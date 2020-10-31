Every single character from 'Borat 2,' ranked

Amazon Studios A still from ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

There are a lot of characters in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Some were in on the joke, but many others definitely were not.

Here we look at all 43 and rank them from worst to best.

Warning: Spoilers below if you haven’t seen “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” streaming now on Amazon.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Out of seemingly nowhere, Sacha Baron Cohen gave the world a sequel to his hit 2006 comedy “Borat,” and like that first movie it has once again delivered something we just can’t stop talking about.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride to American Regime to Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, uses the mockumentary formula Baron Cohen has mastered in not just “Borat,” but also “Da Ali G Show” and “Who Is America?” to show the ugly and beautiful sides of American society â€” but this time with the added tension of a nation divided by politics and the handling of a pandemic.

To pull that off with hilarious success, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is filled with dozens of colourful characters â€” some who were in on Baron Cohen’s jokes and many others who were not.

Here we rank all 43 characters in “Borat 2” from most despicable to great.

43. Cakemaker who wrote anti-Semitic remark on a cake for Borat

Amazon Studios Cakemaker in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

While travelling America, Borat is tasked with doing two things: present his 15-year-old daughter, Tutar (actress Maria Bakalova), to Vice President Mike Pence and bring back a chocolate cake for Nursultan Nazarbayev, the prime minister of his native country.

But Borat decided to go the the extra mile by getting something written on the cake.

He and Tutar walk into a pastry shop and get a cakemaker to write on a cake, “Jews will not replace us,” which the woman does without hesitation.

The name of the cakemaker and establishment is not shown in the movie, but it’s revealed by an eagle-eyed reporter at The Post and Courier that the location is Spartan Bakery in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

This was certainly one of the darkest examples of anti-Semitism in the movie.

42. Rudy Giuliani

Amazon Studios Rudy Giuliani in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

The former mayor of New York city and current personal lawyer of President Donald Trump becomes Baron Cohen’s ultimate mark when he shows up at the end of the movie.

Giuliani believes he’s there to be interviewed about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, but in reality it’s Bakalova as Tutar, who is now a journalist.

Despite the interview being shot during the pandemic, Giuliani has no problem touching Tutar. After the interview he agrees to walk into the bedroom with her. There, as Tutar takes off his microphone, he’s seen patting the small of her back and at one point putting his hands in his pants (Giuliani has said he was simply tucking in his shirt).

Giuliani’s scene in the movie has gone viral as it shows an encounter that’s certainly disturbing in many ways.

41. Man who tells Borat how much money his daughter is worth

Amazon Studios (Centre) Man who tells Borat how much his daughter is worth in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

To teach Tutar how to be more ladylike, Borat has the two attend a debutante ball. Before the two do a dance that you will not soon forget, they have some small talk with the other guests. A

t one moment Borat asks one man, “How much you think my daughter is worth?” In which the man responds with a smile, “$US500 dollars.”

This leads to presumably the man’s daughter saying right in his face, “That’s f—ing gross.”

We certainly had the same reaction.

The man’s name is not shown in the movie, but it seems the guests there were not in on the joke.

One attendee, Will Davis, wrote a first-person account of the event, which he attended with his 18-year-old daughter. He said fathers and daughters who were chosen to attend – after given a pop culture test – were given $US100 apiece.

Davis noted that some “demanded our phones back and hit the road” when Borat and Tutar began their dance.

40. “Karen”

Amazon Studios ‘Karen’ in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

At the end of the movie, Borat and Tutar return to Kazakhstan and become a father and daughter news reporting team.

They cover the first-ever “Running of the American” together, which features a giant paper mâché head of a “Karen” – someone perceived to be entitled beyond what is appropriate – who is wearing an “All Lives Matter” shirt and sneezing out green snot.

At one moment, she takes out an AR-15 that she bought at Walmart and kills a paper mâché “Dr. Fauci.”

39. King Donald

Amazon Studios King Donald in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Throughout the movie, Tutar watches a Disney knockoff animated movie that chronicles the tale of a young “peasant girl” named Melania. Clearly, it’s portraying first lady Melania Trump.

It ends with her meeting “King Donald” (will give you one guess who that’s supposed to be) who at one sight of Melania gets very aroused.

We then watch as King Donald approaches Melania, grabs her privates, and dances with her.

38. Dr. Charles Wallace

Amazon Studios Dr. Charles Wallace in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Borat takes Tutar to a plastic surgeon as he wants her to be attractive for a “top-level” guy.

Dr. Wallace begins to talk about what he can do, like a nose job, in which Tutar asks if she “looks like a Jew.” He says she does not because then her nose would look bigger.

When Borat gives a cartoonish exaggeration of the size of a Jew’s nose, Dr. Wallace says, “It can be that bad, yes.”

Tutar then says she wants men to “make a sex attack on me.” And asks Dr. Wallace if he would have a sex attack with her. He responds, “If your father was not here.”

37. “The American”

Amazon Studios ‘The American’ in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Back at the “Running of the American,” there was “The American” paper mâché character running around with a hamburger, wearing a red “Make American Great Again” hat, a “Pandemic” t-shirt, and doing a hand symbol signifying “white power.”

