Every Facebook Employee Spent The Night Before The IPO At An All-Night Hackathon

Photo: Facebook

While everyone else was asleep, Facebook employees spent the night before their company’s IPO at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters hacking away.It was the 31st hackathon, an event Facebook kicks off every couple of months where every Facebook employee builds a bunch of prototypes of things they’re interested in making.



Timeline, chat and some of Facebook’s other most important elements have come out of these hackathons.

Never mind that the company is going public today at a $100 billion plus valuation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.