All 81 celebrities who have been revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ so far

With season five of “The Masked Singer,” we had our first non-human reveal. The Snail was revealed to be … Kermit the Frog.
If you, for a second, thought “The Masked Singer” had run out of surprises in its fifth season — think again. We had our very first Muppet reveal in season five’s premiere, when the Snail, after performing “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates, was unmasked as our very favorite frog, Kermit.
In a shocking twist, host Nick Cannon was unmasked as the Bulldog.
Cannon had been missing from the first four episodes due to testing positive for COVID-19, so Niecy Nash has been filling in. But during the fifth episode, Cannon made his triumphant return as the episode’s wildcard, the Bulldog. He performed “Candy Girl” by New Edition.
Sugar Ray lead singer Mark McGrath was revealed as the Orca.
McGrath was one of four Wild Cards this season — Nick Cannon as the Bulldog was another — and was the second to be unmasked. He performed “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison before getting eliminated.
The “Sister, Sister” star performed “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette, “Confident” by Demi Lovato, “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany Darwish.
After weeks of misleading clues, Tyrese Gibson was finally unmasked as the Robopine.
Gibson performed “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross, “All of Me” by John Legend, “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack, “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye, and “Water Runs Dry” by Boyz II Men, reminding us all that, before “Fast and Furious,” Gibson was the singer of hits like “How You Gonna Act Like That.”
The Russian Dolls were unmasked as none other than ’90s boy-band royalty Hanson.
Yes, all three “MMMBop” singers piled into the big Russian Doll for the reveal.
The brothers sang “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson, “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes, “Want to Want Me” by Jason Derulo, “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, “Shallow” by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.
The Yeti was the last of the four wildcards this season, and he made it all the way to the final four.
The “Post to Be” singer performed “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition, “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts, and “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang.
One of last season’s new editions was Cluedle-Doo, a chicken who danced around and gave the audience clues. During week 10, he was unmasked – and it was panelist Jenny McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg.
Yes, somehow McCarthy was unable to recognize her husband’s singing voice when he sang “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison, or the clues that would’ve pointed her in the right direction.
In third place for season five we had Wiz Khalifa as the Chameleon.
Khalifa performed “Ride wit Me” by Nelly, “21 Questions” by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg, “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez, “Regulate” by Warren G. featuring Nate Dogg, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes, “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell, “Oh Boy” by Cam’ron featuring Juelz Santana, and “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio featuring L.V.
In second place, JoJo was unmasked as the Black Swan.
She performed “Barracuda” by Heart, “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes, “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston, “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder, “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, “Tequila” by Dan + Shay, and “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” by Michael Bolton.
And our season five champion was none other than Nick Lachey as Piglet.
Lachey sang “Speechless” by Dan + Shay, “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer, “7 Years” by Lukas Graham, “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters, “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi, and “Faithfully” by Journey.
In a genuinely baffling season four twist, Mickey Rourke unmasked himself as the Gremlin before he could be voted off.
In an unprecedented move, the Oscar-nominated actor decided to unmask himself because he was getting too hot in the mask, therefore eliminating himself. On why he did the show, he told Nick Cannon, “I was in the neighborhood. I like the show, I watched four episodes and they asked if I’d be interested so I watched from the very beginning and all that s—.”
Before unmasking himself, Rourke performed “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.
Underneath the Squiggly Monster’s mask was America’s favorite dad Bob Saget.
The “Full House” star was able to sing two songs before getting unmasked. He belted out “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones.
The show’s first-ever duo costume, the Snow Owls, were revealed as husband and wife Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black.
It truly has been a season of firsts for “The Masked Singer.” The Snow Owls were the first two-person costume in the show’s run, and it immediately became clear this should be a thing going forward.
The Blacks, a legendary country music husband-wife duo, sang “Say Something” by A Great Big World, “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor and John Legend, “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion, and “Because You Loved Me” by Célion Dion, before getting eliminated this week.
In week eight, two contestants were unmasked. First up, NBA star Lonzo Ball as the Whatchamacallit.
The New Orleans Pelicans player made it just over halfway through season four. Ball rapped “I Wish” by Skee-Lo, “Money Maker” by Ludacris and Pharrell, and “Lean Back” by Terror Squad, featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma.
Legendary performer Paul Anka was unmasked as the Broccoli.
Anka sang a mashup of “House is Rockin” by Stevie Ray Vaughn and “Whole Lotta Shakin Going On” by Jerry Lee Lewis, “Hello” by Lionel Richie, “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger, and “Take Me Down” by Alabama.
Second up was Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim as the Jellyfish.
The gold medalist showed off impressive vocal chops when she performed “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, and “Stay” by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko.
In third place in season four was Nick Carter as the Crocodile.
The Backstreet Boy made it all the way to the finals in season four, before coming in third place. He performed “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi, “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” by Aerosmith, and “Open Arms” by Journey.
