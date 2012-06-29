AMAZING! Here Is Every Product Billy Mays Ever Pitched

Adrienne Crezo
OxiClean Billy MaysBilly Mays, RIP.

Billy Mays, America’s favourite infomercial star, died three years ago today.He began his career selling the WashMatik, a car-washing brush that siphoned water through the bristles without electricity.

He moved from that to the Ultimate Chopper, and some of his other products not featured here include The Ding King (dent and ding repair kit), Turbo Tiger (a hand-held minivac), Grip Wrench (an adjustable strap wrench), Green Now (fertiliser), and something called the EZ Crunch Bowl, which promised to be “A new way to eat breakfast cereal.”

Here are the rest of the products he pitched over the next 12 years, in no particular order.

Click here to see every product Billy Mays pitched >
More From Mental_Floss:
Every Item Inside Nickelodeon’s 1992 Time Capsule

5 Amazing Stories of Messages in Bottles

Andrew Jackson’s Big Block of Cheese

Why Does Bottled Water Have an Expiration Date?

Orange Glo: This was Billy's break-out pitch. He sold 6,000 units in 11 minutes (at $18 each) on the Home Shopping Network. He became HSN's go-to sales guy immediately afterward.

Awesome Auger

DON'T MISS: 10 Shocking Secrets Of Flight Attendants

Flies Away: Lotta rhyming-ay in this one-ay.

DON'T MISS: What Do Olympians Eat? 5 Crazy Training Diets

Gopher: It reaches so you don't have to.

Grater Platter: You can grate asiago in it, ok. It's no ordinary plate.

Handy Switch

DON'T MISS: The Early Jobs Of 24 Famous Writers

iCan Health Insurance: Not limited to household tools and gadgets, Mays took on the job of selling access to affordable health insurance for everyone.

Impact Gel: Why am I smashing my hand with this hammer?!

The iTie: It's the only necktie that features a concealed pocket.

DON'T MISS: Do You Own The Space Above Your House?

Jupiter Jack: The most convenient hands-free device for any mobile phone, GUARANTEED.

Kaboom!: Ring around the toilet? You need Kaboom!

Mighty Mendit

DON'T MISS: 11 Authors Who Hated The Movie Version Of Their Books

Mighty Putty, Mighty Putty Steel, Mighty Putty Wool: All three in one Super Pack, in case you need to fix that drawer pull, tow a boat and lift a school bus.

OxiClean: Powered by the air you breathe, activated by the water you and I drink. Classic.

Quick Chop: Vince and his Slap Chop can't compete.

DON'T MISS: 9 Of The Worst Bosses Ever

Samurai Shark: Tungsten carbide sharpening blades, people.

Simoniz Fix-It: Repairs scratches, dings and knicks ON CONTACT. Apply, and let dry. That's it!

Tool Band-it: When two hands just aren't enough, reach for the Tool Band-It. A job that takes two, can now be done by one! THAT'S AMAZING.

DON'T MISS: 7 Celebs Who Are The Same Age, But Don't Look It

Vidalia Slice Wizard: 7 different kitchen tools right in one machine. Even the food-processor inept can operate it. Try doing all that with a knife!

What-Odor? Odor Eliminator: Sour milk. Moldy, rotten cheese. Cat urine!

Zorbeez: The most absorbent material he'd ever used. Over 27 times more absorbent than cotton! You can even use them to dry your dog, guys.

DON'T MISS: 11 Sounds Your Kids Have Probably Never Heard

Mighty Tape: Mays' last commercial spot. By this time, he'd been selling everything from adjustable wrenches to deodorizer to … well, Mighty Tape.

More from Mental_Floss

The Complete History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.