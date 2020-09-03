Every single IMAX theatre playing 'Tenet' in the US

Warner Bros. Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet.’

Summary List Placement

There are several things that just go together perfectly, and when it comes to movies, there’s no better experience than watching a Christopher Nolan movie on an IMAX screen.

The director has been in love with the large-format for years and even shoots on IMAX cameras so you get the fullest viewing pleasure when seeing it.

“Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, is no different. His new complex thriller is finally opening in the US on Thursday. And though some states have not allowed movie theatres to open due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have and that means an IMAX screen may be open near you.

To help in your search for one, here we’ve listed every IMAX theatre that will be showing “Tenet” from a list provided to Insider by the company. We will update this list as more theatres open.

Alabama

AMC Patton Creek 15 + IMAX Birmingham, Alabama

AMC Valley Bend 18 + IMAX Huntsville-Decatur, Alabama

AMC Festival Plaza 16 + IMAX Montgomery, Alabama

Alaska

Regal Goldstream Stadium 16 + IMAX Fairbanks, Alaska

Regal Tikahtnu Stadium 16 + IMAX Anchorage, Alaska

Arkansas

AMC Chenal 9 + IMAX Little Rock, Arkansas

Malco Razorback Cinema 16 Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arizona

AMC Westgate 20 + IMAX Glendale, Arizona

AMC Superstition East 12 + IMAX Mesa, Arizona

AMC Deer Valley 17 + IMAX Phoenix, Arizona

AMC Desert Ridge 18 + IMAX Phoenix, Arizona

AMC Surprise Pointe 14 + IMAX Surprise, Arizona

AMC Foothills 15 + IMAX Tucson, Arizona

Harkins Arizona Mills 25 + IMAX Tempe, Arizona

California

Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 + IMAX El Cajon, California

Regal Escondido Stadium 18 + IMAX Escondido, California

Regal Mira Mesa Stadium 17 + IMAX San Diego, California

Colorado

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16 + IMAX Aurora, Colorado

AMC Flatiron Crossing 14 + IMAX Broomfield, Colorado

AMC Highlands Ranch 24 + IMAX Highlands Ranch, Colorado

AMC Orchard 12 + IMAX Westminster, Colorado

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 + IMAX Westminster, Colorado

Cinemark Carefree Circle 16 + IMAX Colorado Springs, Colorado

Regal Colorado Centre 8 + IMAX Denver, Colorado

Regal Colorado Mills 16 + IMAX Lakewood, Colorado

Connecticut

AMC Danbury 16 + IMAX Danbury, Connecticut

AMC Plainville 20 + IMAX Plainville, Connecticut

Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 IMAX Manchester, Connecticut

Cinemark Connecticut Post 14 + IMAX Milford, Connecticut

Delaware

Penn Cinema Riverfront & IMAX Wilmington, Delaware

Florida

AMC Altamonte Mall 18 + IMAX Altamonte Springs, Florida

AMC Regency 20 + IMAX Brandon, Florida

AMC Destin Commons 14 + IMAX Destin, Florida

AMC Regency 24 + IMAX Jacksonville, Florida

AMC Woodland Square 20 + IMAX Oldsmar, Florida

AMC Orange Park 24 + IMAX Orange Parl, Florida

AMC Pembroke Pines 9 + IMAX Pembroke Pines, Florida

AMC Bayou 15 + IMAX Pensacola, Florida

AMC Sarasota 12 + IMAX Sarasota, Florida

AMC Sundial 20 + IMAX St. Petersburg, Florida

AMC Tallahassee 20 + IMAX Tallahassee, Florida

AMC Veterans Expressway 24 + IMAX Tampa, Florida

AMC West Melbourne 12 + IMAX West Melbourne, Florida

Cinepolis Polk County 8 + IMAX Davenport, Florida

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science Theatre Fort Lauderdale, Florida

