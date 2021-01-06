Every Bradley Cooper movie, ranked according to critics

Getty/Larry French Bradley Cooper.

Bradley Cooper turns 46 on January 5.

We ranked every film in his career according to critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, from his debut in 2001’s “Wet Hot American Summer” to his directorial debut, “A Star Is Born.”

The highest-rated film Cooper has ever starred in is “Avengers: Endgame.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bradley Cooper has achieved many milestones over his two decades in Hollywood: eight Oscar nominations, the People’s Sexiest Man Alive crown, a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and a beloved directorial debut.

In honour of his 46th birthday on January 5, we’ve organised all 35 films Cooper has been in over his career and ranked them, according to Rotten Tomatoes’ critics scores. The scores were all accurate as of January 2021.

Keep scrolling to see some of Cooper’s highest highs … and lowest lows.

Bradley Cooper’s lowest-rated film is the 2010 mockumentary “Brother’s Justice,” in which he plays himself. It has the rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Well Go USA Entertainment ‘Brother’s Justice.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Synopsis: The mockumentary follows Dax Shepard as he tries to pivot from comedy to action star by making a martial arts film called “Brother’s Justice.” He (unsuccessfully) attempts to get Cooper to co-star in the film with him.

“Reeks of a throwaway joke that should have been left to die; even at a mere 80 minutes, this halfhearted Tinseltown satire still feels padded,” wrote Time Out’s Eric Hynes.

In “All About Steve,” Cooper plays Steve, the object of Mary’s (Sandra Bullock’s) affection.

20th Century Fox ‘All About Steve.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 6%

Synopsis: Mary, a quirky yet lonely crossword puzzle writer, stalks Steve, a cameraman for a local news station, around the country after going on a date that she perceived as perfect – him, not so much. Along the way, Mary makes friends and becomes more confident in herself.

“On paper, a crazy romcom starring Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper could only be a good thing. Wrong,” wrote Simon Braund for Empire Magazine.

The lowest-rated film co-starring Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence is the historical drama “Serena.”

Magnolia Pictures ‘Serena.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Synopsis: Cooper and Lawrence co-star as George and Serena, a married couple living in Depression-era North Carolina, whose schemes, jealousy, and resentment catch up to them in a tragic fashion. The film is based on the 2008 novel of the same name.

According to Buzzfeed’s Alison Willmore, the film is “an odd misfire from two actors at the peak of their game, but a misfire nonetheless.”

Cooper appears in the ensemble rom-com “Valentine’s Day” as Holden, who sits next to Julia Roberts’ Captain Katherine Hazeltine.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Valentine’s Day.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Synopsis: The Garry Marshall film follows multiple intersecting plots across Valentine’s Day, including Holden and Katherine, two strangers who bond while sitting next to each other on a plane. Holden is travelling to visit his boyfriend, and Katherine is briefly returning home to visit her son, as she is in the military and rarely gets to come home.

“A brutal St Valentine’s Day massacre of comedy, of love, of believable human emotion,” wrote the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw.

Cooper stars as Brian Gilcrest, a military contractor, in “Aloha.”

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Aloha.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Synopsis: Brian, a military contractor, returns to Hawaii on behalf of a billionaire trying to turn local land into a space centre. He also reunites with his ex-girlfriend and her new husband, and a new woman, Allison, who is in the Air Force.

“Half the time while watching ‘Aloha,’ I had no clue what was going on. Not so much the plot – although I was admittedly a bit muddled on that, too – but why anyone acted the way they did,”wrote Max Weiss of Baltimore Magazine.

In the third and final instalment of “The Hangover,” Cooper once again plays Phil, a loveable dirt bag.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Hangover Part III.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Synopsis: Four years after the events of the first “Hangover” film, the crew heads back to Las Vegas after their friend Doug is kidnapped, due to their recklessness in the first film and their relationship with Chow, a criminal played by Ken Jeong. The trio (Alan, Stu, and Phil) must once again team up to solve a mystery.

“If you loved ‘The Hangover’ but loathed its nastier, cruder, non-hilarious sequel – apart from that quite amusing monkey – you’d be right to approach this threequel with caution,” wrote Metro’s Larushka Ivan-Zadeh.

In “Case 39,” Cooper plays a psychiatrist, Doug, who meets an unfortunate end.

Paramount Pictures ‘Case 39.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Synopsis: Social worker Emily Jenkins bonds with a troubled foster care child, Lillith, whose foster parents tried to burn her alive. However, Emily eventually deduces that Lillith is a demon who can cause people to hallucinate their worst fears – like Doug’s fear of bees.

According to the Austin Chronicle’s Marc Savlov, the film is “neither so awful as to be enjoyable nor eerily artful enough to be anything other than a snoozy also-ran.”

Cooper plays one of Tripp’s immature friends, Demo, in “Failure to Launch.”