36. Woman at Glo Tanning who tells Borat the tone to choose for a “racist family”

Amazon Studios Woman at Glo Tanning in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

During Tutar’s makeover, she gets a spray tan.

The woman working there shows Tutar and Borat how dark you can get the tan from a board that numbers the darkness.

Borat asks the woman, “What colour is best for racist family?” She points to the board and says, “I wouldn’t go any darker than a six or a seven.”

A troubling response, but definitely there were ones that were worse.

35. Bill’s Country Farm & Feed guy, who sells Borat a cage

Amazon Studios Guy who sells Borat at cage in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

When Borat decides to deliver his daughter to Mike Pence (seeing that Tutar ate Johnny the Monkey), he heads to a farm supply shop to buy a proper cage for Tutar to stay in.

The man at the shop presents them with a nice $US900 cage. It’s clear the guy is trying to not really say anything, especially when Borat asks him how many girls can go into the $US900 cage. The man says one. He’s not taking the bait.

But as the scene goes on he takes it. When looking at propane tanks, Borat asks the man if he turned it on in a van full of gypsies would it kill them. He says yes. How many?

“Whoever was in the van,” he said.

20 gypsies?

“Maybe the bigger one,” he replies.

34. Victor, the guy who drops off Johnny the Monkey

Amazon Studios Victor in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Originally Borat was tasked with delivering to Mike Pence Johnny the Money, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and number one porn star. But his transport in a large wooden box to the US didn’t go well. Tutar got into the crate and ate him during their trek.

We learn this when Victor, the guy dropping off the box, opens it to reveal what occurred. When Borat realises what happened he gets Victor to help him put Tutar back in the box and tells Victor to hammer it shut. He does.

With a young girl trapped inside a box, Victor leaves the scene after getting tipped by Borat.

33. Mike Pence

Amazon Studios Mike Pence in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

The Vice President shows up in the movie when Borat attends the 2020 CPAC in late February.

As Pence is speaking, Borat, dressed as Trump, appears with Tutar over his shoulder and shouts to him that he has brought Tutar for him.

Pence just gives him a look throughout.

The vice president tells the audience before Borat’s interruption that there’s only one coronavirus case in the US and “as the president said yesterday, ‘We’re ready. We’re ready for anything.”

32. (The remains of) Azamat Bagatov

Amazon Studios Borat sitting on the remains of Azamat Bagatov ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Azamat Bagatov, played by actor Ken Davitian, was the perfect sidekick to Borat in the first movie as he played his producer. He gets a cameo in the sequel, but in a very Baron Cohen way.

In the beginning of the movie while Borat is given his instructions on his trip back to America, it’s revealed that Azamat cannot come along this time because he’s been made into the chair Borat is sitting on.

Clearly it’s his penalty for the first “Borat” movie that made Kazakhstan a joke to the world.

31. Broker, who jumped out of building

Amazon Studios Broker jumping out of window in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

As we learned at the start of the movie, the success of the first “Borat” movie did not help Borat’s country.

Kazakhstan suffered a recession and, as Borat says, “Many brokers leapt from our tallest skyscrapers.”

We then see a Kazakh broker jump from a building that’s only two stories high.

It’s a pretty funny bit.

30. Bilak Sagdiyev

Amazon Studios Bilak in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

The mustached son of Borat, played by actor Ion Gheorghe, was not happy to see his father’s return from the slave labour camp.

29. Biram Sagdiyev

Amazon Studios Biram in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Neither was Biram, played by actor Nicolae Gheorghe (brother of Ion), who has a condition where he was hair all over his face.

28. Princess Melania

Amazon Studios Melania in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

The animated story of Melania’s rags to riches story into the arms of King Trump is a video Tutar watches throughout the movie.

You have to give credit to the creativity by Baron Cohen and the rest of the filmmakers behind “Borat 2” to commission an animated bit in the movie.

27. Nursultan Tulyakbay

Amazon Studios Nursultan Tulyakbay in ‘Borat Subsequent Movefilm.’

Borat’s rival neighbour from the first “Borat,” played by actor Miroslav Tolj, looks to have the upper hand when we see him in the sequel.

Since Borat has been doing slave labour, Nursultant has taken over his house and is even wearing Borat’s beloved Mickey Mouse pajamas.

26. Guy who wants to high five Borat

Amazon Studios Guy, who wants to high-five Borat in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

There are some moments in the movie that make you genuinely feel warm and fuzzy and this is one of them.

To show that he cannot go around in his usual look, Borat walks the streets of Los Angeles and gets noticed. This guy is so excited he wants to give him a high five, which is one of Borat’s go-to moves. You can tell the guy is really excited to see him.

Borat runs away.

25. Man who slams Borat in privates

Amazon Studios Man who hits high striker in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Before getting thrown into a slave labour camp, Borat gets strung up on a high striker and a giant man with a hammer hits the puck that shoots up the poll and hits Borat’s crotch.

There are a line of people behind the man so Borat is going to get a lot of shots to his privates.

