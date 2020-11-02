Every ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character ranked by how many episodes they’ve been in

- “Grey’s Anatomy’s” 18th season premieres on September 30.
- Over the course of its 383 episodes (and counting), there have been 33 series regulars.
- Only three actors have remained the entire time: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr.
During last season, Winston temporarily came to visit Maggie in Seattle to help her deal with Meredith’s intubation, and the pandemic as a whole. In the April 1 episode, Maggie tried to tell Winston she wanted him to stay in Seattle instead of going back to Boston — he responded with a proposal that Maggie accepted. The season 17 finale ended with the two of them tying the knot on the beach.
Unfortunately, after finding out that Izzie, the doctor who committed a crime in order to steal Erica’s heart donor, was still working at Seattle Grace, she walked into the hospital parking lot and was never seen again.
During season 17, Hayes asked Meredith on a date, only for her to collapse from COVID complications and spend much of the season in a coma/on a ventilator. We’re still rooting for them, though.
She briefly returned in season 12 and was rehired after she trained and worked hard at another surgical program, but we haven’t seen her since.
Season 17 ended with Link proposing to Amelia, only for her to reject him because they want different things. He then made his way over to Jo’s apartment — maybe they’ll finally get together.
It was announced during season 17 that he’d be leaving the show towards the end. His exit played out in a heartbreaking way: After catching COVID-19 and realizing that all of his POC hospital roommates had died, he asked Jackson to hire him at the Fox Foundation to help address racial inequality in medicine. He then moved to Boston to start his new role.
However, in the season 17 finale, Jo revealed she had sold her shares of the hospital to Koracick, making him a board member, which means we’ll surely be seeing him again soon.
He reappeared seven years later in Switzerland to give Cristina his chief job, as he wanted to retire and spend more time with his wife and kids.
Addison, an accomplished neonatal surgeon, moved to Seattle to try and win Derek back, but eventually conceded that Meredith and Derek were meant to be. She stuck around for a bit before moving to Los Angeles and starring in her very own six-season spin-off, “Private Practice.”
She hasn’t been seen on “Grey’s” since season eight — but that’ll soon change, as Walsh was announced to be returning to Seattle during season 18 for the first time in 10 years.
As for season 18, Schmitt still has a complicated relationship with ortho fellow Nico, so we’ll see where that leads, though they’re currently together and in love.
He was brought in as a “John Doe,” but Meredith was able to identify him via his “007” nickname. Tragically, he died in the season five finale.
During season 17, George returned as one of the special guests on Meredith’s beach — the place her mind has been while she’s unconscious and intubated due to COVID. George revealed he still checks in on his friends and his mom … cue the tears of all “Grey’s” fans.
Sadly, she died in the season eight finale in the infamous plane crash and had one of the most heartbreaking final scenes with Mark in the history of the show.
Lexie returned in season 17 for an appearance on Meredith’s death beach, telling Meredith that the amount of grief she’s endured was only because of how much she loves the people in her life. It was lovely to see the original Grey sisters reunited once again.
Edwards had three big plotlines during her five seasons on the show: She was dating Jackson when he decided to interrupt April’s wedding, she dated a patient played by Wilmer Valderrama who died and it shook her very hard, and she decided to leave the hospital after experiencing a very harrowing fire and saving a kid from dying.
We can’t help but feel Jerrika Hinton was underused during her tenure on the show. Come back, Edwards!
When Izzie left in season six, she left behind her job, friends, and husband, Alex. However, her ghost looms large over the show. The idea of her played a major role in season 16: Alex found out that Izzie used his sperm to have twins, which led to Alex leaving Seattle and moving in with her, so they could be a family (off-screen).
Teddy returned for a brief appearance in season 14. She was once again a main character from season 15 through the present. Currently, she’s once again engaged to Owen after the two repaired their relationship and dealt with her unresolved trauma. She also caught COVID-19, albeit not seriously.
He’s also been through the ringer. He almost got beaten to death by Alex over a misunderstanding, his girlfriend Sam was at risk of getting deported and had to move to Switzerland, he almost lost his hands to frostbite, and was eventually stabbed and killed during season 17 by a human trafficker.
DeLuca is also the first person Meredith said she loved after Derek’s death, and once she woke up, she was forced to mourn him too.
The answer: Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, was hilarious, sexy, charming, and definitely had that bad-boy-with-a-heart-of-gold thing going for him. He started off as a womanizing, shallow plastic surgeon who had no interest in teaching interns, but he ended his life (he died due to complications from the plane crash) as a dedicated father, soulmate to Lexie, and had one of the most endearing mentor/mentee relationships with Jackson, aka “The Plastics Posse.”
Derek even forgave him for sleeping with his wife, and they resumed their friendship.
McSteamy returned in season 17 alongside Lexie on the death beach, and discussed with Meredith how he checks in on the lives of Callie, Arizona, and their daughter Sofia. Plus, fans of “Slexie” were finally given closure that the two were together in the afterlife.
