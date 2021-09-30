All 81 celebrities who have been revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ so far

Season six premiered on September 22. The first reveal of the new season was former NBA player Dwight Howard as the Octopus. Dwight Howard as the Octopus. Michael Becker/FOX Howard was only able to sing Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” before getting eliminated. Watch him get unmasked here.

Another elimination of the two-night premiere was Vivica A. Fox, who was Mother Nature. Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature. Michael Becker/FOX Fox performed “I’m Every Woman” by Diana Ross. Watch her get unmasked here.

The last unmasking of week one was, shockingly, Toni Braxton, as the Pufferfish. Toni Braxton as the Pufferfish. Michael Becker/FOX The R&B legend was eliminated way too soon, only getting to sing “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. Watch her get unmasked here.

During week two, Tyga was unmasked as the Dalmatian. Tyga as the Dalmatian. MIchael Becker/FOX The “Rack City” rapper was only able to perform one song before getting eliminated: “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell. Watch him get unmasked here.

With season five of “The Masked Singer,” we had our first non-human reveal. The Snail was revealed to be … Kermit the Frog. Kermit as the Snail. Michael Becker/FOX If you, for a second, thought “The Masked Singer” had run out of surprises in its fifth season — think again. We had our very first Muppet reveal in season five’s premiere, when the Snail, after performing “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates, was unmasked as our very favorite frog, Kermit. Watch him get unmasked here.

The second reveal of the season was Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix. Jenner as the Phoenix. Michael Becker/FOX Jenner was only able to sing “Tik Tok” by Kesha before getting eliminated from season five. Watch her get unmasked here.

Danny Trejo was unmasked as the Raccoon. Trejo as the Raccoon. Michael Becker/FOX Yes, Machete himself took to the “Masked Singer” stage and performed “Wild Thing” by The Troggs and “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. Watch the action star get unmasked here.

Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul was revealed as Grandpa Monster. Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster. Michael Becker/FOX The YouTuber (and boxer) performed “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)” by Lou Bega and “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett before getting the boot. Watch him get unmasked here.

In a shocking twist, host Nick Cannon was unmasked as the Bulldog. Cannon as the Bulldog. Michael Becker/FOX Cannon had been missing from the first four episodes due to testing positive for COVID-19, so Niecy Nash has been filling in . But during the fifth episode, Cannon made his triumphant return as the episode’s wildcard, the Bulldog. He performed “Candy Girl” by New Edition. Watch him get unmasked here.

Sugar Ray lead singer Mark McGrath was revealed as the Orca. Mark McGrath as the Orca. Michael Becker/FOX McGrath was one of four Wild Cards this season — Nick Cannon as the Bulldog was another — and was the second to be unmasked. He performed “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison before getting eliminated. Watch him get unmasked here.

R&B legend Bobby Brown was revealed to be the Crab. Brown as the Crab. Michael Becker/FOX Brown, another Wild Card, performed “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers, “Give It to Me Baby” by Rick James, and “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. Watch him get unmasked here.

Tamera Mowry was unmasked as the Seashell. Mowry as the Seashell. Michael Becker/FOX The “Sister, Sister” star performed “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette, “Confident” by Demi Lovato, “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany Darwish. Watch her get unmasked here.

After weeks of misleading clues, Tyrese Gibson was finally unmasked as the Robopine. Gibson as the Robopine. Michael Becker/FOX Gibson performed “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross, “All of Me” by John Legend, “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack, “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye, and “Water Runs Dry” by Boyz II Men, reminding us all that, before “Fast and Furious,” Gibson was the singer of hits like “How You Gonna Act Like That.” Watch him get unmasked here.

The Russian Dolls were unmasked as none other than ’90s boy-band royalty Hanson. Hanson as the Russian Dolls. Michael Becker/FOX Yes, all three “MMMBop” singers piled into the big Russian Doll for the reveal. The brothers sang “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson, “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes, “Want to Want Me” by Jason Derulo, “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, “Shallow” by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John. Watch them get unmasked here.

Omarion was revealed in week 10 as the Yeti. Omarion as the Yeti. Michael Becker/FOX The Yeti was the last of the four wildcards this season, and he made it all the way to the final four. The “Post to Be” singer performed “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition, “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts, and “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang. Watch him get unmasked here.

One of last season’s new editions was Cluedle-Doo, a chicken who danced around and gave the audience clues. During week 10, he was unmasked – and it was panelist Jenny McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg. Wahlberg as Cluedle-Doo. Michael Becker/FOX Yes, somehow McCarthy was unable to recognize her husband’s singing voice when he sang “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison, or the clues that would’ve pointed her in the right direction. Watch him get unmasked here.

