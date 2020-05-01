Every Netflix original TV show that's been cancelled

Netflix Justina Machado and Rita Moreno costarred in Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time.’

Netflix has created hundreds of original TV series since 2013.

The streaming service has also cancelled dozens of those shows, often after just one or two seasons.

Below is a list of every Netflix original TV show that was ended unexpectedly or against the plans of creators.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Since first launching its original programming slate in 2013 with “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black,” Netflix has created hundreds of its own TV shows (with 83 new ones already planned for 2020). The company has also cancelled dozens of series, often after just one or two seasons.

Below is a list of all the Netflix original series that were ended unexpectedly or against the plans of creators.

For the purposes of this list, we’re not including coproductions with other networks/studios (like the “Anne with an E” series co-produced by CBC), nor are we listing shows which were renewed for final seasons in agreement with the creators.

We’ve started with the oldest Netflix original show cancelled (“BoJack Horseman”), and gone chronologically up to the most recent (“October Faction”). For each entry, we list the date the show first premiered, and the date the news of its cancellation was announced.

Keep reading to see all 37 original shows cancelled by Netflix.

Did we miss your favourite Netflix series that got cancelled? Email [email protected]

“BoJack Horseman”

Netflix Will Arnett costarred as BoJack Horseman in this Netflix original series.

Synopsis: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s … 20 years later. Set in an LA where humans and anthropomorphic animal-people coexist, ‘BoJack Horseman’ is about one man (well, horse-man) who peaked too early and must figure out what to do next.”

Date premiered: August 22, 2014

Date cancelled: September 17, 2019

Total number of seasons: 6

“Marco Polo”

Netflix Benedict Wong costarred in ‘Marco Polo.’

Synopsis: “Set in a world of greed, betrayal, intrigue, and rivalry, ‘Marco Polo’ is based on the famed explorer’s adventure in Kublai Khan’s court.”

Date premiered: December 12, 2014

Date cancelled: December 12, 2016

Total number of seasons: 2

“Bloodline”

Saeed Adyani/Netflix Kyle Chandlers costarred in ‘Bloodline.’

Synopsis: “Set in the Florida Keys, ‘Bloodline’ centres on a close-knit family of four adult siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep brother returns home.”

Date premiered: March 20, 2015

Date cancelled: September 14, 2016

Total number of seasons: 3

“Daredevil”

Marvel Charlie Cox starred in ‘Daredevil.’

Synopsis: “Lawyer by day, street-level hero by night, Matt Murdock is on a mission to make his city a better place against an underground terror within the city.”

Date premiered: April 10, 2015

Date cancelled: November 29, 2018

Total number of seasons: 3

“Sense8”

Merie Wallace/Netflix Freema Andrews and Jamie Clayton costarred in ‘Sense8.’

Synopsis: “One moment links eight minds in disparate parts of the world, putting eight strangers in each other’s lives, each other’s secrets, and in terrible danger.”

Date premiered: June 5, 2015

Date cancelled: June 1, 2017

Total number of seasons: 2 (plus a bonus finale episode)

“Jessica Jones”

Netflix Krysten Ritter starred in ‘Jessica Jones.’

Synopsis: “After a tragic ending to her short-lived Super Hero stint, Jessica Jones is rebuilding her personal life and career as a private detective in Hell’s Kitchen. It’s time the world knew her name.”

Date premiered: November 20, 2015

Date cancelled: February 18, 2019

Total number of seasons: 3

“Friends From College”

Netflix Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders costarred in ‘Friends From College.’

Synopsis: “The show centres on a group of friends who went to Harvard together and are now facing down their forties and experiencing a range of success, or lack thereof, both professionally and domestically.”

Date premiered: March 11, 2016

Date cancelled: February 18, 2019

Total number of seasons: 2

“Lady Dynamite”

Netflix Maria Bamford starred in ‘Lady Dynamite.’

Synopsis: “The occasionally surreal episodes, refracted across multiple periods inspired by the actor/comedian’s life, tell the story of a woman who loses – and then finds – her s—.”

Date premiered: May 20, 2016

Date cancelled: January 13, 2018

Total number of seasons: 2

“The Get Down”

Netflix Justice Smith starred in ‘The Get Down.’

Synopsis: “Set in New York in 1977, this music-driven drama series chronicles the rise of hip-hop and the last days of disco – told through the lives, music, art, and dance of the South Bronx kids who would change the world forever.”

Date premiered: August 12, 2016

Date cancelled: May 24, 2017

Total number of seasons: 1

“Luke Cage”

Netflix Mike Colter starred in ‘Luke Cage.’

Synopsis: “After a sabotaged experiment leaves him with super strength and unbreakable skin, Luke Cage becomes a fugitive who attempts to rebuild his life in modern-day Harlem, New York City.”