Season four’s runner-up was Aloe Blacc as the Mushroom.
The “I Need a Dollar” singer stunned the panelists all season long. During his tenure, he sang “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell, “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher, “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry, “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway, “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse, and “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder.
After dominating all season long, the Sun was crowned as season four’s winner. Underneath the sunny mask was LeAnn Rimes.
The Grammy Award-winning singer took home the coveted first place trophy on this season after bringing the judges to tears multiple times and performing “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, “Praying” by Kesha, “Piece of my Heart” by Janis Joplin, “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish, and “The Story” by Brandi Carlile.
Chaka Khan was the first professional singer — excluding rapper Lil Wayne, which is a different skill set — to be kicked off season three. The legendary singer performed “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt, “Fancy” by Bobby Gentry, and “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore.
Warwick only lasted for two episodes, surprisingly — she’s one of the most prolific singers in Billboard history. She performed “Get Here” by Oleta Adams, and. “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole.
Bergeron is best known as the former host of “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” As the Taco, he performed “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra, “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley, and “Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops.
The next week, Sarah Palin was surprisingly unmasked as the Bear.
Yes, the former vice presidential candidate and Alaskan governor competed on “The Masked Singer.” Though she only lasted a single round, she made a big impact on Twitter. Palin performed “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot.
The former Disney Channel star, singer, and director was revealed as the Swan on March 18. Thorne sang “Fever” by Peggy Lee and “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts before getting eliminated.
T-Rex was unmasked as none other than the biggest child star on the planet, JoJo Siwa.
The teenage superstar paused her world tour to appear on “The Masked Singer.” She sang “So What” by Pink, “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa, and “Jai Ho! You Are My Destiny” by A. R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls, featuring none other than judge Nicole Scherzinger.
NFL star Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski was unmasked as the White Tiger.
None of Gronks’ four performances required much singing. He performed “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice, “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, “We Will Rock You” by Queen, and “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred, before getting knocked out of the show.
Reality TV star and model Jordyn Woods turned out to be the Kangaroo.
Woods made it to the first round of the finals before getting eliminated. During her tenure on the show, she sang “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn, “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse, “Diamonds” by Rihanna, “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks, “No Air” by Jordin Sparks, and “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.
Poison front-man and “Rock of Love” star Bret Michaels was revealed as the Banana.
Michaels, of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” fame, was unmasked on “The Masked Singer.” He revealed that his unmasking took place on the 10th anniversary of his brain hemorrhage.
On the show, Michaels sang “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley, “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus, “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, and “Brick House” by The Commodores.
Country star Hunter Hayes was the next professional musician to be unmasked. He was the Astronaut.
The “I Want Crazy” singer lasted through the playoffs. He performed “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder, “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes, “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC, and “Story of My Life” by One Direction.
Former “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho was revealed as the Kitty.
The former child star — now 20 years old! — was unmasked during this season’s quarterfinals. As the Kitty, she performed “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, “Mercy” by Brett Young, “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion, “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, “Unstoppable” by Sia, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe, and lastly, “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse.
Former pitcher and World Series champion Barry Zito was the Rhino.
The former San Francisco Giant proved he had vocal chops — he came in fourth place overall!
Zito performed “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt, “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan, “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, “What a Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers, “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous Brothers, and “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw.
In third place, we had the Frog, aka rapper Bow Wow.
The rapper formerly known as Lil Bow Wow made it all the way to the finale. Along the way, he performed “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, “In da Club” by 50 Cent, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band, “Jump” by Kriss Kross, “Fireball” by Pitbull, “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons, “Bust a Move” by Young MC, “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature, and “Bad Boy for Life” by Black Rob, Mark Curry, and P. Diddy.
The runner-up, the Turtle, was revealed to be Jesse McCartney.
The former teen idol and “Beautiful Soul” singer almost took first place, but he came up short. He performed “Kiss from a Rose” by season two competitor Seal, “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes, “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood, “Let It Go” by James Bay, “Stay” by Alessia Cara, “Fix You” by Coldplay, “Jealous” by Nick Jonas, and “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi.
The Night Angel was crowned the season three winner. Underneath the mask was “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.
Before her time on “RHOA,” Burruss had established herself as a musician to be reckoned with — she was part of the girl group Xscape, and won a Grammy for co-writing TLC’s smash hit “No Scrubs.” Now, she can add the first female winner of “The Masked Singer” to her lengthy resume.
She sang “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga, “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers, “Rise Up” by Andra Day, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain, “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, “How to Love” by Lil Wayne, and “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina Turner.
The next week, Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, was unmasked as the Ice Cream.
Ninja, best known for his exploits on the streaming platforms Twitch and Mixer as a video game player, also only lasted for an episode. He sang “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and “Whip It” by Devo.
Ali, the daughter of boxing icon Muhammad Ali and a talented boxer in her own right, lasted for a single show as the pastel-hued panda. She performed “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson and “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled.