In third place for season five we had Wiz Khalifa as the Chameleon. Khalifa as the Chameleon. Michael Becker/FOX Khalifa performed “Ride wit Me” by Nelly, “21 Questions” by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg, “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez, “Regulate” by Warren G. featuring Nate Dogg, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes, “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell, “Oh Boy” by Cam’ron featuring Juelz Santana, and “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio featuring L.V. Watch him get unmasked here.

In second place, JoJo was unmasked as the Black Swan. JoJo as the Black Swan. Michael Becker/FOX She performed “Barracuda” by Heart, “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes, “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston, “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder, “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, “Tequila” by Dan + Shay, and “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” by Michael Bolton. Watch her get unmasked here.

And our season five champion was none other than Nick Lachey as Piglet. Lachey as Piglet. Michael Becker/FOX Lachey sang “Speechless” by Dan + Shay, “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer, “7 Years” by Lukas Graham, “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters, “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi, and “Faithfully” by Journey. Watch him get unmasked here.

The first celebrity to be unmasked in season four was Busta Rhymes as the Dragon. Busta Rhymes as the Dragon. Fox The rapper was the first contestant to get voted off season four. His lone performance was LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.” Watch him get unmasked here.

In a genuinely baffling season four twist, Mickey Rourke unmasked himself as the Gremlin before he could be voted off. Mickey Rourke as the Gremlin. Fox In an unprecedented move, the Oscar-nominated actor decided to unmask himself because he was getting too hot in the mask, therefore eliminating himself. On why he did the show, he told Nick Cannon, “I was in the neighborhood. I like the show, I watched four episodes and they asked if I’d be interested so I watched from the very beginning and all that s—.” Before unmasking himself, Rourke performed “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. Watch him unmask himself here.

The Giraffe was unmasked as Brian Austin Green. Brian Austin Green as the Giraffe. Michael Becker/FOX The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was nervous that his good friend Robin Thicke would be able to guess it was him, but those fears were unfounded. Thicke guessed Jaleel White, aka Steve Urkel. Green was only able to perform “Let’s Get It Started” by the Black Eyed Peas and “Get Down on It” by Kool & the Gang before getting eliminated. Watch him get unmasked here.

Wendy Williams, of course, was unmasked as the Lips. Wendy Williams as the Lips. Michael Becker/FOX The legendary talk show show only performed one song before getting revealed: “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey. Watch her get unmasked here.

Underneath the Squiggly Monster’s mask was America’s favorite dad Bob Saget. Bob Saget as the Squiggly Monster. Michael Becker/FOX The “Full House” star was able to sing two songs before getting unmasked. He belted out “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones. Watch him get unmasked here.

The Baby Alien, which took an intense amount of puppeteering to operate, was unmasked as Mark Sanchez. Mark Sanchez as the Baby Alien. Michael Becker/FOX The former NFL quarterback was able to sing two songs before getting eliminated: “Faith” by George Michael and “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons. Sanchez also has the distinction of having the first costume that involved a puppet — he’ll forever be in “Masked Singer” history. Watch him get unmasked here.

The show’s first-ever duo costume, the Snow Owls, were revealed as husband and wife Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black. Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black as the Snow Owls. Michael Becker/FOX It truly has been a season of firsts for “The Masked Singer.” The Snow Owls were the first two-person costume in the show’s run, and it immediately became clear this should be a thing going forward. The Blacks, a legendary country music husband-wife duo, sang “Say Something” by A Great Big World, “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor and John Legend, “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion, and “Because You Loved Me” by Célion Dion, before getting eliminated this week. Watch them get unmasked here.

In week eight, two contestants were unmasked. First up, NBA star Lonzo Ball as the Whatchamacallit. Lonzo Ball as the Whatchamacallit. Michael Becker/FOX The New Orleans Pelicans player made it just over halfway through season four. Ball rapped “I Wish” by Skee-Lo, “Money Maker” by Ludacris and Pharrell, and “Lean Back” by Terror Squad, featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma. Watch him get unmasked here.

Legendary performer Paul Anka was unmasked as the Broccoli. Paul Anka as the Broccoli. Michael Becker/Getty Images Anka sang a mashup of “House is Rockin” by Stevie Ray Vaughn and “Whole Lotta Shakin Going On” by Jerry Lee Lewis, “Hello” by Lionel Richie, “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger, and “Take Me Down” by Alabama. Watch him get unmasked here.