Paramount Pictures ‘Failure to Launch.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Synopsis: When 35-year-old Tripp (Matthew McConaughey) won’t move out of his parents’ home, they devise a plan to hire Paula (Sarah Jessica Parker), who specialises in getting immature men to get their own places. Predictably, they fall in love.

“A strange idea for a romantic comedy results in quite a strange film. Not much to like about the main plot, but some fun to be had on the fringes,” writes the Herald Sun’s Leigh Paatsch.

In “The Words,” Cooper plays struggling writer Rory in the film’s story within a story.

CBS Films ‘The Words.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Synopsis: The film’s main story is actually a reading of a novel written by Clayton Hammond (Dennis Quaid). Hammond’s protagonist is Rory (Cooper), a struggling author who secretly passes off a manuscript he found as his own.

According to Chicago Reader’s Drew Hunt, “The premise is ambitious – if not a little hokey – but the meager themes of ephemeral authorship and constructed realities aren’t exactly revelatory.”

Cooper plays Adam Jones, a struggling chef, in “Burnt.”

The Weinstein Company ‘Burnt.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Synopsis: After Adam flames out at his high-end Parisian restaurant due to drug use and his erratic behaviour, he moves to New Orleans to get sober, and then London to try to rebuild his career.

“Barreling his way through scene after scene of sweary, shouty kitchen violence, the three-time Oscar nominee excels where the screenplay, script (and everything else) doesn’t,” wrote One Room with a View’s Alex Flood.

In “The Hangover Part II”, Cooper and friends travel to Thailand for another ill-fated night of partying before a wedding.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Hangover Part II.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Synopsis: Two years after the events of the first film, the wolf pack reunite in Thailand for Stu’s (Ed Helms) wedding. Much like their last night of debauchery, hijinks ensue, one of the crew goes missing, and the three men try to piece together their missing evening.

“If you want to see everything you saw in ‘Hangover,’ only transplanted to Bangkok, with a drug-peddling simian and a missing human finger, then ‘Hangover 2’ is the movie for you,”wrote the Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta.

Cooper starred in another rom-com anthology film, “New York, I Love You.”

Vivendi Entertainment ‘New York, I Love You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Synopsis: “New York, I Love You” is comprised of 11 short films, each with different writers and directors – each short has to do with finding love in New York City. Cooper appears in the sixth segment, co-starring Drea de Matteo, written by Xan Cassavetes and Stephen Winter, and directed by Allen Hughes.

“At its best, it might be said that such a cinematic cacophony approximates the noise of Manhattan itself; but so much seems to be overlapping in this film that a feeling of distraction threatens to dispel the emotion,” wrote David Zuckerman for Film Comment Magazine.

Cooper’s film debut was his role as Ben, a drama instructor at Camp Firewood, in “Wet Hot American Summer.”

USA Films ‘Wet Hot American Summer.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Synopsis: This cult classic follows various campers and counselors on the last day of camp at Camp Firewood, a traditional sleepaway camp. Cooper plays Ben, one of the camp’s drama instructors, alongside Amy Poehler’s Susie – but he’s secretly in love with someone else.

“‘Wet Hot American Summer’ is gleefully, wonderfully stupid in the absolute best way,” wrote Polygon’s Emily Heller.

Cooper’s third interlocking rom-com was “He’s Just Not That Into You,” in which he plays Ben, a man questioning his marriage.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘He’s Just Not That Into You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Synopsis: The film follows multiple interlocking stories across a group of family and friends in Baltimore, each dealing with the trials and tribulations of falling (and staying) in love. Cooper plays Ben, who is married to Janine (Jennifer Connelly), but having an affair with Anna (Scarlett Johansson).

“‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ is like reliving your 20s, without any of the fun,” wrote Time magazine’s Mary F. Pols.

In “Yes Man,” Cooper plays Peter, the best friend of the film’s protagonist Carl, played by Jim Carrey.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Yes Man.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

Synopsis: After his friends call him out for his increasingly negative behaviour, Carl attends an inspirational seminar and promises to only say “yes” to everything he is asked. While, at first, he’s shocked by how his life improves, Carl also learns the importance of saying “no.”

“It’s a decent enough time-killer for Carrey fans and those after something light and non-taxing after a heavy Christmas Day feast,” wrote Simon Reynolds of Digital Spy.

“Hit and Run” is the real film Dax Shepard made in an attempt to become an action star — and Cooper actually stars in it.

Open Road Films ‘Hit and Run.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Synopsis: Charlie (Shepard) is a former getaway driver living in Witness Protection after unsuccessfully testifying against his former crew, led by Alex (Cooper). After Charlie leaves his safe house to help his girlfriend, he is pursued by both law enforcement and Alex.

“It’s amiable, but the more miles it clocks up, the more this film looks like a vanity vehicle for its co-director, writer and star, Dax Shepard,” wrote Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian.

