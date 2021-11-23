Every single Miley Cyrus movie, ranked according to critics

Miley Cyrus’ lowest-rated film is 2012’s “So Undercover.”

6%

Synopsis: Cyrus stars as Molly, a private investigator, who gets an offer from the FBI to tail a student, Alex, who is the daughter of a US senator. In order to blend in, she enrolls in college, joins a sorority, and even falls in love.

“Cyrus seems bored, as if ready to jump ship to another movie.” wrote Henry Barnes of the Guardian.