Every Entrepreneur Needs To Master These Three Roles

Entrepreneurs quickly become masters of multi-tasking, but some tasks are more important than others.In a recent post for the Harvard Business Review, Anthony Tjan, CEO and founder of VC firm Cue Ball, highlights the top three facets of business that every entrepreneur needs to be able to do in their sleep: planning, selling, and executing.



From HBR:

To stay focused, early stage CEOs need to remember that there are just three important things that need to get done in a business — 1) planning, 2) selling, and 3) executing — and that these tasks require three different mindsets. Some entrepreneurs can excel in all three roles, but the best ones are aware of their strengths and weaknesses and build their teams accordingly.

The first step is knowing which role your talents match most closely.

The roles, in summary:



1. Big-Picture Planning: Tjan points out how the best entrepreneurs are able to focus on the major goals of their business plans, while staying flexible and adjusting their plans on the way to reaching those goals.

2. Researching and Selling: “Great entrepreneurs need to be constantly selling the story of their vision, as well as researching how it should evolve,” Tjan says.

3. Executing: Tjan writes that the best entrepreneurs execute their visions by establishing the right metrics by which to measure their business’s progress, then religiously monitoring them.

And if you have a weakness in one of these areas, you better make sure that your team is built to make up for it.