World Golf Hall of Fame IMAX Theatre St. Augustine, Florida

Regal Gulf Coast Town Centre Stadium Fort Myers, Florida

Regal Hollywood Stadium 20 & IMAX Naples, Florida

Regal Hollywood Stadium 16 Ocala, Florida

Regal Pointe Orland Stadium 20 + IMAX Orlando, Florida

Regal Waterford Lakes Stadium 20 + IMAX Orlando, Florida

Regal Sawgrass Stadium 23 + IMAX Sunrise, Florida

Southern Theatres Grand Pier Park 16 + IMAX Panama City Beach, Florida

Georgia

AMC North Point 12 + IMAX Alpharetta, Georgia

AMC Columbus Park 15 + IMAX Columbus, Georgia

AMC Avenue Forsyth 12 + IMAX Cumming, Georgia

AMC Barrett Commons 14 + IMAX Kennesaw, Georgia

AMC Southlake Pavilion 24 + IMAX Morrow, Georgia

Regal Augusta Exchange Stadium 20 + IMAX Augusta, Georgia

Regal Mall of Georgia Stadium 20 + IMAX Buford, Georgia

Regal Arbor Place Stadium 18 & IMAX Douglasville, Georgia

Regal Atlantic Station 16 & IMAX Atlanta, Georgia

Royal Cinemas 13 & IMAX Pooler, Georgia

Southern Theatres Macon Stadium 16 + IMAX Macon, Georgia

Hawaii

Regal Dole Cannery 18 + IMAX Honolulu, Hawaii

Idaho

Regal Boise Stadium 21 + IMAX Boise, Idaho

Illinois

AMC Edwardsville 12 + IMAX Edwardsville, Illinois

AMC Quarry 14 + IMAX Hodgkins, Illinois

AMC Yorktown 18 +IMAX Lombard, Illinois

AMC Naperville 16 + IMAX Naperville, Illinois

AMC New Lenox 14 + IMAX New Lenox, Illinois

AMC Niles 12 + IMAX Niles, Illinois

AMC Oak Brook 12 + IMAX Oak Brook, Illinois

AMC Grand Prairie 18 + IMAX Peoria, Illinois

AMC Rockford 16 + IMAX Rockford, Illinois

AMC Street of Woodfield 20 + IMAX Schaumburg, Illinois

AMC Village Crossing 18 + IMAX Skokie, Illinois

AMC South Barrington 30 + IMAX South Barrington, Illinois

AMC Springfield 12 + IMAX Springfield, Illinois

Cinemark 16 + IMAX Woodridge Illinois

Marcus Theatres Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine + IMAX Bloomington, Illinois

Regal City North Stadium 14 & IMAX Chicago, Illinois

Regal Lincolnshire Stadium 20 + IMAX Lincolnshire, Illinois

Indiana

AMC Jefferson Point 18 + IMAX Fort Wayne, Indiana

AMC Indianapolis 17 + IMAX Indianapolis, Indiana

AMC Traders Point 12 + IMAX Indianapolis, Indiana

AMC Castleton Square 14 + IMAX Indianapolis, Indiana

AMC Muncie 12 + IMAX Muncie, Indiana

AMC Schererville 16 + IMAX Schererville, Indiana

Goodrich Quality Theatres Eastside 10 & IMAX Lafayette, Indiana

Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre Indianapolis, Indiana

Showplace East 18 + IMAX Evansville, Indiana

Iowa

AMC Council Bluffs 17 + IMAX Council Bluffs, Iowa

Cinemark Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX Davenport, Iowa

Fridley Theatres Palm’s Theatres & IMAX Waukee, Iowa

Kansas

AMC Legends 14 + IMAX Kansas City, Kansas

AMC Town Centre 20 + IMAX Leawood, Kansas

AMC Manhattan Town Centre 13 + IMAX Manhattan, Kansas

AMC Studio 28 + IMAX Olathe, Kansas

Regal Warren West IMAX Wichita, Kansas

Kentucky

AMC Stonybrook 20 + IMAX Louisville, Kentucky

AMC Newport On The Leeve 20 + IMAX Newport, Kentucky

Regal Hamburg Pavillion Stadium 16 & IMAX Lexington, Kentucky

Louisiana

AMC Mall of Louisiana 15 + IMAX Baton Rouge, Louisiana

AMC Baton Rouge 16 + IMAX Baton Rouge, Louisiana

AMC Elmwood Palace 20 + IMAX Harahan, Louisiana

AMC Westbank Palace 16 + IMAX Harvey, Louisiana

AMC Clearview Palace 12 + IMAX Metairie, Louisiana

Regal Louisiana Boardwalk Stadium 14 + IMAX Bossier City, Louisiana

Southern Theatres Grand 16 + IMAX Slidell, Louisiana

Maine

Cinemagic & IMAX Saco, Maine

Maryland

Regal Westview Stadium 16 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Frederick, Maryland

