Here's Why All Good Leaders Should Fail At Least Once

sandi_sandra via statigr.am Failure is inevitable, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Many people in leadership roles strive for a flawless career — but nobody is perfect.

And as it turns out, failing can actually make you a better leader.

Robert Kennedy III, a business strategist at RK3 Performance Coaching & Consulting, explains in a recent LinkedIn post that the most impactful leaders are ones who create and achieve a large vision through both success and failure. “They make [an] impact not only because they were consistent in sticking to the vision and executing, but also because they failed and were able to continue powerfully in the face of it,” he writes.

In business, some degree of failure is inevitable, so going through your career believing it will never happen isn’t a realistic plan. Rather, gaining firsthand experience in how to fail and learn from it makes for a better leader.

He says smart leaders learn how to fail in such a way that they bounce back stronger. They understand that failure is part of the process and are able to coach their teams through it. “If the leader fails and provides the template for pushing through, that creates a culture where failure is safe, especially if they are taught how to fail,” he explains.

Furthermore, failure allows leaders to learn what works and what doesn’t, which helps them realise what needs to change. The strongest leaders take responsibility for failure and use it as a way to inspire innovation. “When failure happens here, it’s easier to brainstorm.” Kennedy explains. “It’s easier to craft a new path.”