In the season four semi-final, three celebs were unmasked. First, the Seahorse was revealed to be Tori Kelly. Tori Kelly as the Seahorse. Michael Becker/FOX The former “American Idol” contestant and Grammy nominee made it far into the competition, though plenty had already guessed it was her underneath the mask. As the Seahorse, she sang “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna, “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion, “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, and “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars. Watch her get unmasked here.

Second up was Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim as the Jellyfish. Chloe Kim as the Jellyfish. Michael Becker/FOX The gold medalist showed off impressive vocal chops when she performed “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, and “Stay” by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko. Watch her get unmasked here.

The final reveal of the semi-finals was Taylor Dayne as Popcorn. Taylor Dayne as the Popcorn. Michael Becker/FOX Dayne is one of the most successful dance artists of the ’80s and ’90s. She’s even had multiple Grammy nominations and a No. 1 song on the Hot 100. Dayne sang “What About Us” by Pink, “Falling” by Harry Styles, “Domino” by Jessie J, “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams, and “Better Be Good to Me” by Tina Turner. Watch her get unmasked here.

In third place in season four was Nick Carter as the Crocodile. Nick Carter as the Crocodile. Michael Becker/FOX The Backstreet Boy made it all the way to the finals in season four, before coming in third place. He performed “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi, “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” by Aerosmith, and “Open Arms” by Journey. Watch him get unmasked here.

Season four’s runner-up was Aloe Blacc as the Mushroom. Aloe Blacc as the Masked Singer. Michael Becker/FOX The “I Need a Dollar” singer stunned the panelists all season long. During his tenure, he sang “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell, “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher, “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry, “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway, “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse, and “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder. Watch him get unmasked here.

After dominating all season long, the Sun was crowned as season four’s winner. Underneath the sunny mask was LeAnn Rimes. LeAnn Rimes as the Sun. Michael Becker/FOX The Grammy Award-winning singer took home the coveted first place trophy on this season after bringing the judges to tears multiple times and performing “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, “Praying” by Kesha, “Piece of my Heart” by Janis Joplin, “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish, and “The Story” by Brandi Carlile. Watch her get unmasked here.

The first celebrity to be eliminated from season three, which premiered after the Super Bowl in 2020, was Lil Wayne as the Robot. Lil Wayne as the Robot. FOX/Getty Images The rapper only got to sing one song before getting axed: “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. Watch him get unmasked here.

Next up was Drew Carey as the Llama. Drew Carey as the Llama. FOX/Getty Images; Fox The game show host and comedian performed in one of the more outlandish costumes in the show’s history, the four-legged Llama. He sang “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin and “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones. Watch him get unmasked here.

Miss Monster was revealed as Chaka Khan. Chaka Khan as Miss Monster. FOX/Getty Images Chaka Khan was the first professional singer — excluding rapper Lil Wayne, which is a different skill set — to be kicked off season three. The legendary singer performed “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt, “Fancy” by Bobby Gentry, and “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore. Watch her get unmasked here.

Tony Hawk was unmasked as the Elephant. Tony Hawk as the Elephant. FOX/Getty Images The famous skateboarder tried his hand at music during “The Masked Singer.” Hawk was the first member of Group B to be eliminated, so he only sang “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure before leaving. Watch him get unmasked here.

The Mouse was revealed to be Dionne Warwick. Dionne Warwick as the Mouse. FOX/Getty Images Warwick only lasted for two episodes, surprisingly — she’s one of the most prolific singers in Billboard history. She performed “Get Here” by Oleta Adams, and. “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole. Watch her get unmasked here.

Tom Bergeron was unmasked as the Taco. Tom Bergeron as the Taco. FOX/Getty Images Bergeron is best known as the former host of “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” As the Taco, he performed “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra, “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley, and “Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops. Watch him get unmasked here.

The next week, Sarah Palin was surprisingly unmasked as the Bear. Sarah Palin as the Bear. FOX via Getty Images; Fox Yes, the former vice presidential candidate and Alaskan governor competed on “The Masked Singer.” Though she only lasted a single round, she made a big impact on Twitter . Palin performed “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. Watch her get unmasked here.

Bella Thorne was revealed as the Swan. Bella Thorne as the Swan. FOX/Getty Images The former Disney Channel star, singer, and director was revealed as the Swan on March 18. Thorne sang “Fever” by Peggy Lee and “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts before getting eliminated. Watch her get unmasked here.

