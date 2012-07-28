Here Is Every 'Harry Potter' Chapter Illustration Compiled Together

One of the best parts of the “Harry Potter” series is combing through the chapters to find the next illustration.



However, we’ve never been able to view them all at once, until now.

Reddit user ajcfood compiled every single illustration from the American version of the Harry Potter series created by Mary GrandPré to share.

Ajcfood said the following of his masterpiece on the thread:

“After months of work, I present to you this project I made. This is my reminder of how great these BOOKS are.”

We’re sure we’re not alone when we say, thank you.

Now, if only J.K. Rowling would OK this to be sold in poster form.

Photo: Reddit / ajcfood

