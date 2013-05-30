Every Business Person Involved With The Internet Should Know This

Business growth: Shutterstock

Lemi Orhan Ergin is a principle engineer at Sony.



He’s done non-technical people in the Internet industry around the world a huge favour.

He made made a presentation called “Fundamentals of Web for Non-Developers.”

He says the purpose of the deck is educate “business people” on “concepts of the Web and Web applications,” “understand how Web-based software works,” and “understand technical discussions better.”

Handy, right?

We found the presentation on Slideshare, and then asked Ergin for permission re-publish it here. He graciously agreed.

Dig in…

