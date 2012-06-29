AMAZING! Here Is Every Product Billy Mays Ever Pitched

Billy Mays, RIP.

Billy Mays, America’s favourite infomercial star, died three years ago today.He began his career selling the WashMatik, a car-washing brush that siphoned water through the bristles without electricity.



He moved from that to the Ultimate Chopper, and some of his other products not featured here include The Ding King (dent and ding repair kit), Turbo Tiger (a hand-held minivac), Grip Wrench (an adjustable strap wrench), Green Now (fertiliser), and something called the EZ Crunch Bowl, which promised to be “A new way to eat breakfast cereal.”

Here are the rest of the products he pitched over the next 12 years, in no particular order.

Click here to see every product Billy Mays pitched >

More From Mental_Floss:

Every Item Inside Nickelodeon’s 1992 Time Capsule

5 Amazing Stories of Messages in Bottles

Andrew Jackson’s Big Block of Cheese

Why Does Bottled Water Have an Expiration Date?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.