NBA Junkies Rejoice! You Can Now See Box Scores For Every NBA Game Ever

Prepare to waste hours and hours of your lives, NBA fans: you can now look out any box score from any game in NBA history on Basketball-Reference.com.The site scanned newspaper box scores from really old games, and entered other digitally.



Justin Kubatko wrote a blog post about it for the site today today, and included some box scores from big games like Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in 1962.

We’ve been playing around with it all day, and found that it’s really addicting to look up iconic games from your childhood to see what they’re like in retrospect.

For example, we looked up the box scores from the legendary (to us) 2001 playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

We found Allen Iverson had one of the most insane stat lines you’ll ever see in Game Seven of that series: 21 points on a dreadful 8/27 shooting, 16 ASSISTS, four turnovers, four rebounds, two steals, a block, and he played all 48 minutes!



