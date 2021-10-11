There are only 64 songs in history that have been certified diamond – here they all are

1. “Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind” by Elton John

“Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind” became the first-ever song to be certified diamond on October 9, 1997.

In fact, it received the certification two years before the official diamond award was unveiled by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In the years since, it has been bestowed sparingly — if a song has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers, and if an artist or label requests certification.