There are only 33 songs in history that have been certified diamond — here they all are

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ is the most recent single to be certified diamond.

There have been legions of summer bops, one-hit wonders, career-making anthems, and headline-making singles. There are songs you feel like you can’t escape and songs you hear on every radio station.

But just a handful of those have been played so much, they have gone platinum multiple times – and even fewer have gone platinum 10 times over.

The latter is known as a diamond certification, the highest honour bestowed by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It’s awarded sparingly – if a song has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers.

Only 33 songs in history have crossed that threshold. Keep scrolling for the complete list in chronological order.

1. “Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind” by Elton John

Elton John/YouTube The song was released in 1997.

“Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind,” a double A-side single, was the first-ever song to be certified diamond on October 9, 1997.

2. “Baby” by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

“Baby” was certified diamond on May 9, 2013.

3. “Not Afraid” by Eminem

Eminem/YouTube ‘Not Afraid’ was released in 2010 as the lead single for ‘Recovery.’

“Not Afraid” was certified diamond on June 10, 2014.

4. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance” was certified diamond on May 29, 2015.

5. “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons

“Radioactive” was certified diamond on July 6, 2015.

6. “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz

Macklemore/YouTube ‘Thrift Shop’ was released in 2012.

“Thrift Shop” was certified diamond on November 19, 2015.

7. “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

“Poker Face” was certified diamond on November 30, 2015.

8. “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Call Me Maybe” was certified diamond on September 28, 2016.

9. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

“Uptown Funk” was certified diamond on October 18, 2016.

10. “Roar” by Katy Perry

“Roar” was certified diamond on June 22, 2017.

11. “Royals” by Lorde

Lorde/YouTube ‘Royals’ was originally released for free on SoundCloud in 2012.

“Royals” was certified diamond on December 8, 2017.

12. “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor/YouTube ‘All About That Bass’ was released in 2014.

“All About That Bass” was certified diamond on January 23, 2018.

13. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Luis Fonsi/YouTube ‘Despacito’ was released in 2017. The Justin Bieber remix was released three months later.

“Despacito” was certified diamond on January 27, 2018.

14. “Firework” by Katy Perry

“Firework” was certified diamond on February 13, 2018.

15. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

Eminem/YouTube ‘Lose Yourself’ was released in 2002 for the soundtrack of his film ‘8 Mile.’

“Lose Yourself” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

16. “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem featuring Rihanna

Eminem/YouTube ‘Love the Way You Lie’ was released in 2010.

“Love the Way You Lie” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

17. “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring Pharrell and T.I.

“Blurred Lines” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

18. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

“I Gotta Feeling” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

19. “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

LMFAO/YouTube ‘Party Rock Anthem’ was released in 2011.

“Party Rock Anthem” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

20. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

OneRepublic/YouTube ‘Counting Stars’ was released in 2013.

“Counting Stars” was certified diamond on August 20, 2018.

21. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Closer” was certified diamond on September 17, 2018.

22. “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

“Cruise” was certified diamond on October 10, 2018.

23. “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

“Dark Horse” was certified diamond on December 12, 2018.

24. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars/YouTube ‘Just the Way You Are’ was released in 2010.

“Just the Way You Are” was certified diamond on January 11, 2019.

25. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran/YouTube ‘Shape of You’ was released in 2017.

“Shape of You” was certified diamond on January 24, 2019.

26. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran/YouTube ‘Thinking Out Loud’ was released in 2014.

“Thinking Out Loud” was certified diamond on February 8, 2019.

27. “We Are Young” by Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

“We Are Young” was certified diamond on June 13, 2019.

28. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz/YouTube ‘I’m Yours’ was originally released as a demo in 2005 and officially in 2008.

“I’m Yours” was certified diamond on June 24, 2019.

29. “The Hills” by The Weeknd

“The Hills” was certified diamond on June 28, 2019.

30. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

Wiz Khalifa/YouTube ‘See You Again’ was released in 2015 for the soundtrack of ‘Furious 7.’

“See You Again” was certified diamond on September 24, 2019.

31. “God’s Plan” by Drake

Drake/YouTube ‘God’s Plan’ was released in 2018.

“God’s Plan” was certified diamond on September 25, 2019.

32. “Congratulations” by Post Malone featuring Quavo

“Congratulations” was certified diamond on October 8, 2019.

33. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X/YouTube ‘Old Town Road’ was released independently in December 2018. The Billy Ray Cyrus remix was released four months later.

“Old Town Road” is the fastest song in history to be certified diamond. It received the honour on October 22, 2019, less than one year after its original release.

