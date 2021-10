We compared the differences between breakfast cereals in the US and the UK.

Frosted Flakes in the UK are referred to as “Frosties.”

Cheerios in the UK place an emphasis on grains, with wheat, barley, maize, and rice all being involved, compared to just oats in the US.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From calorie count to portion sizes, we wanted to find out all the differences between breakfast cereals in the US and the UK. This is Food Wars.