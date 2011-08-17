Dead man sitting.

Every hour of TV you watch after age 25 shortens your life by 21.8 minutes, says a study by a bunch of researchers in Australia.Seriously.



Apparently prior studies have shown that watching a lot of TV shortens your life expectancy, but the exact amount it shortens it had never been quantified.

And now it has been!

More details:

Compared with those who watch no TV, people who watch 6 or more hours a day live 4.8 years less.

Women who watch a lot of TV live 1.5 years less than those who don’t

Men who watch a lot of TV live 1.8 years less than those who don’t

Not surprisingly, there’s a huge “uncertainty interval” in the study. So go ahead and keep the boob tube on while you rationalize it away.

See the study >

(This study comes via Paul Kedrosky, who alerts us to all sorts of awesome stuff all the time. You can follow him here or read his blog, Infectious Greed, here.)

