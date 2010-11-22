Every Family In Britain Will Pay $460 To Bail Out Ireland

Photo: ixtlan on flickr

Here’s another figure out about the Irish bailout, which is said to be worth up to $136 billion.$11.2 billion. British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne says that’s the baseline for what his country will contribute to the bailout, via contributions to the EU and IMF and direct loans to Ireland.



It amounts $460 per family in England, which makes for an ugly headline in the tabloids.

How much are Americans paying to the bailout? Expect to pay around 20 per cent of the IMF total.

