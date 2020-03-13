Quentin Tarantino has made 12 cameos in movies and TV shows. Here they all are

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Miramax Films/Dimension Films Tarantino has appeared in most of his films, as well as those of others.

Quentin Tarantino has made 12 cameos in his career.

Six of those cameos came in his own films, with five being physical appearances plus one as a narrator.

He has also cameoed in other movies and TV shows, such as “The Golden Girls” and his friend Robert Rodriguez’s “Desperado.”

‘The Golden Girls’ (1988)

Buena Vista Television Tarantino appeared in ‘The Golden Girls’ in 1988, but the show started in 1985.

Tarantino managed to get a small cameo as an Elvis impersonator on an episode of “The Golden Girls” just as he was starting out in Hollywood.

In the episode, he plays one of many Elvis impersonators – if you look closely you can see Tarantino centre-left in the beige suit, just behind and to the left of the impersonator with the guitar.

‘Reservoir Dogs’ (1992)

Miramax Films Tarantino played Mr. Brown in his directorial debut.

This was Tarantino’s first real cameo – with actual lines. And it started off a series of appearances in his own films that could be argued are ‘small roles’ rather than actual cameos.

In “Reservoir Dogs,” Tarantino plays Mr. Brown, who delivers a classic pop-culture-inspired Tarantino speech about his interpretation of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” before (spoiler) his untimely demise.

‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Miramax Films Tarantino played Jimmy in ‘Pulp Fiction,’ for which he won his first Oscar (best original screenplay, shared with Roger Avery).

Tarantino was nominated for best director for “Pulp Fiction” and won best original screenplay for the film, but he also acted in it, too, as Jimmie – the guy whose house Jules and Vincent clean up a murder in with the help of Mr. Wolf.

Tarantino originally considered playing Lance, the character who assists Vincent resuscitating Mia, but he eventually decided he wanted to be solely behind the camera for Mia’s overdose scene.

‘Desperado’ (1995)

Sony Pictures Releasing Tarantino appeared in his friend Robert Rodriguez’s film, with whom he made ‘Grindhouse’ in 2007.

Tarantino pops up in this sequel to “El Mariachi,” directed by his friend Robert Rodriguez. In his brief scene, Tarantino seems to sport some sort of Mexican accent in his first couple of lines before speaking in his normal voice and telling a joke about a bartender and urination.

The scene, unsurprisingly, ends with blood.

‘Girl 6’ (1996)

20th Century Fox Tarantino appeared in this film directed by Spike Lee.

This cameo, in retrospect, seems curious as Spike Lee and Tarantino have a long-standing feud that was sparked in 1997 after Lee criticised Tarantino’s use of the N-word, which Lee thought was excessive, in Tarantino’s film “Jackie Brown.”

Since then, Lee has boycotted “Django Unchained” while Tarantino vowed never to work with Lee again. This cameo in Spike Lee’s “Girl 6,” in which Tarantino plays a film director, is the only time they worked together.

‘Little Nicky’ (2000)

New Line Cinema Tarantino made a cameo in this Adam Sandler comedy, which was received poorly by critics.

Tarantino played an eccentric, blind preacher in this Adam Sandler comedy, and appeared in several slapstick-laden scenes in which his character can sense Nicky is from hell and gets himself into more and more accidents.

It’s a cameo very suited to the film, and Tarantino clearly gives it his all.

‘The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz!’ (2005)

Fox Television Studios DistributorBuena Vista Television Tarantino appeared as himself in this movie, pitching a film to Kermit the Frog.

The Muppets’ movies always have cameos and celebrity appearances in them, and Tarantino played himself in “The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz.” In his scene, he pitches some rather unsuitable suggestions to Kermit the Frog for the climax of their “Wizard of Oz” production, including samurai sword fights, Japanese anime, and blood baths.

‘Death Proof’ (2007)

Dimension Films Tarantino’s ‘Death Proof’ is one half of ‘Grindhouse,’ which is a double-feature special also containing Robert Rodriguez’s ‘Planet Terror.’

Tarantino played Warren, a bar-owner, in “Death Proof,” his least-discussed film.

According to Eli Roth, Tarantino actually drank real shots in his scenes and ordered the rest of the cast to do so, too, in order to make the scene look and feel more realistic.

‘Sukiyaki Western Django’ (2007)

Sony Pictures Entertainment Tarantino cameos in this English-language Japanese horror directed by Takashi Miike.

“Django Unchained” wasn’t the first Django Tarantino appeared in. It was actually Takashi Miike’s very camp 2007 film “Sukiyaki Western Django,” the title of which is a play on the genre “spaghetti western.”

“Sukiyaki” is a Japanese dish served with noodles. In his cameo, Tarantino plays an ageing gunslinger and cuts an egg out of a snake in the opening scene – which is actually one of the least bizarre moments of the movie.

‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

The Weinstein Company/Universal Pictures Tarantino was nominated for best director for this film, his second of three best director nominations he has received.

Tarantino appears twice in “Inglourious Basterds.” He appears later in the film as an American GI in the film-within-the-film “Nation’s Pride.”

In it, he faces away from the camera and says, “Colonel, I implore you.”

His more noticeable cameo comes earlier in the film as a german soldier getting scalped by the bastards.

‘Django Unchained’ (2012)

The Weinstein Company/Columbia Pictures Tarantino won his second Oscar for this film, again for best original screenplay.

Tarantino’s character in this Django film is much less capable than the one in Miike’s movie. Here, he plays an Australian miner transporting Jamie Foxx’s Django.

Not only is his character pretty incapable (he gets duped by Django and then blown up by his own dynamite), but the director also proves himself to be incapable of an Australian accent.

‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015)

The Weinstein Company Tarantino’s film finally won legendary composer Ennio Morricone his first Oscar — for best original score.

Technically, this may not count as a cameo since he doesn’t actually appear on the screen.

But it was still a surprise to hear Tarantino’s unmistakable voice pop up halfway through the film in between the first and second acts. Tarantino explains that the audience has missed something crucial during the preceding shoot-out: someone poisoned the coffee.

