Every Facebook Employee Spent The Night Before The IPO At An All-Night Hackathon

While everyone else was asleep, Facebook employees spent the night before their company’s IPO at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters hacking away.It was the 31st hackathon, an event Facebook kicks off every couple of months where every Facebook employee builds a bunch of prototypes of things they’re interested in making.
Timeline, chat and some of Facebook’s other most important elements have come out of these hackathons.
Never mind that the company is going public today at a $100 billion plus valuation.
This has been Mark Zuckerberg's rallying cry to employees since the IPO procedures began — keep focused.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke, and received a standing ovation, from his 3,000-something employees.
The final hours before the IPO were spent building rapid-fire prototypes of future Facebook products.
If they needed inspiration, they could just look at one of the dozens of murals across Facebook's campus.