Cooper stars in the 2010 remake of the iconic ’80s series of the same name, “The A-Team,” as Face.

20th Century Fox ‘The A-Team.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:49%

Synopsis: After getting framed for a crime they didn’t commit, the A-Team, an all-star Special Forces team, must break out of prison and clear their names.

“An energetic escape from Development Hell: suitably OTT, often fun and always loud,” wrote Empire magazine’s Nev Pierce.

“Joy” is yet another team-up starring Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence — this time, he plays a QVC exec named Neil.

20th Century Fox ‘Joy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Synopsis: Struggling divorcée Joy Mangano (Lawrence) strikes gold when she invents the Miracle Mop, a self-wringing mop. However, she must deal with a scheming father and half-sister and a shady manufacturing company before she can reap her rewards.

According to Flavorwire’s Jason Bailey, “It’s a messy script, even by [David O.] Russell’s own lax standards; characters disappear for huge swaths of the narrative, story strands don’t pay off, and big emotional beats are so overcooked they smoke up the screen.”

In “War Dogs,” Cooper plays Henry Girard, a legendary arms dealer.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘War Dogs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Synopsis: Two friends, Efraim and David, begin picking US military contracts, gradually earning more money and becoming more powerful in the weapons community, until things begin to go south when Efraim starts plotting to defraud the US government.

“There is certainly comic value in the way the two weed-smoking Miami-based friends somehow turn themselves briefly into ‘players’ in the international arms business. Phillips tells their story with plenty of gonzo-style zest,” wrote Geoffrey Macnab of the Independent.

In “My Little Eye,” a British horror film, Cooper plays Travis, a man claiming to be lost in the woods.

Universal Pictures UK ‘My Little Eye.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:67%

Synopsis: Five strangers agree to participate in a contest that involves living in a house together for six months without leaving or speaking to the outside world – all of which is livestreamed. If they make it out, they win $US1 million. However, things go awry when Travis, a hiker seemingly lost in the woods, appears at the house and sows seeds of discord.

According to Time Out’s Derek Adams, the film is “a nasty piece of work, but we probably deserve it.”

Cooper stars in “Limitless” as Eddie, a struggling author who gets access to a drug called NZT-48, which makes him a genius, but has dangerous side effects.

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment ‘Limitless.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:69%

Synopsis: Eddie, a struggling and unmotivated would-be author, is given the miracle drug NZT-48 which makes him temporarily the smartest man alive. But as Eddie becomes more dependent on the drug, he falls deeper into a web of crime, murder, and memory loss.

According to Christy Lemire of the Associated Press, “You could pick the script apart for impossibilities. But why bother? It’s much more enjoyable to shut your brain off and have a good time.”

In “The Mule,” Cooper plays DEA agent Colin Bates.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Mule.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Synopsis: Earl Stone (Clint Eastwood) becomes a drug mule for a Mexican drug cartel while in his 80s in order to provide for his family.

“There are worse ways of spending your time than watching Clint snarl, shuffle and frown his way through another geriatric meltdown,” wrote Donald Clarke of the Irish Times.

In a career-defining performance, Cooper plays US Navy sniper Chris Kyle in “American Sniper.”

Warner Bros. ‘American Sniper.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:72%

Synopsis: The films follows Kyle from his childhood in Texas, to his time in Iraq where he becomes the deadliest marksman in American history, to his return and struggles with PTSD.

“‘American Sniper’ has a perspective that’s recognisable from the classic Westerns Eastwood has long been associated with, both as an actor and a director. It’s an existential critique of violent machismo that doubles as a celebration of violence,” wrote Slate’s Dana Stevens.

In “The Midnight Meat Train,” Cooper plays a photographer who discovers a deadly secret on the subway.

Lionsgate ‘The Midnight Meat Train.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:73%

Synopsis: Leon, a disillusioned photographer, photographs a sexual assault on the subway before intervening. When he finds out the woman went missing the next day, he slowly uncovers clues leading to a serial killer on the subway.

Richard Propes of the Independent Critic wrote, “Easily one of 2008’s most pleasant, if one dares to call such a film pleasant, surprises.”

Cooper plays Sack Lodge, the absolutely contemptible antagonist of “Wedding Crashers.”

New Line Cinema ‘Wedding Crashers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Synopsis: John and Jeremy are divorce mediators who spend their time crashing weddings and sleeping with different women … until they meet the Cleary sisters. John sets his eyes on Claire, who happens to be dating Sack, who cheats on her behind her back. Although the two are outed as womanizers, they eventually make their way back into the sisters’ hearts.

Alexa Moses of the Sydney Morning Herald called the film “an easy, breezy, lanky Hollywood rom-com with a brain, for most of its running time.”

