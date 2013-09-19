This Is Some Of The Best Career Advice Ever -- And It Never Gets Old

I first heard this advice a couple of decades ago. It seems as wise today as it did then.

“Every morning in Africa, a gazelle wakes up. It knows it must run faster than the fastest lion or it will be killed. Every morning a lion wakes up. It knows it must outrun the slowest gazelle or it will starve to death. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a lion or gazelle. When the sun comes up, you’d better be running.”

Of course, when I posted this a few years ago, a Twitter user named “@debrink” observed that this is not technically true: Lions spend most of the day lolling around and then occasionally sprint off to catch dinner. And it’s not technically true for gazelles, either: They spend most of the day nibbling grass, and then occasionally bound away in brief moments of absolute panic.

But the point is well-taken: If you want to live out the day, you’d better be ready to run.

By the way, does anyone know who first said this?