T-Rex was unmasked as none other than the biggest child star on the planet, JoJo Siwa. JoJo Siwa as the T-Rex. FOX/Getty Images and Fox The teenage superstar paused her world tour to appear on “The Masked Singer.” She sang “So What” by Pink, “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa, and “Jai Ho! You Are My Destiny” by A. R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls, featuring none other than judge Nicole Scherzinger. Watch her get unmasked here.

NFL star Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski was unmasked as the White Tiger. Rob Gronkowski as the White Tiger. FOX/Getty Images; Fox None of Gronks’ four performances required much singing. He performed “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice, “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, “We Will Rock You” by Queen, and “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred, before getting knocked out of the show. Watch him get unmasked here.

Reality TV star and model Jordyn Woods turned out to be the Kangaroo. Jordyn Woods as the Kangaroo. FOX/Getty Images Woods made it to the first round of the finals before getting eliminated. During her tenure on the show, she sang “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn, “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse, “Diamonds” by Rihanna, “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks, “No Air” by Jordin Sparks, and “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer. Watch her get unmasked here.

Poison front-man and “Rock of Love” star Bret Michaels was revealed as the Banana. Brett Michael as the Banana. FOX/Getty Images Michaels, of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” fame, was unmasked on “The Masked Singer.” He revealed that his unmasking took place on the 10th anniversary of his brain hemorrhage. On the show, Michaels sang “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley, “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus, “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, and “Brick House” by The Commodores. Watch him get unmasked here.

Country star Hunter Hayes was the next professional musician to be unmasked. He was the Astronaut. Hayes as the Astronaut. FOX/Getty Images The “I Want Crazy” singer lasted through the playoffs. He performed “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder, “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes, “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC, and “Story of My Life” by One Direction. Watch him get unmasked here.

Former “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho was revealed as the Kitty. Evancho as the Kitty. FOX/Getty Images; Fox The former child star — now 20 years old! — was unmasked during this season’s quarterfinals. As the Kitty, she performed “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, “Mercy” by Brett Young, “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion, “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, “Unstoppable” by Sia, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe, and lastly, “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse. Watch her get unmasked here.

Former pitcher and World Series champion Barry Zito was the Rhino. Zito as the Rhino. FOX/Getty Images The former San Francisco Giant proved he had vocal chops — he came in fourth place overall! Zito performed “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt, “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan, “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, “What a Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers, “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous Brothers, and “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. Watch him get unmasked here.

In third place, we had the Frog, aka rapper Bow Wow. Bow Wow as the Frog. FOX/Getty Images The rapper formerly known as Lil Bow Wow made it all the way to the finale. Along the way, he performed “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, “In da Club” by 50 Cent, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band, “Jump” by Kriss Kross, “Fireball” by Pitbull, “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons, “Bust a Move” by Young MC, “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature, and “Bad Boy for Life” by Black Rob, Mark Curry, and P. Diddy. Watch him get unmasked here.

The runner-up, the Turtle, was revealed to be Jesse McCartney. McCartney as the Turtle. FOX/Getty Images The former teen idol and “Beautiful Soul” singer almost took first place, but he came up short. He performed “Kiss from a Rose” by season two competitor Seal, “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes, “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood, “Let It Go” by James Bay, “Stay” by Alessia Cara, “Fix You” by Coldplay, “Jealous” by Nick Jonas, and “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi. Watch him get unmasked here.

The Night Angel was crowned the season three winner. Underneath the mask was “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. Burruss as the Night Angel. FOX/Getty Images Before her time on “RHOA,” Burruss had established herself as a musician to be reckoned with — she was part of the girl group Xscape, and won a Grammy for co-writing TLC’s smash hit “No Scrubs.” Now, she can add the first female winner of “The Masked Singer” to her lengthy resume. She sang “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga, “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers, “Rise Up” by Andra Day, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain, “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, “How to Love” by Lil Wayne, and “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina Turner. Watch her get unmasked here.

Season two premiered in September 2019. The first singer revealed was Johnny Weir as the Egg. Johnny Weir as the Egg. FOX Image Collection/Getty Images; FOX/Getty Images The Olympic ice skater only lasted for an episode during season two. As the Egg, he sang “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga and “One Way or Another” by Blondie. Watch him get unmasked here.