Date premiered: September 30, 2016

Date cancelled: October 19, 2018

Total number of seasons: 2

“The OA”

Olivia Bee/Netflix Brit Marling starred in ‘The OA.’

Synopsis: “From Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the visionary filmmakers behind ‘Sound of My Voice’ and ‘The East,’ comes a powerful, mind-bending tale about identity, human connection and the borders between life and death.”

Date premiered: December 16, 2016

Date cancelled: August 5, 2019

Total number of seasons: 2

“One Day at a Time”

Michael Yarish/Netflix Justina Machado and Rita Moreno costarred in ‘One Day at a Time.’

Synopsis: “A reimagining of the Norman Lear classic, centering on a Cuban-American family. Our heroine is a recently separated, former military mum navigating a new single life while raising her radical teenaged daughter and socially adept tween son, with the ‘help’ of her old school Cuban-born mum and a friends-without-benefits building manager named Schneider.”

Date premiered: January 6, 2017

Date cancelled: March 14, 2019

Total number of seasons: 3

“Santa Clarita Diet”

Saeed Adyani / Netflix Drew Barrymore starred in ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’

Synopsis: “Joel and Sheila are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the LA suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction … but in a good way.”

Date premiered: February 3, 2017

Date cancelled: April 26, 2019

Total number of seasons: 3

“Iron Fist”

Marvel Finn Jones starred in ‘Iron Fist.’

Synopsis: “Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist.”

Date premiered: March 17, 2017

Date cancelled: October 12, 2018

Total number of seasons: 2

“Girlboss”

Netflix Britt Robertson starred in ‘Girlboss.’

Synopsis: “‘Girlboss’ is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the fashion brand Nasty Gal. The series centres on Amoruso, who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 28, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal.”

Date premiered: April 21, 2017

Date cancelled: June 24, 2017

Total number of seasons: 1

“Gypsy”

Netflix Naomi Watts starred in ‘Gypsy.’

Synopsis: “‘Gypsy’ is a ten-part psychological thriller that follows Jean Holloway, a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives.”

Date premiered: June 30, 2017

Date cancelled: June 30, 2017

Total number of seasons: 1

“Disjointed”

Netflix Kathy Bates starred in ‘Disjointed.’

Synopsis: “‘Disjointed’ is a workplace comedy starring Kathy Bates as a lifelong advocate for legalization who’s finally living her dream as the owner of an LA-area cannabis dispensary.”

Date premiered: August 25, 2017

Date cancelled: February 14, 2018

Total number of seasons: 1

“The Punisher”

Netflix Jon Bernthal starred in ‘The Punisher.’

Synopsis: “Known throughout New York City as The Punisher, Frank Castle must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.”

Date premiered: November 17, 2017

Date cancelled: February 18, 2019

Total number of seasons: 2

“Everything Sucks!”

Scott Patrick Green/Netflix Peyton Kennedy starred in ‘Everything Sucks!’

Synopsis: “A quirky, funny coming of age story that follows two groups of high school misfits, ‘Everything Sucks!’ follows an A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon.”

Date premiered: February 16, 2018

Date cancelled: April 6, 2018

Total number of seasons: 1

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale”

Netflix Joel McHale starred in ‘The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.’

Synopsis: “‘The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale’ is a weekly topical series featuring celebrity guests, comedy sketches, and insane video clips from every corner of the internet.”

Date premiered: February 18, 2018

Date cancelled: August 17, 2018

Total number of seasons: 1

“Seven Seconds”

Netflix Regina King starred in ‘Seven Seconds.’

Synopsis: “After a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teenager, a northeastern city explodes with racial tensions, an attempted cover-up and its aftermath, and the trial of the century.”

Date premiered: February 23, 2018

Date cancelled: April 18, 2018

Total number of seasons: 1

“The Break with Michelle Wolf”

Cara Howe/Netflix Michelle Wolf was the host of ‘The Break with Michelle Wolf.’

Synopsis: “‘The Break with Michelle Wolf,’ a weekly half-hour variety/sketch series, will have jokes, sketches, celebrities, and more.”

Date premiered: May 27, 2018

Date cancelled: August 17, 2018

Total number of seasons: 1

“All About the Washingtons”

Netflix Rev Run, aka Joseph Simmons, and his wife Justine Simmons costarred in ‘All About the Washingtons.’

Synopsis:“‘All About The Washingtons’ is an autobiographical scripted family sitcom that follows Joey Washington (Rev Run aka Joseph Simmons) and his wife Justine Washington (Justine Simmons), playing fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family of kids.”

