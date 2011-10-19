Every Single Apple Analyst Is Saying The Exact Same Thing Today

Photo: By Steamtalks on Flickr

Groupthink alert.Here’s a quick summary, sent to us by a trader, of major sell-side research shops commenting on Apple’s surprise miss:



AAPL recap

JPM- siri says “diss the miss, its all timing” raising estimates and maintain dec-12 PT of $525

Citi- iPhone shortfall due to purchase deferrals; Buy the dip

Goldman- a tough miss, but expect a sharp holiday snapback; CL-Buy

Morgan Stanley- a small hiccup but pump primed for C4Q

UBS- a pause in between tracks; reit BUY

Deutsche Bank – even mountain climbers need a breather at altitude. Tweaking est’s, maintain buy, 530 pt

BofA- taking from one Q and giving to another; maintain BUY, 515 target

Watch Below: It’s Just Bad Timing For Apple, Nothing Else

