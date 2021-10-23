Every difference between US and UK Oreos

The UK’s Oreos are more healthy than the US’s Oreos in every metric other than saturated fat, where the two are tied.

You would have to eat only 11 US Oreos to hit your entire daily sugar allowance, which accounts for a third of your daily calories.

The UK uses natural additives such as Spirulina extract, Red Beet Juice, and Turmeric extract to color their Oreos, whereas the US uses chemicals such as Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40, and Red 3.

From calorie count to portion sizes, we wanted to find out all the differences between Oreos in the US and the UK. This is Food Wars.