Every single Miley Cyrus movie, ranked according to critics

- Miley Cyrus turns 29 on November 23.
- Over her 15-year career, she’s appeared in 15 movies, such as “The Last Song” and “LOL.”
- Her best-reviewed film by critics is Disney’s “Bolt.
Synopsis: Cyrus stars as Molly, a private investigator, who gets an offer from the FBI to tail a student, Alex, who is the daughter of a US senator. In order to blend in, she enrolls in college, joins a sorority, and even falls in love.
“Cyrus seems bored, as if ready to jump ship to another movie.” wrote Henry Barnes of the Guardian.
Synopsis: Lola (Cyrus), nicknamed Lol by her friends and family, tries to navigate her divorced parents, her best friends, her ex-boyfriend, and a new love interest, all while trying to stay out of trouble and attend a class trip in Paris.
“‘LOL’ is DOA, a shapeless and charmless teen-skewing trifle stocked with trendy slanguage and social-network gimcracks that make it seem like something four years past its expiration date,” wrote Variety’s Joe Leydon.
Synopsis: After the events of the first “SATC” film, the ladies return for another adventure — this time to Abu Dhabi — while each deals with their own issues. Samantha, specifically, is dealing with aging and menopause, which is accentuated by her wearing the same dress as 18-year-old Cyrus on a red carpet. You can watch her scene here.
“The latest offering from Carrie and the girls shows they’re more cartoons now than women,” wrote NME’s Stuart McGurk.
Synopsis: Co-developed at the same time as the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, Ronnie (Cyrus) is sent to live with her estranged father after she flunks out of school, stops playing piano, and gets caught shoplifting. Throughout the summer, she falls in love with Will Blakelee (Hemsworth) and reconnects with her dad.
Tim Robey of the Daily Telegraph wrote “As Nicholas Sparks adaptations go, this one’s both endearingly join-the-dots and surprisingly un-crass.”
Synopsis: After exhibiting diva behavior, Miley is sent back to her Tennessee hometown to reconnect with her grandma and old life.
“A perpetual Disney identity crisis that involves a blonde wig, a prepubescent ‘Vertigo’-meets ‘Jekyll and Hyde’-meets ‘High School Musical,'” wrote Philippa Hawker of The Age.
Synopsis: Cyrus plays both Ashley O., a decidedly Hannah Montana-esque popstar who wants to change her image, and Ashley Too, a doll version of the singer who encourages her fan Rachel to help rescue the real Ashley from her evil manager/aunt.
David Sims of the Atlantic wrote, “‘Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too’ has enough engaging material to make it the most successful outing of the show’s latest season.”
Synopsis: The concert documentary follows Bieber on his “Never Say Never” tour, leading up to his performance at Madison Square Garden. Cyrus appears to sing “Overboard.”
“If you are at all curious about Justin Bieber the phenomenon, ‘Never Say Never’ is a fascinating, eye opening and eerily emotive film,” wrote Giles Hardie of the Sydney Morning Herald.
Synopsis: After a storm causes all of the guests for Bill Murray’s Christmas special to cancel, he’s forced to hang out in a hotel with a cast of unusual characters, and perform. Cyrus appears in a dream sequence, and the two sing a few songs together.
“‘A Very Murray Christmas’ is an unexpectedly tender little TV jewel from the man who built his early career on being a wisecracking cynic,” wrote NPR’s David Bianculli.
Synopsis: Best friends Ethan (Joseph Gordon Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogen), and Chris (Anthony Mackie) celebrate one final Christmas Eve together before their lives change — Isaac is having a baby. Over the course of the night, hijinks ensue, including a public performance with Cyrus.
“‘The Night Before’ pretends to be an anti-Christmas Christmas film but, for all the bad behavior of its three male leads, ends up just as gloopy and manipulative as any of the other seasonal movies released this year,” Geoffrey Macnab of the Independent wrote.
Synopsis: On the “Best of Both Worlds” tour, Cyrus pulls double duty performing as both her Disney doppelganger Hannah Montana, and her actual self.
Joseph P. Kahn of the Boston Globe wrote, “One’s opinion of it may depend more on age and parental status than exposure to other rock-concert films. But there’s no denying the film delivers on its promise.”
Synopsis: When Will Bloom’s (Ewan McGregor) estranged father tells his son he has terminal cancer, he returns home to try and bond with his father one last time, and listens to his father’s stories that he assumed were fictional for his entire life. Cyrus has a small role as a child named Ruthie — she’s credited by her birth name, Destiny.
“When it catches fire, this great-looking movie offers hilarious diversions. And as father and son struggle toward a hard-won reconciliation, ‘Big Fish’ reveals its beating heart,” wrote Newsweek’s David Ansen.
Synopsis: This documentary follows the career of Joan Jett from the formation of the Runaways, her partnership with songwriter and producer Kenny Laguna, to the creation of the band Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and her record label Blackheart Records. It all leads up to the induction of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — they were inducted by Cyrus.
“Jett is so free, she doesn’t feel the need to speak to her private life. In her own way, that’s as rock ‘n’ roll as it gets,” wrote Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out.
Synopsis: The summer after the events of “High School Musical” finds Troy, Gabriella, Chad, Taylor and the rest of their friends working at a country club — the same one that Sharpay and Ryan happen to be members of.
Cyrus, at the time the star of “Hannah Montana,” won a fan poll on Disney Channel’s website asking fans what Disney Channel star they wanted to see cameo in the finale. She appears in the last song, “All For One.”
“It’s an irrepressibly colourful and upbeat effort and the result is ‘Grease’ meets ‘Fame’ meets Annette Funicello and Elvis Presley, for 8-to-12-year-olds,” wrote Gordon Farrer for The Age.
Synopsis: The newly minted Guardians of the Galaxy meet Peter’s dad (Kurt Russell) who is (literally) a living planet named Ego. Peter (Chris Pratt) and Ego bond, causing the rest of the team to reflect on their families, both biological and chosen. During one of the post-credits scenes, Cyrus voices a disembodied robot head named Mainframe, a member of the original Guardians.
“In Marvel lingo, ‘Guardians 2’ feels like a great six-issue arc, the kind of storytelling that used to be the backbone of superhero comics,” wrote The Atlantic’s David Sims.
Synopsis: Bolt, a dog voiced by John Travolta, is the star of a TV show — the only issue is, he doesn’t know he’s starring on a show, and instead thinks his superpowers are real. After he gets thrust into the real world, he embarks on an adventure to reunite with Penny (Cyrus), his owner.
“Tremendously lovable and funny stuff,” wrote Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian.