Every French Driver Now Has To Have An In-Car Breathalyzer

The French are taking one more excuse away from drunk drivers.



Starting this spring, all motorists will be required to have a breathalyzer in their car so that if they have consumed alcohol, they can make sure they’re not over the limit before they get behind the wheel, the¬†Daily Mail¬†reports.

Keep reading at Newser >

This post originally appeared at Newser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.