How To See Every Google Search Ad You've Ever Clicked On

Quartz tech editor and former Business Insider reporter Dan Frommer discovered a way Google users can see all of the search ads they have clicked on.

All the Google ads you’ve ever clicked: https://t.co/7YjvyBHsik

— Dan Frommer (@fromedome) July 3, 2014

To do this, you can simply click on this link and sign in with your Google account.

Below is my most recent history of clicking on search ads, which shows off the genius of Google’s ads that sit at the top of its search results.

On several occasions, the ads allowed Google to charge a company for linking me to a site I likely would have arrived at through its regular search results. But since Google’s ad for the play “The Realistic Joneses” was placed at the top of the page, I had little reason to scroll down to find a link to a site I was explicitly searching for.

The results are also serve as a sort of weird personal time capsule, documenting my planning of a vacation to Ireland and searching for flowers close to Valentine’s Day:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.