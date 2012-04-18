Every Major Company Reporting This Morning Has Beat Earnings Expectations Except One

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Before the opening bell today some 14 companies will report first quarter results — and so far, it’s a sea of green.Of the major companies scheduled to release results, 13 of them reported better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of 2012.



The only company not to beat: Bank of New York Mellon, which was in-line with expectations at $0.52 per share.

Below, a round up of results:

Huntington Bancshares:Reported 1Q12 EPS of $0.18 vs. expected $0.14

Polaris:Reported 1Q12 EPS of $0.85 vs. expected $0.77

Knight Capital:Reported 1Q12 EPS of $0.36 vs. expected $0.30

PNC Financial:Reported 1Q12 EPS of $1.62 vs. expected $1.48

Bank of New York Mellon: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $0.52 vs. expected $0.52

BlackRock: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $3.16 vs. expected $3.04

Textron: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $0.41 vs. expected $0.35

Halliburton: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $0.89 vs. expected $0.85

Quest Diagnostics: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $1.07 vs. expected $1.02

Dover Corp.: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $1.05 vs. expected $1.02

St. Jude Medical: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $0.86 vs. expected $0.83

Abbott Laboratories: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $1.03 vs. expected $1.00

New York Community Bancorp: Reported 1Q12 EPS of $0.27 vs. expected $0.26

Click here to see the 18 companies Bank of America projects will beat this season >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.