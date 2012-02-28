Every Single Regional Fed Survey Was Better In February Than It Was In January

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This makes it very easy to believe that the economy is re-accelerating in the US.Although we’ve yet to hear from the Richmond Fed — which comes out today — Calculated Risk notes that every single regional Fed economic report has been better in February than it was in January.



Remember how these surveys work: They simply ask businesses in their region whether things were better or worse than the month before. If more businesses say things are getting better than are getting worse, the index goes up, and so on. So not only was every index positive (meaning more businesses saw things improving than getting worse) they were more positive than the previous month.

