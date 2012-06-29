AMAZING! Here Is Every Product Billy Mays Ever Pitched

Billy Mays, America’s favourite infomercial star, died three years ago today.He began his career selling the WashMatik, a car-washing brush that siphoned water through the bristles without electricity.
He moved from that to the Ultimate Chopper, and some of his other products not featured here include The Ding King (dent and ding repair kit), Turbo Tiger (a hand-held minivac), Grip Wrench (an adjustable strap wrench), Green Now (fertiliser), and something called the EZ Crunch Bowl, which promised to be “A new way to eat breakfast cereal.”
Here are the rest of the products he pitched over the next 12 years, in no particular order.
Orange Glo: This was Billy's break-out pitch. He sold 6,000 units in 11 minutes (at $18 each) on the Home Shopping Network. He became HSN's go-to sales guy immediately afterward.
iCan Health Insurance: Not limited to household tools and gadgets, Mays took on the job of selling access to affordable health insurance for everyone.
Mighty Putty, Mighty Putty Steel, Mighty Putty Wool: All three in one Super Pack, in case you need to fix that drawer pull, tow a boat and lift a school bus.
Tool Band-it: When two hands just aren't enough, reach for the Tool Band-It. A job that takes two, can now be done by one! THAT'S AMAZING.
Vidalia Slice Wizard: 7 different kitchen tools right in one machine. Even the food-processor inept can operate it. Try doing all that with a knife!
Zorbeez: The most absorbent material he'd ever used. Over 27 times more absorbent than cotton! You can even use them to dry your dog, guys.
Mighty Tape: Mays' last commercial spot. By this time, he'd been selling everything from adjustable wrenches to deodorizer to … well, Mighty Tape.
