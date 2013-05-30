Every Business Person Involved With The Internet Should Know This

Business growth: Shutterstock
Lemi Orhan Ergin is a principle engineer at Sony.
He’s done non-technical people in the Internet industry around the world a huge favour.
He made made a presentation called “Fundamentals of Web for Non-Developers.”
He says the purpose of the deck is educate “business people” on “concepts of the Web and Web applications,” “understand how Web-based software works,” and “understand technical discussions better.”
Handy, right?
We found the presentation on Slideshare, and then asked Ergin for permission re-publish it here. He graciously agreed.
Dig in…
