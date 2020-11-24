Every single Miley Cyrus movie, ranked according to critics

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘The Last Song.’

Miley Cyrus turns 28 on November 23.

And while she’s one of the most beloved Disney stars of all time, her films haven’t been all that great, or so some critics say.

In some of her films, Cyrus has appeared as herself; in others, she’s taken on roles in rom-coms or animated movies.

Her best reviewed film by critics is Disney’s “Bolt.”

Since her very first concert film in 2008, Miley Cyrus has been keeping us entertained on the big screen. From there, she experimented with Nicholas Sparks, co-starred with Demi Moore, and cameoed as herself in Bill Murray’s Christmas special.

In honour of her 28th birthday on November 23, we’ve ranked all 11 Miley Cyrus films from worst to best, according to critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The scores were accurate as of November 2020.

Keep scrolling to see where your favourite Cyrus film ranks, from “The Last Song” to “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

Miley Cyrus’ lowest-rated film is 2012’s “So Undercover.”

Millennium Entertainment Cyrus in ‘So Undercover.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 6%

Synopsis: Cyrus stars as Molly, a private investigator, who gets an offer from the FBI to tail a student, Alex, who is the daughter of a US senator. In order to blend in, she enrolls in college, joins a sorority, and even falls in love.

“Cyrus seems bored, as if ready to jump ship to another movie.” wrote Henry Barnes of the Guardian.

In “LOL,” Cyrus played a rebellious teenager named Lola.

Lionsgate Films Cyrus and Demi Moore in ‘LOL.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%

Synopsis: Lola (Cyrus), nicknamed Lol by her friends and family, tries to navigate her divorced parents, her best friends, her ex-boyfriend, and a new love interest, all while trying to stay out of trouble and attend a class trip in Paris.

“‘LOL’ is DOA, a shapeless and charmless teen-skewing trifle stocked with trendy slanguage and social-network gimcracks that make it seem like something four years past its expiration date,”wrote Variety’s Joe Leydon.

Cyrus’ first big post-“Hannah Montana” role was Ronnie, another rebellious teen, in “The Last Song.”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Last Song.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Synopsis: Co-developed at the same time as the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, Ronnie (Cyrus) is sent to live with her estranged father after she flunks out of school, stops playing piano, and gets caught shoplifting. Throughout the summer, she falls in love and reconnects with her dad.

Tim Robey of the Daily Telegraph wrote “As Nicholas Sparks adaptations go, this one’s both endearingly join-the-dots and surprisingly un-crass.”

In 2009, Cyrus took Hannah Montana to the big screen in “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Cyrus in ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

Synopsis: After exhibiting diva behaviour, Miley is sent back to her Tennessee hometown to reconnect with her grandma and old life.

“A perpetual Disney identity crisis that involves a blonde wig, a prepubescent ‘Vertigo’-meets ‘Jekyll and Hyde’-meets ‘High School Musical,'” wrote Philippa Hawker of The Age.

Every episode of “Black Mirror” is a mini-movie, and Cyrus’ episode was called “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.”

Netflix Miley Cyrus in ‘Black Mirror.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Synopsis: Cyrus plays both Ashley O., a decidedly Hannah Montana-esque popstar who wants to change her image, and Ashley Too, a doll version of the singer who encourages her fan Rachel to help rescue the real Ashley from her evil manager/aunt.

David Sims of the Atlantic wrote, “‘Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too’ has enough engaging material to make it the most successful outing of the show’s latest season.”

Cyrus appeared in the concert film “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.”

Paramount Pictures Cyrus and Justin Bieber in ‘Never Say Never.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Synopsis: The concert documentary follows Bieber on his “Never Say Never” tour, leading up to his performance at Madison Square Garden. Cyrus appears to sing “Overboard.”

“If you are at all curious about Justin Bieber the phenomenon, ‘Never Say Never’ is a fascinating, eye opening and eerily emotive film,” wrote Giles Hardie of the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cyrus appeared as herself in the 2015 Netflix film “A Very Murray Christmas.”

Netflix Paul Shaffer, George Clooney, Bill Murray, and Cyrus in ‘A Very Murray Christmas.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Synopsis: After a storm causes all of the guests for Bill Murray’s Christmas special to cancel, he’s forced to hang out in a hotel with a cast of unusual characters, and perform. Cyrus appears in a dream sequence, and the two sing a few songs together.

“‘A Very Murray Christmas’ is an unexpectedly tender little TV jewel from the man who built his early career on being a wisecracking cynic,” wrote NPR’s David Bianculli.

Cyrus appeared in another Christmas movie as herself: “The Night Before.”

Sony Pictures Releasing Joseph Gordon Levitt and Cyrus in ‘The Night Before.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Synopsis: Best friends Ethan (Joseph Gordon Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogen), and Chris (Anthony Mackie) celebrate one final Christmas Eve together before their lives change – Isaac is having a baby. Over the course of the night, hijinks ensue, including a public performance with Cyrus.

“‘The Night Before’ pretends to be an anti-Christmas Christmas film but, for all the bad behaviour of its three male leads, ends up just as gloopy and manipulative as any of the other seasonal movies released this year,” Geoffrey Macnab of the Independent wrote.

“Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert” set records for Super Bowl weekend.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Cyrus in ‘Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Synopsis: On the “Best of Both Worlds” tour, Cyrus pulls double duty performing as both her Disney doppelganger Hannah Montana, and her actual self.

Joseph P. Kahn of the Boston Globe wrote, “One’s opinion of it may depend more on age and parental status than exposure to other rock-concert films. But there’s no denying the film delivers on its promise.”

Cyrus appeared in the Joan Jett documentary “Bad Reputation.”

Magnolia Pictures Cyrus and Joan Jett in ‘Bad Reputation.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Synopsis: This documentary follows the career of Joan Jett from the formation of the Runaways, her partnership with songwriter and producer Kenny Laguna, to the creation of the band Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and her record label Blackheart Records. It all leads up to the induction of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – they were inducted by Cyrus.

“Jett is so free, she doesn’t feel the need to speak to her private life. In her own way, that’s as rock ‘n’ roll as it gets,” wrote Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out.

Her best reviewed film is Disney’s “Bolt.”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures John Travolta and Cyrus in ‘Bolt.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Synopsis: Bolt, a dog voiced by John Travolta, is the star of a TV show – the only issue is, he doesn’t know he’s starring on a show, and instead thinks his superpowers are real. After he gets thrust into the real world, he embarks on an adventure to reunite with Penny (Cyrus), his owner.

“Tremendously loveable and funny stuff,” wrote Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian.

