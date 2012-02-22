Every French Driver Now Has To Have An In-Car Breathalyzer

The French are taking one more excuse away from drunk drivers.



Starting this spring, all motorists will be required to have a breathalyzer in their car so that if they have consumed alcohol, they can make sure they’re not over the limit before they get behind the wheel, the Daily Mail reports.

