Every single IMAX theatre playing 'Tenet' in the US

There are several things that just go together perfectly, and when it comes to movies, there’s no better experience than watching a Christopher Nolan movie on an IMAX screen.
The director has been in love with the large-format for years and even shoots on IMAX cameras so you get the fullest viewing pleasure when seeing it.
“Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, is no different. His new complex thriller is finally opening in the US on Thursday. And though some states have not allowed movie theatres to open due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have and that means an IMAX screen may be open near you.
To help in your search for one, here we’ve listed every IMAX theatre that will be showing “Tenet” from a list provided to Insider by the company. We will update this list as more theatres open.
Alabama
AMC Patton Creek 15 + IMAX Birmingham, Alabama
AMC Valley Bend 18 + IMAX Huntsville-Decatur, Alabama
AMC Festival Plaza 16 + IMAX Montgomery, Alabama
Alaska
Regal Goldstream Stadium 16 + IMAX Fairbanks, Alaska
Regal Tikahtnu Stadium 16 + IMAX Anchorage, Alaska
Arkansas
AMC Chenal 9 + IMAX Little Rock, Arkansas
Malco Razorback Cinema 16 Fayetteville, Arkansas
Arizona
AMC Westgate 20 + IMAX Glendale, Arizona
AMC Superstition East 12 + IMAX Mesa, Arizona
AMC Deer Valley 17 + IMAX Phoenix, Arizona
AMC Desert Ridge 18 + IMAX Phoenix, Arizona
AMC Surprise Pointe 14 + IMAX Surprise, Arizona
AMC Foothills 15 + IMAX Tucson, Arizona
Harkins Arizona Mills 25 + IMAX Tempe, Arizona
California
Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 + IMAX El Cajon, California
Regal Escondido Stadium 18 + IMAX Escondido, California
Regal Mira Mesa Stadium 17 + IMAX San Diego, California
Colorado
AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16 + IMAX Aurora, Colorado
AMC Flatiron Crossing 14 + IMAX Broomfield, Colorado
AMC Highlands Ranch 24 + IMAX Highlands Ranch, Colorado
AMC Orchard 12 + IMAX Westminster, Colorado
AMC Westminster Promenade 24 + IMAX Westminster, Colorado
Cinemark Carefree Circle 16 + IMAX Colorado Springs, Colorado
Regal Colorado Centre 8 + IMAX Denver, Colorado
Regal Colorado Mills 16 + IMAX Lakewood, Colorado
Connecticut
AMC Danbury 16 + IMAX Danbury, Connecticut
AMC Plainville 20 + IMAX Plainville, Connecticut
Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 IMAX Manchester, Connecticut
Cinemark Connecticut Post 14 + IMAX Milford, Connecticut
Delaware
Penn Cinema Riverfront & IMAX Wilmington, Delaware
Florida
AMC Altamonte Mall 18 + IMAX Altamonte Springs, Florida
AMC Regency 20 + IMAX Brandon, Florida
AMC Destin Commons 14 + IMAX Destin, Florida
AMC Regency 24 + IMAX Jacksonville, Florida
AMC Woodland Square 20 + IMAX Oldsmar, Florida
AMC Orange Park 24 + IMAX Orange Parl, Florida
AMC Pembroke Pines 9 + IMAX Pembroke Pines, Florida
AMC Bayou 15 + IMAX Pensacola, Florida
AMC Sarasota 12 + IMAX Sarasota, Florida
AMC Sundial 20 + IMAX St. Petersburg, Florida
AMC Tallahassee 20 + IMAX Tallahassee, Florida
AMC Veterans Expressway 24 + IMAX Tampa, Florida
AMC West Melbourne 12 + IMAX West Melbourne, Florida
Cinepolis Polk County 8 + IMAX Davenport, Florida
AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science Theatre Fort Lauderdale, Florida