The next week, Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, was unmasked as the Ice Cream. Ninja as the Ice Cream. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; FOX/Getty Images Ninja, best known for his exploits on the streaming platforms Twitch and Mixer as a video game player, also only lasted for an episode. He sang “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and “Whip It” by Devo. Watch him get unmasked here.

The Panda was none other than Laila Ali. Laila Ali as the Panda. FOX/Getty Images Ali, the daughter of boxing icon Muhammad Ali and a talented boxer in her own right, lasted for a single show as the pastel-hued panda. She performed “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson and “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled. Watch her get unmasked here.

Star of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” Drew Pinsky, was revealed to be the Eagle. Dr. Drew as the Eagle. FOX/Getty Images Pinsky, a media personality and radio host, also only lasted for a week in the competition, singing, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meatloaf, and “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra. Watch him get unmasked here.

Paul Shaffer was the Skeleton. Paul Shaffer as the Skeleton. FOX/Getty Images Shaffer, who was seen on TV every night for 33 years as the musical director and sidekick on “Late Night with David Letterman” and “Late Show with David Letterman,” lasted for two rounds in season two. He sang “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang, “Hard to Handle” by Otis Redding, and “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet. Watch him get unmasked here.

Sherri Shepherd was outed as the Penguin in week five. Sherri Shepherd in the Penguin. FOX/Getty Images Shepherd is probably best known now for her seven years as a co-host of “The View.” She currently hosts “Best Ever Trivia Show” on the Game Show Network. On “The Masked Singer,” she sang a total of three songs: “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, and “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor. Watch her get unmasked here.

Raven-Symoné was unmasked as the Black Widow. Raven-Symoné as the Black Widow. FOX/Getty Images The former Disney Channel star, and one of two former Cheetah Girls on this season, was eliminated surprisingly early on in the competition. She sang “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston, “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood, and “Believe” by Cher. Watch her get unmasked here.

And the Ladybug was revealed to be Kelly Osbourne. Kelly Osbourne as the Ladybug. FOX/Getty Images Osbourne, of course, comes from a musical family, so it’s no surprise that she made it pretty far into the season. She sang “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, “Juice” by Lizzo, and “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer, before getting eliminated. Watch her get unmasked here.

Patti LaBelle was eliminated in a week seven upset, and was revealed as the Flower. Patti LaBelle as the Flower. FOX/Getty Images LaBelle is commonly referred to as the “Godmother of Soul” — so it was a huge shock when the famous singer only made it to week seven. During her time as the Flower, LaBelle took on “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton, “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, “Amazed” by Lonestar, “Alone” by Heart, and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. Watch her get unmasked here.

The next week, Michelle Williams was revealed as the Butterfly. Michelle Williams as the Butterfly. FOX/Getty Images Williams, who is most famous for her time in Destiny’s Child, was one of the contestants that fans had figured out before the season even aired. The singer performed “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj, “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones, “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato, and “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. Watch her get unmasked here.

Ana Gasteyer was the Tree. Ana Gasteyer as the Tree. FOX/Getty Images The former “SNL” star has released an album and appeared in musicals before, so it’s not too shocking that she exhibited her vocal talent on stage on this show. She sang “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco, “Think” by Aretha Franklin, “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler, and “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga. Watch her get unmasked here.

In the penultimate episode, Victor Oladipo was revealed to be the Thingamajig. Victor Oladipo as the Thingamajig. FOX/Getty Images The NBA star has also released music of his own, including an album, “V.O.,” in 2018. He made it to the penultimate episode of season two as the Thingamajig. He sang “Easy” by the Commodores, “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations, “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé, “Caught Up” by Usher, “Ordinary People” by John Legend, and “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby. Watch him get unmasked here.

Also eliminated in that episode was Seal, who was unmasked as the Leopard. Seal as the Leopard. FOX Image Collection/Getty Images; FOX/Getty Images The “Kiss from a Rose” singer made it to the penultimate episode, and took on some difficult songs during his tenure. He sang “Somebody to Love” by Queen, “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes, “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry, “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Don’t Cha” by the Pussycat Dolls and Busta Rhymes, “We Are Young” by Fun., and “Big Spender” by Shirley Bassey. Watch him get unmasked here.

In third place was Adrienne Bailon as the Flamingo. Adrienne Bailon as the Flamingo. FOX/Getty Images Bailon, the second Cheetah Girl in season two, came in third place as the Flamingo. Bailon sang “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins, “Never Enough” by Loren Allred, “Lady Marmalade” by fellow contestant Patti LaBelle, “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac, “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley, and “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. Watch her get unmasked here.

