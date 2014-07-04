How To See Every Google Search Ad You've Ever Clicked On

Aaron Taube

Quartz tech editor and former Business Insider reporter Dan Frommer discovered a way Google users can see all of the search ads they have clicked on.

To do this, you can simply click on this link and sign in with your Google account.

Below is my most recent history of clicking on search ads, which shows off the genius of Google’s ads that sit at the top of its search results.

On several occasions, the ads allowed Google to charge a company for linking me to a site I likely would have arrived at through its regular search results. But since Google’s ad for the play “The Realistic Joneses” was placed at the top of the page, I had little reason to scroll down to find a link to a site I was explicitly searching for.

Aaron Taube google ad search resultsGoogle

The results are also serve as a sort of weird personal time capsule, documenting my planning of a vacation to Ireland and searching for flowers close to Valentine’s Day:

Aaron Taube searching for Flowers near Valentine's DayGoogle

