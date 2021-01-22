Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Dancer'

Michael Becker/Fox Cricket on ‘The Masked Dancer.’

Fox’s latest reality hit is “The Masked Dancer,” the dance-focused spin-off of “The Masked Singer.”

During the first season, 10 celebrities will be unmasked.

This is a running list of every celebrity who has been unmasked on the show.

With the popularity of “The Masked Singer,” the news of a spin-off felt inevitable â€” and now we have “The Masked Dancer,” a similarly mask-obsessed show, but the celebrities dance instead of sing.

Much like “The Masked Singer,” we’re keeping a running tally of every celebrity to compete on the show, as the season progresses.

Keep scrolling to see which celebs have gotten their groove back on “The Masked Dancer.”

Ice-T was the first celebrity revealed in “Masked Dancer” history. He was the Disco Ball.

Michael Becker/Fox Ice-T as the Disco Ball.

The rapper and “SVU” star performed to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars before he was eliminated.

Watch him get unmasked here.

Next up was Bill Nye as the Ice Cube.

Michael Becker/Fox Nye as the Ice Cube.

The Science Guy himself danced to a cover of “Bad Romance” by Postmodern Jukebox.



Watch him get unmasked here.

During week three, Elizabeth Smart was revealed to be underneath the Moth’s mask.

Michael Becker/Fox Smart as the Moth.

Smart, an activist, danced to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks and Dunn and “Sway” by Michael Bublé before getting kicked off.

Watch her get unmasked here.

The fourth celebrity to be unmasked was Brian McKnight as the Cricket.

Michael Becker/Fox McKnight as the Cricket.

The R&B star performed to “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters and “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

Watch him get unmasked here.

