I tried every burger at In-N-Out and the Double-Double ‘animal style’ burger blew the competition out of the water

I recently tried every burger on In-N-Out’s main and “not-so-secret” menu.
My least favorite burger I tried from In-N-Out was the plain hamburger.
The best burger I tried was the super flavorful and well-priced Double-Double “animal style” burger.
It came on a warm toasty bun and cost $US2.80 ($AU4).
I knew it would probably be underwhelming compared to the menu’s other burgers, which come with more exciting toppings.
I turned out to be correct.
The beef patty was crispy and had a nice flavor to it.
However, it definitely needed some kind of topping. This order is really only for children or people with picky palettes.
The cheeseburger was slightly better.
It cost just $US3.15 ($AU4), though I didn’t think it was necessarily worth it considering you can get a much larger, more flavorful burger for a slightly higher price.
It comes with one beef patty and a slice of American cheese.
The bun was toasted and the melted cheese covered the entirety of the crispy beef.
However, despite being slightly better than the hamburger, I probably wouldn’t order this again.
If I did, I would definitely ask for extra toppings like ketchup, mustard, onions, or pickles.
The 4×4 is the largest burger at In-N-Out and is part of the chain’s “not-so-secret” menu.
Also called the “Quad Quad,” the mammoth burger comes with four beef patties, four cheese slices, lettuce, tomato, spread, and the option to add onions. It cost $US7.20 ($AU10) at the In-N-Out location I visited, making it the most expensive burger I tried.
The ginormous burger was difficult to hold in one hand, let alone bite into.
Looking at it, it was just so much meat. You would have to have a really big appetite to get through the entire thing, I would imagine.
All of the elements of the burger were delicious, from the juicy beef patties to the layers of cheese and fresh lettuce and tomato.
However, it was much too large for me. I definitely couldn’t, and wouldn’t, eat this if not for this taste test. It was over-the-top filling, and the vegetables did little to balance out how much meat and cheese were in the burger. The buns also began to fall apart while I was eating it.
I also tried a Double-Double protein-style.
As part of the chain’s “not-so-secret” menu, you can order any burger wrapped in lettuce rather than buns. The burger cost $US4.50 ($AU6).
I was surprised that swapping out the buns for lettuce didn’t affect the price at all. I would have thought it would be cheaper to get lettuce buns, but I guess that’s not necessarily the case.
It came with two burger patties, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and spread.
I felt there was way too much lettuce on this lower-carb burger.
I thought the lettuce made the burger so watery that I couldn’t really enjoy the other ingredients. It was definitely lighter than the other burgers I tried, but when I’m going to a fast-food joint, that’s not usually my goal.
It wasn’t a “lettuce bun” — it was just lettuce.
The Double Meat burger, also on the chain’s secret menu, is basically a Double-Double without the cheese.
It cost $US3.80 ($AU5) at the In-N-Out I went to.
It comes with two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, and optional onions.
There was a generous serving of each of the ingredients, from the lettuce and tomato to the thick layer of spread on the bottom of the burger.
The absence of cheese allowed the other ingredients to really come through.
It tasted a little lighter and was definitely more manageable to eat than some of the other large burgers. The lettuce and tomato tasted really fresh, while the spread added enough flavor to make up for the lack of cheese.
This burger really impressed me, even though I do personally prefer cheese on my burgers.
My third-favorite burger on In-N-Out’s menu was the 3×3.
It comes with lettuce, tomato, spread, and the option to add onions, plus three burger patties and three slices of cheese. It cost $US5.85 ($AU8), which I thought was a pretty fair price for the huge burger I received.
This burger was much easier to eat than the 4×4.
Each beef patty was perfectly coated in tangy, gooey cheese. It had a perfect amount of crisp lettuce and tomato to balance out the meat and cheese.
The burger was easier to hold and eat than the larger version.
The buns held up better. Overall, despite the generous portion of meat and cheese, it tasted balanced.
I also ordered a plain Double-Double, which is In-N-Out’s version of a double cheeseburger.
Most Double-Double burgers come with lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread. I ordered it without lettuce and tomato since I would also be trying another Double-Double with those ingredients. I ordered it with just onions, pickles, and spread. The burger cost $US4.50 ($AU6).
The patties were incredibly juicy but had a nice char on the outside.
The cheese slices were perfectly melted and coated each part of the burger, something I couldn’t say about any other burger I tried.
The bun was perfectly soft and held everything together perfectly, while the special spread had my mouth watering for another bite.
The burger was beyond flavorful, the perfect size, and shockingly inexpensive.