Every job in America, mapped

Harvard PhD student Robert Manduca created this cool interactive map which breaks down every job in America by industry segment based on 2010 census data. One dot denotes one job. A red dot indicates a job in manufacturing and trade, a blue dot indicates a job in professional services, a green dot indicates a job in education, healthcare, and government, and a yellow dot indicates a job in retail, hospitality, and other services.
Zoomed out it looks like a map of population density. But once you zoom in, the map reveals the economic identities of American cities. Here are how the jobs break down in various cities around the country:
New York metro area
Washington D.C.
Charlotte
Atlanta
Miami
New Orleans
Houston
Cleveland
Detroit
Indianapolis
Chicago
St. Louis
Minneapolis
Denver
Phoenix
Los Angeles
Las Vegas
Silicon Valley
Seattle