Star of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” Drew Pinsky, was revealed to be the Eagle.
Pinsky, a media personality and radio host, also only lasted for a week in the competition, singing, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meatloaf, and “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
Shaffer, who was seen on TV every night for 33 years as the musical director and sidekick on “Late Night with David Letterman” and “Late Show with David Letterman,” lasted for two rounds in season two. He sang “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang, “Hard to Handle” by Otis Redding, and “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet.
Sherri Shepherd was outed as the Penguin in week five.
Shepherd is probably best known now for her seven years as a co-host of “The View.” She currently hosts “Best Ever Trivia Show” on the Game Show Network. On “The Masked Singer,” she sang a total of three songs: “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, and “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.
The former Disney Channel star, and one of two former Cheetah Girls on this season, was eliminated surprisingly early on in the competition. She sang “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston, “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood, and “Believe” by Cher.
And the Ladybug was revealed to be Kelly Osbourne.
Osbourne, of course, comes from a musical family, so it’s no surprise that she made it pretty far into the season. She sang “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, “Juice” by Lizzo, and “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer, before getting eliminated.
Patti LaBelle was eliminated in a week seven upset, and was revealed as the Flower.
LaBelle is commonly referred to as the “Godmother of Soul” — so it was a huge shock when the famous singer only made it to week seven. During her time as the Flower, LaBelle took on “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton, “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, “Amazed” by Lonestar, “Alone” by Heart, and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.
The next week, Michelle Williams was revealed as the Butterfly.
Williams, who is most famous for her time in Destiny’s Child, was one of the contestants that fans had figured out before the season even aired. The singer performed “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj, “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones, “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato, and “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.
The former “SNL” star has released an album and appeared in musicals before, so it’s not too shocking that she exhibited her vocal talent on stage on this show. She sang “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco, “Think” by Aretha Franklin, “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler, and “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga.
In the penultimate episode, Victor Oladipo was revealed to be the Thingamajig.
The NBA star has also released music of his own, including an album, “V.O.,” in 2018. He made it to the penultimate episode of season two as the Thingamajig. He sang “Easy” by the Commodores, “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations, “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé, “Caught Up” by Usher, “Ordinary People” by John Legend, and “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby.
Also eliminated in that episode was Seal, who was unmasked as the Leopard.
The “Kiss from a Rose” singer made it to the penultimate episode, and took on some difficult songs during his tenure. He sang “Somebody to Love” by Queen, “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes, “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry, “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Don’t Cha” by the Pussycat Dolls and Busta Rhymes, “We Are Young” by Fun., and “Big Spender” by Shirley Bassey.
In third place was Adrienne Bailon as the Flamingo.
Bailon, the second Cheetah Girl in season two, came in third place as the Flamingo. Bailon sang “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins, “Never Enough” by Loren Allred, “Lady Marmalade” by fellow contestant Patti LaBelle, “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac, “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley, and “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner.
The runner-up was the Rottweiler, who turned out to be Chris Daughtry.
Daughtry added another singing competition to his resume, after his star-making turn on “American Idol” in 2006. The “It’s Not Over” singer performed “Maneater” by Hall & Oates, “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic, “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran, “Grenade” by Bruno Mars, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, and “Alive” by Sia.
Brady is a true multi-hyphenate: actor, comedian, talk show host, game show host, singer, Broadway star, and now, “Masked Singer” winner. As the Fox, he sang “This Love” by Maroon 5, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco, “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown, “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway, and “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding.
The next week Tori Spelling was revealed as the Unicorn.
Spelling, whose claim to fame is her role as Donna Martin on “Beverly Hills 90210,” won her first battle of the competition with her rendition of “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten. She then performed “Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears, and “I Love It” by Icona Pop and Charli XCX before getting eliminated.
Also in week eight, Joey Fatone was umasked as the Rabbit.
The former *NSYNC member made it far into the competition. Fatone performed “Livin’ la Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin, “Wake Me Up” by Avicii and Aloe Blacc, “Poison” by Bell Div DeVoe, and “My Girl” by The Temptations.
As the Bee, she sang “Chandelier” by Sia, “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner, and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt.
The first runner-up of “The Masked Singer” was Donny Osmond as the Peacock.
Osmond, one of the most beloved teen idols of all time, Vegas star, voice of Li Shang in “Mulan,” and “Dancing with the Stars” champion placed second on “The Masked Singer.”
During his tenure on the show, he sang “The Greatest Show” by Hugh Jackman, “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic, “All of Me” by John Legend, “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, “Let’s Go” by Calvin Harris and Ne-Yo, and “Shake a Tail Feather” by The Five Du-Tones.
The winner of “The Masked Singer’s” first season was none other than T-Pain, as the Monster.
King of Auto-Tune T-Pain surprised us all with his real singing ability. T-Pain can add “Masked Singer” champion to his list of accomplishments, along with his two Grammys.
The Monster sang “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin Degraw, “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith, and “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.