In 2014, “Matter” published an investigative piece on the state of Louisiana. What’s so interesting about it? Well, its coastline is sinking faster than all the other contiguous 47 states, combined, which means what Louisiana actually looks like is completely false to what your grade school map depicts.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.