Every title that will be available to watch on Disney+ Day

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ Marvel Studios The Marvel box-office sensation that follows the origin story of martial arts master Shang-Chi, will be available to stream on Friday. Also out the same day is the documentary, “Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“Jungle Cruise” (no longer in Premier Access) Dwayne Johnson in ‘Jungle Cruise.’ Frank Masi/Disney The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure thriller based on the iconic Disney Parks ride will be taken off the Premier Access paywall and be available for all subscribers.

“Home Sweet Home Alone” ‘Home Sweet Home Alone.’ Disney+ The sixth film in the “Home Alone” franchise is here just in time for the holiday season.

“Olaf Presents” ‘Olaf Presents.’ Disney+ In this series of shorts, Olaf uses his unique storytelling talents to retell Disney classics like “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and more.

“Ciao Alberto” ‘Ciao Alberto.’ Disney Plus In this spin-off short film from Pixar’s “Luca,” we find Alberto back at the fishing village trying to prove himself to the serious fisherman who took him in, Massimo.

“The Simpsons in Plusaversary” ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary.’ Disney+ The latest “The Simpsons” short on Disney+ features everyone in Springfield throwing a big party to celebrate Disney+ Day, but Homer isn’t invited.

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Season 2) ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum.’ Disney Media Distribution The first five episodes of the second season will premiere on the service on Friday. Goldblum this season delves into magic, dogs, fireworks, motorcycles, and monsters.

“Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett” Boba Fett in ‘The Mandalorian.’ Disney Plus Following his glorious return in “The Mandalorian,” the legendary Boba Fett is getting his own show, “The Book of Boba Fett.” But before that check out this documentary that highlights his history.

“Entrelazados” (Season 1) ‘Entrelazados.’ Disney+ This Argentinian dramedy series follows a teen who loves musical theater.

“The Making of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.’ Disney+ For the Billie Eilish fans out there, here’s a look inside how her concert film was made.

“Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye” Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. Marvel Studios Before his standalone Disney+ series airs, here you can study up on this Marvel character best known as being one of the Avengers.

“Spin” ‘Spin.’ Disney Channel The latest Disney Channel original movie follows an Indian-American girl with a passion for DJing.

“Fancy Nancy” (Season 3) ‘Fancy Nancy.’ Disney Junior For the Disney Junior fan in your house, you can check out season 3 of “Fancy Nancy.”

“Tangled Ever After” ‘Tangled Ever After.’ Disney This short film follows the story and characters from the 2010 Disney movie “Tangled.”

“Frozen Fever” ‘Frozen Fever.’ Disney Elsa throws Anna a birthday party with the help of her friends in this short set in the “Frozen” universe.

“Enchanted” Amy Adams in ‘Enchanted.’ Walt Disney Pictures This classic Disney release never gets old. Amy Adams is perfect as an animated princess-to-be who finds herself in a live-action form and is transported to New York City by an evil witch.