INSTANT MBA: Every Business Should Embrace Change

Today’s advice comes from Kevin Chou, CEO and Co-founder of Kabam,



via his pot on LinkedIn: “About a year and a half ago, my team and I made a strategic decision involving my startup company that virtually everyone around me thought was crazy… At this difficult juncture I remember a piece of advice I received from a VC colleague: ‘Business change is never popular and a messy affair, but survival depends upon it.”

Chou says that no matter how scary it may seem, change is always good for your business. When the future of your company is at stake, don’t be afraid to follow your gut instinct to steer the company in a new direction. Chou does warn, however, that change won’t come so easily. Revamping your company’s entire structure will be a long and difficult process, but once you make the commitment to make that shift, you will realise that you made the right decision.

“It’s tough to put difficult advice into action, and harder still to have the conviction to see necessary changes through. For one thing, you need a thread-the-needle combination of self-confidence that you’ve made the right decision, and humility, so that you and your team learn quickly to fix the inevitable mistakes in the messy road ahead. For anyone facing a dreaded but necessary change process, I give the same advice – you likely won’t be popular, and will make inevitable mistakes – but standing still is certainly not an option.”