Date premiered: August 10, 2018

Date cancelled: October 18, 2018

Total number of seasons: 1

“Insatiable”

Netflix Debby Ryan starred in ‘Insatiable.’

Synopsis: “For years, Patty has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.”

Date premiered: August 10, 2018

Date cancelled: February 14, 2020

Total number of seasons: 2

“The Good Cop”

Michele K Short/Netflix Josh Groban starred in ‘The Good Cop.’

Synopsis: “In ‘The Good Cop,’ Tony Danza plays Big Tony, a loveable yet not exactly honorable, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, TJ (Josh Groban) a brilliant, straight-laced NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules while solving Brooklyn’s toughest cases.”

Date premiered: September 21, 2018

Date cancelled: November 13, 2018

Total number of seasons: 1

“Turn Up Charlie”

Netflix Piper Perabo and Idris Elba costarred in ‘Turn Up Charlie.’

Synopsis: “‘Turn Up Charlie’ centres on the titular Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby.”

Date premiered: March 15, 2019

Date cancelled: April 27, 2020

Total number of seasons: 1

“No Good Nick”

Ali Goldstein/Netflix Siena Agudong and Melissa Joan Hart costarred in ‘No Good Nick.’

Synopsis: “‘No Good Nick’ follows 13-year-old Nick, short for Nicole, who infiltrates a family with the intention to get revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. As she gets to know the family, she will find compassion for them and will struggle with whether or not she can ultimately go through with the plan.”

Date premiered: April 15, 2019

Date cancelled: September 15, 2019

Total number of seasons: 1

“Chambers”

Netflix Uma Thurman costarred in ‘Chambers.’

Synopsis: “A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life.”

Date premiered: April 26, 2019

Date cancelled: June 18, 2019

Total number of seasons: 1

“Tuca and Bertie”

Netflix Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong costarred in ‘Tuca and Bertie.’

Synopsis: “‘Tuca and Bertie’ is an animated comedy series about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan, and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird.”

Date premiered: May 3, 2019

Date cancelled: July 24, 2019

Total number of seasons: 1

“Daybreak”

Ursula Coyote/Netflix Colin Ford, Austin Crute, and Alyvia Alyn Lind costarred in ‘Daybreak.’

Synopsis: “In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California, is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking arse as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh).”

Date premiered: October 24, 2019

Date cancelled: December 17, 2019

Total number of seasons: 1

“Merry Happy Whatever”

Adam Rose/Netflix Garcelle Beauvais and Dennis Quaid costarred in ‘Merry Happy Whatever.’

Synopsis: “Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, ‘Merry Happy Whatever’ follows Don Quinn, a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family – and his family doing their best to manage him.”

Date premiered: November 28, 2019

Date cancelled: March 26, 2020

Total number of seasons: 1

“V Wars”

Netflix Adrian Holmes costarred in ‘V Wars.’

Synopsis: “Dr. Luther Swann enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans.”

Date premiered: December 5, 2019

Date cancelled: March 20, 2020

Total number of seasons: 1

“Soundtrack”

Adam Rose/Netflix Megan Ferguson and Callie Hernandez costarred in Netflix’s ‘Soundtrack.’

Synopsis: “‘Soundtrack’ is a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.”

Date premiered: December 5, 2019

Date cancelled: March 20, 2020

Total number of seasons: 1

“Spinning Out”

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Kaya Scodelario starred in ‘Spinning Out.’

Synopsis: “After a devastating fall threatens her competitive skating career, Kat Baker seizes an opportunity to pursue her Olympic dreams, but at the risk of losing everything. ‘Spinning Out’ follows Kat as she battles her personal demons and faces drama both on and off the ice.”

Date premiered: January 1, 2020

Date cancelled: February 3, 2020

Total number of seasons: 1

“Messiah”

John Golden Britt/Netflix Mehdi Dehbi and Michelle Monaghan costarred in ‘Messiah.’

Synopsis: “When CIA officer Eva Geller uncovers information about a man gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins.”

Date premiered: January 1, 2020

Date cancelled: March 26, 2020

Total number of seasons: 1

“AJ and the Queen”

Beth Dubber/Netflix RuPaul and Izzy Gaspersz costarred in ‘AJ and the Queen.’

Synopsis: “RuPaul stars in this outrageous series as a down-on-her-luck drag queen travelling across America in an RV with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.”

Date premiered: January 10, 2020

Date cancelled: March 6, 2020

Total number of seasons: 1

“October Faction”

Netflix Aurora Burghart costarred in ‘October Faction.’

Synopsis: “Monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen hide their identities as members of a covert syndicate while their teenage kids, Geoff and Viv, are forced to live in a town trapped in the past.”

Date premiered: January 23, 2020

Date cancelled: March 20, 2020

Total number of seasons: 1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.