But through all that change, one thing has been constant: how much he loves his wife, Miranda Bailey. They have one of the most steady relationships on the show.
If we ignore how annoying she was about Meredith and Riggs, and her weird relationship with her step-brother Jackson, we can focus on how sweet she is with her birth father Richard, and what a good sister she’s been to both Meredith and Amelia. And now, she’s married! Congrats, Maggie.
Throughout her time on “Grey’s,” Amelia has married and divorced Owen, been diagnosed with a giant tumor, given birth to a son with Link and later rejected his proposal, and has grown into the strong woman Derek knew she could be.
The pandemic was difficult for her, but she showed her strength by never relapsing and instead attending AA meetings and talking through her feelings.
But over time, she grew into a formidable trauma surgeon, and she fell in love with and got married to Jackson. When they tragically lost their baby due to a genetic disorder, April enlisted in the Army, which led to the dissolution of their marriage, though they’d go on to have a daughter together, Harriet.
April left the show in season 14 when she reconnected with Matthew, the paramedic she left at the altar. After he lost his wife and she went through a near-death experience, they got married and she left the hospital to focus on charity work.
However, we saw April again! She returned for one of Jackson’s final episodes to reveal she and Matthew had split up, and that she’d be willing to move to Boston with their daughter to help Jackson out.
During season 17, Jo decided to leave surgery behind for OB-GYN because she “needs joy” in her life. She also had a friends-with-benefits situation with Jackson before he left, which led to him letting her move into his apartment with her newly adopted daughter Luna after he moved to Boston.
Little girls everywhere saw a hero in Cristina Yang, and she went out on top: After realizing that she could never win a Harper Avery, surgery’s most prestigious award, at Grey Sloan Memorial, she accepted an offer from her ex-fiancé (who left her at the altar) to take over an entire state-of-the-art hospital in Switzerland.
Though she hasn’t been seen since, Meredith still frequently mentions her, texts her, and calls her, keeping the Twisted Sister spirit alive.
Though she and Callie went through their ups and downs (Arizona moving to Africa, Callie having a baby with Mark, Arizona getting her leg amputated due to the plane crash and then cheating on Callie to deal with it, having an extremely painful divorce and child custody hearing), there is still hope for the two of them, as Arizona was last seen moving to New York City (where Callie lives) and exchanging flirty texts with her ex-wife.
Although that relationship was clearly not going to work, Callie remained on the show for 11 seasons, developing close friendships with everyone at the hospital and discovering that she was bisexual, before she moved to New York City with Penny in season 12.
Derek was Meredith’s other half for the entire show up to that point, her soulmate, and one of the two central love stories of the show (the other being Meredith and Cristina). Through it all, he was there by her side.
And while we thought we’d never see McDreamy again, he popped up at the end of the season 17 premiere, giving every “Grey’s” fan a heart attack. He’s since been in three more episodes on Meredith’s death beach, trying to counsel Meredith on her next steps and eventually telling her to wake up.
Jackson, a plastic surgeon, was a bit adrift since his ex-wife, April, left the show. He was dating his step-sister Maggie for awhile, then moved on to Vic from “Station 19,” and most recently hooked up with Jo post-Karev divorce.
After reconnecting with his dad and figuring out what kind of person he wanted to be, he left Seattle to move to Boston and become the head of the Fox foundation and address racism in medicine. He brought along Koracick and April, too.
Although he got through it, his relationship with Cristina turned toxic, as he accused her of killing their baby when she got an abortion (she had always been very clear she didn’t want kids), and then he cheated on her to get back at him.
Then he threw himself into a relationship with Amelia (which also didn’t work), and then got engaged to Teddy, although she cheated on him, so they also broke up. However, season 17 ended with the two of them back together and engaged.
Unfortunately, when Justin Chambers announced he was leaving “Grey”s after 16 seasons, making Meredith the only original intern left, fans were broken-hearted — and not everyone could believe he was getting back together with Izzie, who left him with just a note.
Unfortunate nicknames aside, Miranda Bailey has been with viewers throughout every season as the wise, compassionate, and extremely skilled boss of all of our favorite characters. We’d all be lucky to have a Bailey in our lives.
Now, he’s back as the “Chief of Chiefs” after Catherine demoted Koracick.
Meredith has gone through more than anyone should have to: Her mother and father are dead, her sister Lexie is dead, her husband Derek is dead, her ex-boyfriend Andrew is dead, her close friends George and Mark are dead, her best friends (Callie, Alex, Izzie, Jackson, and most importantly Cristina) have left, she’s been attacked by a patient, she’s almost lost her medical license, and she was intubated due to a particularly nasty case of COVID.
Now, she’s in charge of the residency program and seemingly back on track.
It’s been 383 episodes — there are now more episodes than days in a year – and we’re still not tired of watching Meredith’s life.