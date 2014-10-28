Every High School Will Get 3D Printers If The Victorian Government Is Re-Elected

3D printing is part of the State government’s education commitment. Photo: Getty Images

The State government says it will provide 3D printers, software and training for every high school in Victoria if re-elected next month.

Denis Napthine’s technology-inspired education promise is a continuation of the government-funded Quantum Victoria program which allows students and teachers to learn the basics of 3D printing to design objects and prototypes as part of classroom activities.

3D printing encompasses all STEM areas of science, technology, engineering and maths.

The Victorian Premier said he will invest $2.2 million for the 3D printers, which equates to $3,750 per school for 316 high schools and P-12 schools and 75 special schools with secondary students.

“This program will nurture student creativity and scientific endeavour, and help to create the next generation of cutting-edge scientists, designers, and manufacturers,” Napthine told Fairfax radio.

Labor has criticised the Coalition government’s offer, stressing it’s too little, too late after four years of under-investment in Victorian schools.

Labor’s education spokesperson, James Merlino, said: “Denis Napthine continues to play catch-up on education in this state with no vision for the future of our kids.”

