Every Great Presentation Needs These 3 Elements

You can become likable with an audience the same way you would with an individual: Show you like them. Walk in with a smile and make a friendly gesture to the person who introduced you. Before you speak, stand there a few moments and take in the audience, showing a feeling of appreciation for having been invited to speak. Keep speaking with the attitude that it's your treat to be addressing the audience and not theirs to be listening.

Show the audience you're real -- that you have doubts, vulnerabilities and moods, just like they do. If you use humour (which is risky, anyway) be sure the joke's on you rather than someone else. Make strong and steady eye contact with the audience members. Look at one person for as long as it takes to say a phrase, then look at another audience member. Divide the audience into arbitrary blocks and be sure you make eye contact with someone in every block. There's an optical illusion here; everyone around the person you're addressing feels they're the ones being spoken to.

Show your enthusiasm for your message. They'll believe you only if you show you also believe. Be sure you speak to the audience's level of expertise. Speaking over their heads might signal that you don't care if they understand what you're saying. Making it too simple can imply disrespect for their knowledge. Every successful speaker analyses the audience carefully before planning a presentation.

You can't make an emotional connection with the audience if you speak using a script. A script will keep you from expressing your feelings, using movement to create energy and making eye contact with everyone there. The audience may even feel the words you're speaking aren't yours. For all these reasons, you should practice your presentation to the point where you can leave the script behind.