World Golf Hall of Fame IMAX Theatre St. Augustine, Florida
Regal Gulf Coast Town Centre Stadium Fort Myers, Florida
Regal Hollywood Stadium 20 & IMAX Naples, Florida
Regal Hollywood Stadium 16 Ocala, Florida
Regal Pointe Orland Stadium 20 + IMAX Orlando, Florida
Regal Waterford Lakes Stadium 20 + IMAX Orlando, Florida
Regal Sawgrass Stadium 23 + IMAX Sunrise, Florida
Southern Theatres Grand Pier Park 16 + IMAX Panama City Beach, Florida
Georgia
AMC North Point 12 + IMAX Alpharetta, Georgia
AMC Columbus Park 15 + IMAX Columbus, Georgia
AMC Avenue Forsyth 12 + IMAX Cumming, Georgia
AMC Barrett Commons 14 + IMAX Kennesaw, Georgia
AMC Southlake Pavilion 24 + IMAX Morrow, Georgia
Regal Augusta Exchange Stadium 20 + IMAX Augusta, Georgia
Regal Mall of Georgia Stadium 20 + IMAX Buford, Georgia
Regal Arbor Place Stadium 18 & IMAX Douglasville, Georgia
Regal Atlantic Station 16 & IMAX Atlanta, Georgia
Royal Cinemas 13 & IMAX Pooler, Georgia
Southern Theatres Macon Stadium 16 + IMAX Macon, Georgia
Hawaii
Regal Dole Cannery 18 + IMAX Honolulu, Hawaii
Idaho
Regal Boise Stadium 21 + IMAX Boise, Idaho
Illinois
AMC Edwardsville 12 + IMAX Edwardsville, Illinois
AMC Quarry 14 + IMAX Hodgkins, Illinois
AMC Yorktown 18 +IMAX Lombard, Illinois
AMC Naperville 16 + IMAX Naperville, Illinois
AMC New Lenox 14 + IMAX New Lenox, Illinois
AMC Niles 12 + IMAX Niles, Illinois
AMC Oak Brook 12 + IMAX Oak Brook, Illinois
AMC Grand Prairie 18 + IMAX Peoria, Illinois
AMC Rockford 16 + IMAX Rockford, Illinois
AMC Street of Woodfield 20 + IMAX Schaumburg, Illinois
AMC Village Crossing 18 + IMAX Skokie, Illinois
AMC South Barrington 30 + IMAX South Barrington, Illinois
AMC Springfield 12 + IMAX Springfield, Illinois
Cinemark 16 + IMAX Woodridge Illinois
Marcus Theatres Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine + IMAX Bloomington, Illinois
Regal City North Stadium 14 & IMAX Chicago, Illinois
Regal Lincolnshire Stadium 20 + IMAX Lincolnshire, Illinois
Indiana
AMC Jefferson Point 18 + IMAX Fort Wayne, Indiana
AMC Indianapolis 17 + IMAX Indianapolis, Indiana
AMC Traders Point 12 + IMAX Indianapolis, Indiana
AMC Castleton Square 14 + IMAX Indianapolis, Indiana
AMC Muncie 12 + IMAX Muncie, Indiana
AMC Schererville 16 + IMAX Schererville, Indiana
Goodrich Quality Theatres Eastside 10 & IMAX Lafayette, Indiana
Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre Indianapolis, Indiana
Showplace East 18 + IMAX Evansville, Indiana
Iowa
AMC Council Bluffs 17 + IMAX Council Bluffs, Iowa
Cinemark Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX Davenport, Iowa
Fridley Theatres Palm’s Theatres & IMAX Waukee, Iowa
Kansas
AMC Legends 14 + IMAX Kansas City, Kansas
AMC Town Centre 20 + IMAX Leawood, Kansas
AMC Manhattan Town Centre 13 + IMAX Manhattan, Kansas
AMC Studio 28 + IMAX Olathe, Kansas
Regal Warren West IMAX Wichita, Kansas
Kentucky
AMC Stonybrook 20 + IMAX Louisville, Kentucky
AMC Newport On The Leeve 20 + IMAX Newport, Kentucky
Regal Hamburg Pavillion Stadium 16 & IMAX Lexington, Kentucky
Louisiana
AMC Mall of Louisiana 15 + IMAX Baton Rouge, Louisiana
AMC Baton Rouge 16 + IMAX Baton Rouge, Louisiana
AMC Elmwood Palace 20 + IMAX Harahan, Louisiana
AMC Westbank Palace 16 + IMAX Harvey, Louisiana
AMC Clearview Palace 12 + IMAX Metairie, Louisiana
Regal Louisiana Boardwalk Stadium 14 + IMAX Bossier City, Louisiana
