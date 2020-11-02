Every ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character ranked by how many episodes they’ve been in

April Kepner: 203 episodes (season 6-14, 17)

April was part of the new class of residents that joined the show in season six after Seattle Grace merged with another hospital, Mercy West. For a long time, all we knew about her was that she had a giant crush on Derek and that she was a virgin.

But over time, she grew into a formidable trauma surgeon, and she fell in love with and got married to Jackson. When they tragically lost their baby due to a genetic disorder, April enlisted in the Army, which led to the dissolution of their marriage, though they’d go on to have a daughter together, Harriet.

April left the show in season 14 when she reconnected with Matthew, the paramedic she left at the altar. After he lost his wife and she went through a near-death experience, they got married and she left the hospital to focus on charity work.

However, we saw April again! She returned for one of Jackson’s final episodes to reveal she and Matthew had split up, and that she’d be willing to move to Boston with their daughter to help Jackson out.