Regal Waugh Chapel Stadium 12 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Gambrills, Maryland

Regal Majestic Stadium 20 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Silver Spring, Maryland

Massachusetts

AMC Boston Common 19 + IMAX Boston, Massachusetts

AMC Liberty Tree 20 + IMAX Danvers, Massachusetts

AMC South Bay 12 + IMAX Dorchester, Massachusetts

AMC Methuen 20 + IMAX Methuen, Massachusetts

IMAX 3D Theatre at Jordan’s Furniture Reading Reading, Massachusetts

Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph, Massachusetts

Michigan

AMC Cherry Blossom 14 + IMAX Traverse City, Michigan

Minnesota

AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 + IMAX Eden Prairie, Minnesota

AMC Southdale Centre 16 + IMAX Edina, Minnesota

AMC Arbor Lakes 16 + IMAX Maple Grove, Minnesota

AMC Rosedale 14 & IMAX Roseville, Minnesota

Marcus Theatres Rochester Galaxy 14 + IMAX Rochester, Minnesota

Mississippi

Malco Grandview 17 & IMAX Madison, Mississippi

Missouri

AMC Chesterfield 14 14 + IMAX Chesterfield, Missouri

AMC Independence 20 + IMAX Independence, Missouri

AMC Barrywoods 24 + IMAX Kansas City, Missouri

AMC Springfield 11 + IMAX Springfield, Missouri

Branson IMAX Elite Cinema 3 Branson, Missouri

St. Louis Science Centre Omnimax Theatre St. Louis, Missouri

Marcus Theatres Ronnie’s 20 Cine & IMAX Sappington, Missouri

Montana

AMC Shiloh 14 + IMAX Billings, Montana

AMC Missoula 12 + IMAX Missoula, Montana

Nebraska

AMC Westroads 14 + IMAX Omaha, Nebraska

AMC Oakview 24 + IMAX Omaha, Nebraska

Nevada

AMC Town Square 18 + IMAX Las Vegas, Nevada

Galaxy Theatres Sparks Sparks, Nevada

Regal Sunset Station Stadium 13 + IMAX Henderson, Nevada

Regal Red Rock Stadium 15 + IMAX Las Vegas, Nevada

Regal Aliante Station 16 + IMAX North Las Vegas, Nevada

New Hampshire

Cinemagic Hookset 15 + IMAX Hooksett, New Hampshire

Ohio

AMC Lennox 24 & IMAX Columbus, Ohio

AMC Easton Town Centre 30 + IMAX Columbus, Ohio

AMC Grove City 14 + IMAX Grove City, Ohio

AMC Westchester 18 + IMAX West Chester, Ohio

Cinemark The Greene 14 + IMAX Beavercreek, Ohio

Showcase Cinemas Springdale 18 + IMAX Springdale, Ohio

Regal Crocker Park Stadium 16 + IMAX Westlake, Ohio

Oklahoma

AMC Patriot 13 + IMAX Lawton, Oklahoma

AMC Quail Springs 24 + IMAX Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

AMC Southroads 20 + IMAX Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cinemark 17 TULSA + IMAX Tulsa, Oklahoma

Regal Moore Warren IMAX Theatre Moore, Oklahoma

Oregon

Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 + IMAX Bend, Oregon

Regal Valley River Centre Stadium 15 + IMAX Eugene, Oregon

Pennsylvania

AMC Neshaminy 24 + IMAX, Bensalem, Pennsylvania

AMCCenter Valley 16 + IMAX Centre Valley, Pennsylvania

AMC Waterfront 22 + IMAX West Homestead, Pennsylvania

Penn Cinema 14 + IMAX Lititz, Pennsylvania

RC Theatres Reading Movies 11 + IMAX Reading, Pennsylvania

RC Theatres Queensgate Movies 13 & IMAX York, Pennsylvania

Regal Dickson City Stadium 14 & IMAX Dickson City, Pennsylvania

Regal Downingtown Cinema Stadium 16 + IMAX Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Regal King of Prussia Stadium 16 & IMAX Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Regal Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Showcase Cinemas Providence Place 16 + IMAX Providence, Rhode Island

