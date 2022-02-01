Only 14 solo-written songs have hit No. 1 this century — here they all are

1. “Everything You Want” by Vertical Horizon ‘Everything You Want’ was released as a single on October 19, 1999. Vertical Horizon/YouTube “Everything You Want” was written by Vertical Horizon’s cofounder and lead singer Matthew Scannell. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated July 15, 2000.

2. “Bent” by Matchbox Twenty ‘Bent’ was released as a single on July 4, 2000. Matchbox Twenty/YouTube “Bent” was written by Matchbox Twenty’s lead singer and guitarist Rob Thomas. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated July 22, 2000.

3. “Fallin'” by Alicia Keys ‘Fallin” was released as a single on April 10, 2001. Alicia Keys/YouTube “Fallin'” was written and produced by Keys for her debut album, “Songs in A Minor.” The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated August 18, 2001.

4. “How You Remind Me” by Nickelback ‘How You Remind Me’ was released as a single on July 17, 2001. Nickelback/YouTube “How You Remind Me” was written by Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated December 22, 2001.

5. “Hey Ya!” by Outkast ‘Hey Ya!’ was released as a single on August 25, 2003. Outkast/YouTube “Hey Ya!” was written by André Benjamin, better known as André 3000, one-half of the hip-hop duo Outkast. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated December 13, 2003.

6. “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter ‘Bad Day’ was released as a single on January 9, 2005. Daniel Powter/YouTube “Bad Day,” written by Powter, hit No. 1 on the chart dated April 8, 2006.

7. “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s ‘Hey There Delilah’ was released as a single on May 9, 2006. HollywoodRecordsVEVO/YouTube “Hey There Delilah” was written by Plain White T’s frontman Tom Higgenson. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated July 27, 2007.

8. “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ was released as a single on May 2, 2007. Soulja Boy/YouTube “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” was written by DeAndre Way, better known as rapper and producer Soulja Boy. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated September 15, 2007.

9. “Fireflies” by Owl City ‘Fireflies’ was released as a single on July 14, 2009. Owl City/YouTube “Fireflies” was written by Adam Young for his electro-pop solo project Owl City. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated November 7, 2009.

10. “OMG” by Usher featuring will.i.am ‘OMG’ was released as a single on March 22, 2010. Usher/YouTube “OMG” was written and produced by William James Adams Jr., known professionally as will.i.am. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated May 15, 2010.

11. “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris ‘We Found Love’ was released as a single on September 22, 2011. Rihanna/YouTube “We Found Love” was written and produced by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. The song hit No. 1 on the chart dated November 12, 2011.

12. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams ‘Happy’ was released as a single on November 21, 2013. Pharrell Williams/YouTube “Perfect,” written by Williams, hit No. 1 on the chart dated March 8, 2014.

13. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran ‘Perfect’ was released as a single on September 26, 2017. Ed Sheeran/YouTube “Perfect,” written by Sheeran, hit No. 1 on the chart dated December 23, 2017.