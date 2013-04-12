INSTANT MBA: Every Leader Should Get A 360-Degree Performance Review

Today’s advice comes from Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank, via his post on LinkedIn. Follow Jim Yong Kim on LinkedIn

“While everyone acknowledges that leadership is important, few put in the time and effort it takes to become a more effective leader… An important starting point is to understand how people respond to you. There is great consensus in the field of leadership that the classic 360-degree review, in which those who work directly with a leader give honest and anonymous feedback on that person’s performance, is an essential tool.”

Jim Yong Kim knows that no matter how harsh criticism may be, you ultimately want to hear it. Every great leader needs to know what his peers think of him. Instead of viewing the negative feedback as a betrayal, think of it as an opportunity to grow.

Kim says you can’t become a more effective leader without experiencing some pain along the way. Learning how to deal with pain and criticism you by putting a positive spin on it is a life skill everyone needs. That, Kim believes, is what can set a great leader apart from a good one.

“For anyone who has been through a 360 review, as I have, the results can be humbling, sometimes even devastating. After reading some of the reviews of my performance, I found myself saying, ‘They weren’t supposed to see that.’ I knew that I had a lot of work ahead of me to become a better leader….The most fundamental commitment you have to make as a leader is to humbly listen to the input of others, take it seriously, and work to improve. Again, it sounds simple, but it’s not easy.”

