993, Hanks played Sam Baldwin in ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’

TriStar Pictures ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ was directed by Nora Ephron.

IMDB Synopsis: “A recently widowed man’s son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

24. Hanks cameod as ‘Woody Car’ in Pixar’s 2006 movie ‘Cars.’

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution ‘Cars’ was directed by John Lasseter

IMDB Synopsis: “A hot-shot race-car named Lightning McQueen gets waylaid in Radiator Springs, where he finds the true meaning of friendship and family.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

23. In the 1999 adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Green Mile,’ Hanks played Paul.

Warner Bros. ‘The Green Mile’ was directed by Frank Darabont.

IMDB Synopsis: “The lives of guards on Death Row are affected by one of their charges: a black man accused of child murder and rape, yet who has a mysterious gift.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

22. In 1992, Hanks played Jimmy Dugan in ‘A League of Their Own.’

Columbia Pictures ‘A League of Their Own’ was directed by Penny Marshall.

IMDB Synopsis: “Two sisters join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed amidst their own growing rivalry.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

21. Hanks took on the role of icon Walt Disney in 2013’s ‘Saving Mr. Banks.’

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ was directed by John Lee Hancock.

IMDB Synopsis: “Author P.L. Travers reflects on her childhood after reluctantly meeting with Walt Disney, who seeks to adapt her Mary Poppins books for the big screen.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

20. Hanks won his first Oscar for playing Andre Beckett in 1993’s ‘Philadelphia.’

TriStar Pictures ‘Philadelphia’ was directed by Jonathan Demme.

IMDB Synopsis: “When a man with HIV is fired by his law firm because of his condition, he hires a homophobic small time lawyer as the only willing advocate for a wrongful dismissal suit.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

19. In 2002, Hanks played Michael Sullivan in ‘Road to Perdition.’

DreamWorks Pictures/20th Century Fox ‘Road to Perdition’ was directed by Sam Mendes.

IMDB Synopsis: “A mob enforcer’s son witnesses a murder, forcing him and his father to take to the road, and his father down a path of redemption and revenge.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

18. In 2007, Hanks played Charlie Wilson in ‘Charlie Wilson’s War.’

Universal Pictures ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ was directed by Mike Nichols.

IMDB Synopsis: “A drama based on a Texas congressman Charlie Wilson’s covert dealings in Afghanistan, where his efforts to assist rebels in their war with the Soviets have some unforeseen and long-reaching effects.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

17. In 2016, Hanks portrayed real-life hero Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger in ‘Sully.’

Warner Bros. ‘Sully’ was directed by Clint Eastwood.

IMDB Synopsis: “The story of Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks), an American pilot who became a hero after landing his damaged plane on the Hudson River in order to save the flight’s passengers and crew.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

16. Hanks played a version of himself in ‘The Simpsons Movie’ in 2007.

20th Century Fox ‘The Simpsons Movie’ was directed by David Silverman.

IMDB Synopsis: “After Homer deliberately pollutes the town’s water supply, Springfield is encased in a gigantic dome by the EPA and the family are declared fugitives.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

15. As Ben Bradlee, Hanks starred opposite Meryl Streep in Steven Spielberg’s 2017 drama ‘The Post.’

20th Century Fox/Universal Pictures ‘The Post’ was directed by Steven Spielberg.

IMDB Synopsis: “A cover-up that spanned four U.S. presidents pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

14. Hanks earned an Oscar nomination for playing Chuck Noland in 2000’s ‘Cast Away.’

20th Century Fox/DreamWorks Pictures ‘Cast Away’ was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

IMDB Synopsis: “A FedEx executive undergoes a physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

13. In 1984, Hanks played Allen Bauer in ‘Splash.’

Buena Vista Distribution ‘Splash’ was directed by Ron Howard.

IMDB Synopsis: “A young man is reunited with a mermaid who saved him from drowning as a boy. He falls in love with her, not knowing who or what she is.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

12. In Steven Spielberg’s 2015 film ‘Bridge of Spies,’ Hanks played James Donovan.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/20th Century Fox ‘Bridge of Spies’ was directed by Steven Spielberg.

IMDB Synopsis: “During the Cold War, an American lawyer is recruited to defend an arrested Soviet spy in court, and then help the CIA facilitate an exchange of the spy for the Soviet captured American U2 spy plane pilot, Francis Gary Powers.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

11. Hanks starred as Mr. White in 1996’s ‘That Thing You Do!’ — which he also wrote and directed.

20th Century Fox Tom Hanks directed ‘That Thing You Do!’ himself.

IMDB Synopsis: “A local Pennsylvania band scores a one hit wonder in 1964 and rides the star-making machinery as long as they can, with lots of help from its manager.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

10. Hanks was nominated for an Oscar for playing Capt. Miller in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 masterpiece ‘Saving Private Ryan.’

DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures ‘Saving Private Ryan’ was directed by Steven Spielberg.

IMDB Synopsis: “Following the Normandy Landings, a group of U.S. soldiers go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

9. Hanks played Captain Richard Phillips in 2013’s ‘Captain Phillips.’

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Captain Phillips’ was directed by Paul Greengrass.

IMDB Synopsis: “The true story of Captain Richard Phillips and the 2009 hijacking by Somali pirates of the U.S.-flagged MV Maersk Alabama, the first American cargo ship to be hijacked in two hundred years.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

8. In 1995’s ‘Apollo 13,’ Hanks played Jim Lovell.

Universal City Studios ‘Apollo 13’ was directed by Ron Howard.

IMDB Synopsis: “NASA must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes massive internal damage putting the lives of the three astronauts on board in jeopardy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

7. Hanks played another real-life icon in 2019’s ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood,’ in which he portrayed Fred Rogers and earned his fifth, and latest, Oscar nomination.

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ was directed by Marielle Heller.

IMDB Synopsis: “Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Lloyd Vogel.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

6. Hanks played CIA agent Carl Hanratty opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 2002’s ‘Catch Me If You Can.’

DreamWorks Pictures ‘Catch Me if You Can’ was directed by Steven Spielberg.

IMDB Synopsis: “A seasoned FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr. who, before his 19th birthday, successfully forged millions of dollars’ worth of checks while posing as a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, and a legal prosecutor.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

5. Hanks returned to play Woody in 2019’s ‘Toy Story 4.’

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Toy Story 4’ was directed by Josh Cooley.

IMDB Synopsis: “When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

4. Hanks played Josh in ‘Big’ in 1988, and received his first Oscar nomination for it.

20th Century Fox ‘Big’ was directed by Penny Marshall.

IMDB Synopsis: “After wishing to be made big, a teenage boy wakes the next morning to find himself mysteriously in the body of an adult.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

3. Hanks reprised his role as Woody in 2010’s ‘Toy Story 3.’

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Toy Story 3’ was directed by Lee Unkrich.

IMDB Synopsis: “The toys are mistakenly delivered to a day-care centre instead of the attic right before Andy leaves for college, and it’s up to Woody to convince the other toys that they weren’t abandoned and to return home.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

2. In 1999, Hanks played Woody for a second time in ‘Toy Story 2.’

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution ‘Toy Story 2’ was directed by John Lasseter.

IMDB Synopsis: “When Woody is stolen by a toy collector, Buzz and his friends set out on a rescue mission to save Woody before he becomes a museum toy property with his roundup gang Jessie, Prospector, and Bullseye.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

1. Hanks played the beloved Woody for the first time in 1995’s ‘Toy Story.’

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution ‘Toy Story’ was directed by John Lasseter.

IMDB Synopsis: “A cowboy doll is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