Southern Theatres Grand 16 + IMAX Slidell, Louisiana
Maine
Cinemagic & IMAX Saco, Maine
Maryland
Regal Westview Stadium 16 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Frederick, Maryland
Regal Waugh Chapel Stadium 12 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Gambrills, Maryland
Regal Majestic Stadium 20 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Silver Spring, Maryland
Massachusetts
AMC Boston Common 19 + IMAX Boston, Massachusetts
AMC Liberty Tree 20 + IMAX Danvers, Massachusetts
AMC South Bay 12 + IMAX Dorchester, Massachusetts
AMC Methuen 20 + IMAX Methuen, Massachusetts
IMAX 3D Theatre at Jordan’s Furniture Reading Reading, Massachusetts
Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph, Massachusetts
Michigan
AMC Cherry Blossom 14 + IMAX Traverse City, Michigan
Minnesota
AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 + IMAX Eden Prairie, Minnesota
AMC Southdale Centre 16 + IMAX Edina, Minnesota
AMC Arbor Lakes 16 + IMAX Maple Grove, Minnesota
AMC Rosedale 14 & IMAX Roseville, Minnesota
Marcus Theatres Rochester Galaxy 14 + IMAX Rochester, Minnesota
Mississippi
Malco Grandview 17 & IMAX Madison, Mississippi
Missouri
AMC Chesterfield 14 14 + IMAX Chesterfield, Missouri
AMC Independence 20 + IMAX Independence, Missouri
AMC Barrywoods 24 + IMAX Kansas City, Missouri
AMC Springfield 11 + IMAX Springfield, Missouri
Branson IMAX Elite Cinema 3 Branson, Missouri
St. Louis Science Centre Omnimax Theatre St. Louis, Missouri
Marcus Theatres Ronnie’s 20 Cine & IMAX Sappington, Missouri
Montana
AMC Shiloh 14 + IMAX Billings, Montana
AMC Missoula 12 + IMAX Missoula, Montana
Nebraska
AMC Westroads 14 + IMAX Omaha, Nebraska
AMC Oakview 24 + IMAX Omaha, Nebraska
Nevada
AMC Town Square 18 + IMAX Las Vegas, Nevada
Galaxy Theatres Sparks Sparks, Nevada
Regal Sunset Station Stadium 13 + IMAX Henderson, Nevada
Regal Red Rock Stadium 15 + IMAX Las Vegas, Nevada
Regal Aliante Station 16 + IMAX North Las Vegas, Nevada
New Hampshire
Cinemagic Hookset 15 + IMAX Hooksett, New Hampshire
Ohio
AMC Lennox 24 & IMAX Columbus, Ohio
AMC Easton Town Centre 30 + IMAX Columbus, Ohio
AMC Grove City 14 + IMAX Grove City, Ohio
AMC Westchester 18 + IMAX West Chester, Ohio
Cinemark The Greene 14 + IMAX Beavercreek, Ohio
Showcase Cinemas Springdale 18 + IMAX Springdale, Ohio
Regal Crocker Park Stadium 16 + IMAX Westlake, Ohio
Oklahoma
AMC Patriot 13 + IMAX Lawton, Oklahoma
AMC Quail Springs 24 + IMAX Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
AMC Southroads 20 + IMAX Tulsa, Oklahoma
Cinemark 17 TULSA + IMAX Tulsa, Oklahoma
Regal Moore Warren IMAX Theatre Moore, Oklahoma
Oregon
Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 + IMAX Bend, Oregon
Regal Valley River Centre Stadium 15 + IMAX Eugene, Oregon
Pennsylvania
AMC Neshaminy 24 + IMAX, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
AMCCenter Valley 16 + IMAX Centre Valley, Pennsylvania
AMC Waterfront 22 + IMAX West Homestead, Pennsylvania
Penn Cinema 14 + IMAX Lititz, Pennsylvania
RC Theatres Reading Movies 11 + IMAX Reading, Pennsylvania
RC Theatres Queensgate Movies 13 & IMAX York, Pennsylvania
Regal Dickson City Stadium 14 & IMAX Dickson City, Pennsylvania
Regal Downingtown Cinema Stadium 16 + IMAX Downingtown, Pennsylvania
