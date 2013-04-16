Every Single Off Duty Cop In Boston Has Just Been Ordered To Report In

The call has gone out: All police officers in Boston, even the off duty ones, have been ordered to report into their districts following the Boston Marathon bomb blasts.



A dispatcher put out the call moments ago, audible on a live feed of police scanners in the city:

All off duty officers are requested to respond, you have been activated and respond to your districts ASAP.

Tactical officers have been asked to go to the intersection of Ring Road and Huntington Avenue, along with armoured cars.

All other personnel have been ordered to report to Boston Common.