The first “Hangover” film is also the best “Hangover” film, according to critics.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Hangover.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Synopsis: When their friend Doug goes missing in Las Vegas the night before his wedding, Stu, Alan, and Phil must work together to retrace their steps, as they totally blacked out during the night.

According to the Times, “The director and his screenwriters have come up with the funniest film to appear in ages. It avoids the predictable crudity and silly laddishness (well, almost) you’d expect, and delights with zinging one-liners and charming performances.”

Cooper plays a troubled police offer (and later attorney general) in “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

Focus Features ‘The Place Beyond the Pines.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:78%

Synopsis: After killing a robber named Luke, played by Ryan Gosling, and leaving Luke’s son without a father, Avery Cross (Cooper) slowly spirals out of control while trying to juggle his guilt, a corrupt police department, and his rebellious son.

“Its themes are familiar – guilt; redemption; manliness; those fraternal sins – but [Derek] Cianfrance’s artistry and the actors’ riveting performances hook you in, and may even bring depth,” wrote Deborah Ross for the Spectator.

Cooper voices Rocket the Raccoon for the third time in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Disney/Marvel Studios ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:85%

Synopsis: The Guardians of the Galaxy meet the Avengers in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” in which Rocket teams up with Thor on his quest to construct a weapon that will be able to kill Thanos.

Simran Hans of the Observer wrote, “This chaotic but surprisingly nimble instalment, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, brings together an eye-popping ensemble cast of A-listers (imagine the table read!) and pushes them into playful new configurations.”

He also voiced Rocket in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Disney ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Synopsis: A few months after the events of the first “Guardians” film, this instalment sees the crew travel across the universe to meet Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) father and, once again, save the galaxy.

According to David Sims of the Atlantic, “In Marvel lingo, ‘Guardians 2’ feels like a great six-issue arc, the kind of storytelling that used to be the backbone of superhero comics.”

Cooper had a cameo voice appearance in “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

Paramount Pictures ’10 Cloverfield Lane.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:90%

Synopsis: After breaking up with her fiancé Ben (Cooper), Michelle embarks on a road trip, only to get into a car accident and awaken chained to a pipe inside a bunker owned by the mysterious Howard Stambler, who claims there was some type of attack on the US. The film follows Michelle as she keeps trying to escape.

Kevin Maher of the Times called it a “wildly entertaining genre mash-up.”

Cooper made his directorial debut with “A Star Is Born.” He also starred in the movie as washed-up country star Jackson Maine.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘A Star Is Born.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:90%

Synopsis: Like three “Star Is Born” films that preceded it, the story follows a young up-and-coming singer/actress and her relationship with an ageing star, dealing with the pressures of fame and addiction, and what it means to be truly authentic.

“At its huge, pulsating heart this is a story about lovers desperately trying to save one another – from the loss of integrity in an industry that disdains it and from self-destructive impulses with roots too old and deep to be touched,” wrote Matthew Norman of the London Evening Standard.

Cooper made his debut as Rocket, an outlaw with a hidden heart of gold, in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Disney/Marvel ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:91%

Synopsis: Five criminals (Gamora, Peter Quill, Drax, Groot, and Rocket) come together to keep a destructive stone out of the wrong hands and become a family along the way.

According to Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair, “‘Guardians’ bounces with the energy of pure invention.”

In “American Hustle,” Cooper plays the tenacious FBI agent Richie DiMaso.

‘American Hustle’/Columbia Pictures ‘American Hustle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:91%

Synopsis: Irving and Evelyn are con artists who devise a scheme with Richie, an FBI agent, to help keep themselves out of prison and implicate the mayor of Camden, Carmine Polito, in illegal activities. The film is based on the actual 1970s FBI Abscam sting operation.

“It’s a sly film that slips through your fingers, leaving the glitter of great performances, but one you’ll be hustling to watch again,” wrote Metro’s Larushka Ivan-Zadeh.

Lawrence and Cooper teamed up once again for “Silver Linings Playbook.”

The Weinstein Company ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: Cooper plays Pat, a man with bipolar disorder who leaves a mental health facility after an eight-month stay, while Lawrence plays Tiffany, a young widow with an unspecified mood disorder. The two connect after they meet at a dinner at Tiffany’s sister house, and the film follows their relationship as it grows over the course of a football season.

“It’s a rom-com that succeeds in revitalizing that discredited genre where so many others have failed, injecting it with the grit and emotion of realist drama rather than with amped-up whimsy or social satire or montages of people walking on the beach,” wrote Andrew O’Hehir of Salon.com.

The best-reviewed film of Cooper’s career to date is “Avengers: Endgame.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: After the tragic events of “Infinity War,” the Avengers work together to bring back everyone they have lost.

“The only complaint about ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is that it raises the bar so high that there may well never be a superhero movie to match it,” wrote the London Evening Standard’s Matthew Norman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.