Regal King of Prussia Stadium 16 & IMAX Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
Regal Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Showcase Cinemas Providence Place 16 + IMAX Providence, Rhode Island
South Carolina
Regal Sandhill Cinema 16 & IMAX Columbia, South Carolina
Regal Simpsonville Stadium 14 & IMAX Simpsonville, South Carolina
Tennessee
AMC East Bridge 18 + IMAX Chattanooga, Tennessee
AMC Thoroughbred 20 + IMAX Franklin, Tennessee
Malco Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 Memphis, Tennessee
Regal Street of Indian Lake Stadium + IMAX Hendersonville, Tennessee
Regal Pinnacle Stadium Cinemas 17 + IMAX Knoxville, Tennessee
Regal Opry Mills Stadium 20 + IMAX Nashville, Tennessee
Texas
AMC Parks at Arlington 18 + IMAX Arlington, Texas
AMC Barton Creek 14 + IMAX Austin, Texas
AMC Northpark 15 + IMAX Dallas, Texas
AMC Edinburg 18 + IMAX Edinburg, Texas
AMC Stonebriar 24 + IMAX Frisco, Texas
AMC Firewheel 18 + IMAX Garland, Texas
AMC Grapevine Mills 30 + IMAX Grapevine, Texas
AMC Highland Village 12 + IMAX Highland Village, Texas
AMC Gulf Pointe 30 + IMAX Houston, Texas
AMC Willowbrook 24 + IMAX Houston, Texas
AMC Studio 30 + IMAX Houston, Texas
AMC Deerbrook 24 IMAX Humble, Texas
AMC Mesquite 30 + IMAX Mesquite, Texas
AMC Rivercenter 11 + IMAX San Antonio, Texas
AMC Metropark Square 10 & IMAX Shenandoah, Texas
AMC Fountains 18 + IMAX Stafford, Texas
AMC First Colony 24 + IMAX Sugarland, Texas
AMC Tyler 14 + IMAX Tyler, Texas
AMC Galaxy 16 + IMAX Waco, Texas
Cinemark Century 16 + IMAX Corpus Christi, Texas
Cinemark 17 DALLAS + IMAX Dallas, Texas
Bullock Texas State History Museum Austin, Texas
Premiere IMAX Bryan 15 Bryan, Texas
Premiere IMAX El Paso 17 El Paso, Texas
Premiere IMAX Lubbock 16 Lubbock, Texas
Regal Amarillo Star Stadium 14 + IMAX Amarillo, Texas
Regal Gateway Stadium 16 + IMAX Austin, Texas
Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E Houston, Texas
Regal Tall City Stadium 14 & IMAX Midland, Texas
Regal Permian Palace Stadium 11 Odessa, Texas
Regal Grand Parkway 22 & IMAX Richmond, Texas
Regal Lone Star 19 & IMAX Tomball, Texas
Santiko Palladium 19 IMAX San Antonio, Texas
Premiere Temple 16 + IMAX Temple, Texas
Utah
Megaplex 14 at Legacy Crossing & IMAX Centerville, Utah
Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons Sandy, Utah
Megaplex Theatres at The District & IMAX South Jordan, Utah
Megaplex Theatres at Geneva & IMAX Vineyard, Utah
Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall West Valley City, Utah
Virginia
AMC Hoffman 22 + IMAX Alexandria, Virginia
AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24 + IMAX Hampton, Virginia
AMC Tysons Corner 16 + IMAX McLean, Virginia
AMC Lynnhaven 18 + IMAX Virginia Beach, Virginia
AMC Potomac Mills 18 + IMAX Woodbridge, Virginia
Regal Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX Charlottesville, Virginia
Regal Fredericksburg 14 + IMAX Fredericksburg, Virginia
Regal Manassas 14 + IMAX Manassas, Virginia
Regal Commonwealth Stadium 20 + IMAX Midlothian, Virginia
Regal Short Pump Stadium 14 + IMAX Richmond, Virginia
Regal Fox Stadium 16 & IMAX (Opening Friday, September 4) Ashburn, Virginia
Washington
Regal Martin Village Stadium 16 + IMAX Lacey, Washington
Wisconsin
AMC Mayfair 18 + IMAX Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