The runner-up was the Rottweiler, who turned out to be Chris Daughtry. Chris Daughtry as the Rottweiler. FOX/Getty Images Daughtry added another singing competition to his resume, after his star-making turn on “American Idol” in 2006. The “It’s Not Over” singer performed “Maneater” by Hall & Oates, “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic, “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran, “Grenade” by Bruno Mars, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, and “Alive” by Sia. Watch him get unmasked here.

Season two’s champion was Wayne Brady as the Fox. Wayne Brady as the Fox. FOX/Getty Images Brady is a true multi-hyphenate: actor, comedian, talk show host, game show host, singer, Broadway star, and now, “Masked Singer” winner. As the Fox, he sang “This Love” by Maroon 5, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco, “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown, “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway, and “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding. Watch him get unmasked here.

The first celebrity to ever be unmasked on the show when it premiered in January 2019 was Antonio Brown, as the Hippo. Antonio Brown as the Hippo. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Brown used to be a wide receiver in the NFL, but he was accused of sexual misconduct in September 2019. He turned himself into the police in January 2020 after he was charged with felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief. On the show, he performed “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown.

Next up was Tommy Chong as the Pineapple. Tommy Chong as the Pineapple. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Chong is best known for being half of the comedic duo Cheech & Chong. He also played the recurring character Leo on “That ’70s Show.” His sole performance on the show was Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Watch him get unmasked here.

Then came the Deer, who was revealed to be Terry Bradshaw. Terry Bradshaw as the Deer. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images The four-time Super Bowl champion sang two songs: “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons and “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line. Watch him get unmasked here.

In the fourth week of season one, Margaret Cho was unmasked as the Poodle. Margaret Cho as the Poodle. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images The comedian also sang two songs during her time on “The Masked Singer” before getting unmasked. Cho sang “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar and “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper. Watch her get unmasked here.

The next week Tori Spelling was revealed as the Unicorn. Tori Spelling as the Unicorn. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Spelling, whose claim to fame is her role as Donna Martin on “Beverly Hills 90210,” won her first battle of the competition with her rendition of “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten. She then performed “Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears, and “I Love It” by Icona Pop and Charli XCX before getting eliminated. Watch her get unmasked here.

Underneath the Raven’s mask was Ricki Lake. Ricki Lake as the Raven. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Lake is best known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in the original “Hairspray” film, and for her daytime talk show, “Ricki Lake,” that aired from 1993 to 2004. Her performances were: “Rainbow” by Kesha, “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, and “Brave” by Sara Bareilles. Watch her get unmasked here.

La Toya Jackson was revealed as the Alien. La Toya Jackson as the Alien. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Jackson is, of course, part of the Jackson musical dynasty. She’s released nine albums over the course of her career. On “The Masked Singer,” she performed “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, “Lovefool” by the Cardigans, “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and “Ex’s & Oh’s” by Elle King. Watch her get unmasked here.

In week eight, Rumer Willis was unmasked as the Lion. Rumer Wilson as the Lion. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Willis comes from a talented family — her mother is Demi Moore and her father is Bruce Willis. She’s also an actress and a musician in her own right. As the Lion, she performed “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, “California Dreamin'” by Sia, “Diamond Heart” by Lady Gaga, and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder. Watch her get unmasked here.

Also in week eight, Joey Fatone was umasked as the Rabbit. Joey Fatone as the Rabbit. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images The former *NSYNC member made it far into the competition. Fatone performed “Livin’ la Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin, “Wake Me Up” by Avicii and Aloe Blacc, “Poison” by Bell Div DeVoe, and “My Girl” by The Temptations. Watch him get unmasked here.

In third place was Gladys Knight as the Bee. Gladys Knight as the Bee. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Knight, also known as the Empress of Soul, was named one of the 100 Best Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone — so it’s no surprise that she made it to the finals. As the Bee, she sang “Chandelier” by Sia, “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner, and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt. Watch her get unmasked here.

The first runner-up of “The Masked Singer” was Donny Osmond as the Peacock. Donny Osmond as the Peacock. Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Osmond, one of the most beloved teen idols of all time, Vegas star, voice of Li Shang in “Mulan,” and “Dancing with the Stars” champion placed second on “The Masked Singer.” During his tenure on the show, he sang “The Greatest Show” by Hugh Jackman, “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic, “All of Me” by John Legend, “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, “Let’s Go” by Calvin Harris and Ne-Yo, and “Shake a Tail Feather” by The Five Du-Tones. Watch him get unmasked here.