Every job in America, mapped

Matthew Speiser
Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 2.46.50 PMRobert Manduca

Harvard PhD student Robert Manduca created this cool interactive map which breaks down every job in America by industry segment based on 2010 census data. One dot denotes one job. A red dot indicates a job in manufacturing and trade, a blue dot indicates a job in professional services, a green dot indicates a job in education, healthcare, and government, and a yellow dot indicates a job in retail, hospitality, and other services.

Zoomed out it looks like a map of population density. But once you zoom in, the map reveals the economic identities of American cities. Here are how the jobs break down in various cities around the country:

New York metro area

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 2.50.47 PMRobert Manduca

Washington D.C.

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 2.53.16 PMRobert Manduca

Charlotte

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 2.56.58 PMRobert Manduca

Atlanta

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 2.58.04 PMRobert Manduca

Miami

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 2.59.27 PMRobert Manduca

New Orleans

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.00.17 PMRobert Manduca

Houston

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.01.18 PMRobert Manduca

Cleveland

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.04.50 PMRobert Manduca

Detroit

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.07.56 PMRobert Manduca

Indianapolis

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.08.56 PMRobert Manduca

Chicago

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.10.15 PMRobert Manduca

St. Louis

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.11.52 PMRobert Manduca

Minneapolis

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.14.17 PMRobert Manduca

Denver

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.15.36 PMRobert Manduca

Phoenix

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.18.24 PMRobert Manduca

Los Angeles

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.19.18 PMRobert Manduca

Las Vegas

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.20.09 PMRobert Manduca

Silicon Valley

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.21.14 PMRobert Manduca

Seattle

Screen Shot 2015 08 10 at 3.22.05 PMRobert Manduca

NOW WATCH: The 9 highest-paying jobs with openings right now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.