South Carolina

Regal Sandhill Cinema 16 & IMAX Columbia, South Carolina

Regal Simpsonville Stadium 14 & IMAX Simpsonville, South Carolina

Tennessee

AMC East Bridge 18 + IMAX Chattanooga, Tennessee

AMC Thoroughbred 20 + IMAX Franklin, Tennessee

Malco Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 Memphis, Tennessee

Regal Street of Indian Lake Stadium + IMAX Hendersonville, Tennessee

Regal Pinnacle Stadium Cinemas 17 + IMAX Knoxville, Tennessee

Regal Opry Mills Stadium 20 + IMAX Nashville, Tennessee

Texas

AMC Parks at Arlington 18 + IMAX Arlington, Texas

AMC Barton Creek 14 + IMAX Austin, Texas

AMC Northpark 15 + IMAX Dallas, Texas

AMC Edinburg 18 + IMAX Edinburg, Texas

AMC Stonebriar 24 + IMAX Frisco, Texas

AMC Firewheel 18 + IMAX Garland, Texas

AMC Grapevine Mills 30 + IMAX Grapevine, Texas

AMC Highland Village 12 + IMAX Highland Village, Texas

AMC Gulf Pointe 30 + IMAX Houston, Texas

AMC Willowbrook 24 + IMAX Houston, Texas

AMC Studio 30 + IMAX Houston, Texas

AMC Deerbrook 24 IMAX Humble, Texas

AMC Mesquite 30 + IMAX Mesquite, Texas

AMC Rivercenter 11 + IMAX San Antonio, Texas

AMC Metropark Square 10 & IMAX Shenandoah, Texas

AMC Fountains 18 + IMAX Stafford, Texas

AMC First Colony 24 + IMAX Sugarland, Texas

AMC Tyler 14 + IMAX Tyler, Texas

AMC Galaxy 16 + IMAX Waco, Texas

Cinemark Century 16 + IMAX Corpus Christi, Texas

Cinemark 17 DALLAS + IMAX Dallas, Texas

Bullock Texas State History Museum Austin, Texas

Premiere IMAX Bryan 15 Bryan, Texas

Premiere IMAX El Paso 17 El Paso, Texas

Premiere IMAX Lubbock 16 Lubbock, Texas

Regal Amarillo Star Stadium 14 + IMAX Amarillo, Texas

Regal Gateway Stadium 16 + IMAX Austin, Texas

Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E Houston, Texas

Regal Tall City Stadium 14 & IMAX Midland, Texas

Regal Permian Palace Stadium 11 Odessa, Texas

Regal Grand Parkway 22 & IMAX Richmond, Texas

Regal Lone Star 19 & IMAX Tomball, Texas

Santiko Palladium 19 IMAX San Antonio, Texas

Premiere Temple 16 + IMAX Temple, Texas

Utah

Megaplex 14 at Legacy Crossing & IMAX Centerville, Utah

Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons Sandy, Utah

Megaplex Theatres at The District & IMAX South Jordan, Utah

Megaplex Theatres at Geneva & IMAX Vineyard, Utah

Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall West Valley City, Utah

Virginia

AMC Hoffman 22 + IMAX Alexandria, Virginia

AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24 + IMAX Hampton, Virginia

AMC Tysons Corner 16 + IMAX McLean, Virginia

AMC Lynnhaven 18 + IMAX Virginia Beach, Virginia

AMC Potomac Mills 18 + IMAX Woodbridge, Virginia

Regal Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX Charlottesville, Virginia

Regal Fredericksburg 14 + IMAX Fredericksburg, Virginia

Regal Manassas 14 + IMAX Manassas, Virginia

Regal Commonwealth Stadium 20 + IMAX Midlothian, Virginia

Regal Short Pump Stadium 14 + IMAX Richmond, Virginia

Regal Fox Stadium 16 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Ashburn, Virginia

Washington

Regal Martin Village Stadium 16 + IMAX Lacey, Washington

Wisconsin

AMC Mayfair 18 + IMAX Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.