24. Dr. Yamak

Amazon Studios Dr. Yamak in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

This doctor, played by actor Manuel Vieru, administers a shot of “gypsy tears” before his journey to America.

23. Guy who wants to pay Borat $US1 for an autograph

Amazon Studios Guy who will pay for an autograph in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Like the guy who wanted to give Borat a high five, this fan wants to cherish the moment he met Borat, even if he has a paper bag over his head. He’s willing to pay Borat $US1 to get his autograph.

22. Premier Nazarbayev

Amazon Studios Premier Nazarbayev in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

The leader who orders Borat back to the US (and gives him the coronavirus so he will unwittingly spread it across the world), played by actor Dani Popescu. The actor has the perfect look and sinister tone for the role.

21. Receptionist at Surgery Centre

Amazon Studios Receptionist (left) in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

After Borat and Tutar meet Dr. Wallace, they have to pay for the procedure with the receptionist, which would be $US21,751 for Tutar’s breast implants.

Borat tries to see if potatoes can be used as implants to lower the cost. The receptionist explains nicely why that’s not possible. Borat also asks if the price could be lowered if perverts can watch. Again, the woman says no, “the perverts have to be medical personnel.”

Borat finally gives the receptionist a bag of money. It all looks to be in $US1 bills. After her count of the stacks of ones, we learn Borat is $US72 short.

20. Jeffrey Epstein Sagdiyev

Amazon Studios Jeffrey Epstein Sagdiyev in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Out of all of Borat’s kids, this one is the most memorable. Not just because of his name, which we learned in the first movie was HueyLewis, but because of the name he’s since changed to since Borat’s exile: Jeffrey Epstein (the name of the late financier and convicted sex offender).

19. Melinda helps with Tutar’s makeover

Amazon Studios Melina in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

To start Tutar’s makeover, Borat takes her to a salon and meets the polite Melinda. The hairdresser even takes things in stride when she asks to see Tutar’s hair and she lifts her skirt.

18. Guy who helps Borat with buying disguises

Amazon Studios Guy helping with disguises in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

After realising he’s too recognisable in the US, Borat goes to Halloween Highway to purchase some disguises and a worker helps him find costumes. (There’s even a Borat Halloween costume.)

Halloween Highway is located in Greenville, South Carolina and the local Fox News affiliate tracked down the guy who helped Borat. His name is not in the movie, but it’s Paul Holzberger, who said he had no clue who he was interacting with was just a character for a movie.

17. Women at Hillsborough Republican Women’s Club Meeting

Amazon Studios Hillsborough Republican Women’s Club members in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

The night before Tutar’s plastic surgery, she stumbles upon a woman’s group meeting and through talking to them realises that women actually can do things all on their own.

This scene doesn’t just show off the talents of actress Bakalova as Tutar, but also the tenderness and supportive vibes the group gives her throughout the scene.

Well, until Tutar starts talking about pleasuring herself.

16. Make-up worker

Amazon Studios Make-up worker in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

As Tutar tries to pick out make-up to wear, she and Borat begin to eat the tubes of lipstick. The reaction by the person helping them is priceless because clearly he is not dealing with any of their silliness.

15. Debutante coach Dr. Jeanie Sheffield

Amazon Studios Dr. Jeanie Sheffield in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

To prepare Tutor for the debutante ball, Borat goes to meet Dr. Sheffield to get some tips.

It’s a comedy bit Baron Cohen has done before playing Borat on “Da Ali G Show” and in the first “Borat” movie.

The scene cuts back and forth from Borat talking to a professional and him doing the real-life situation, which is not done very well despite the tips.

14. Macy Chanel, Instagram influencer

Amazon Studios Macy Chanel in ‘Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Borat brings Tutar to meet this Instagram influencer, who is also known as a “sugar baby,” to get tips on how to attract a wealthy older man.

The meeting ends with Chanel recommending a complete makeover and Tutar showing her that she can open a beer bottle with her “small hole.”

Chanel told Insider that she is a model and actress, not a sugar baby. She also said that she caught on early that the situation she was filming wasn’t real and was “saddened by [the film’s] lack of authenticity.”

“I’m a Sacha Baron Cohen film fan and he is a very gifted manipulator,” she said.

13. Pastor Jonathan Bright, Crisis Pregnancy Centre

Amazon Studios Paston Jonathan in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

While at Spartan Bakery, along with getting an anti-Semitic cake, Borat also gets a cupcake for Tutar.

It has a plastic baby ornament on top of it, which Tutar also eats. Borat rushes to get it out of her and goes to a pro-life clinic.

Borat begs Pastor Jonathan to take the baby out, and the pastor explains why that’s not possible, having no clue he’s just talking about a plastic decoration.

This here is classic Baron Cohen.

12. Michelle, the owner of the dress shop

Amazon Studios Michelle in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Borat and Tutar go to a shop to get a dress. A

long with the owner, Michelle, trying to explain to them that Tutar does not wear the plastic that covers the dress, but the dress itself, the scene also has Michelle explain to Tutar that she owns her shop. This is Tutar’s first realisation that women are not subservient to men.

11. Johnny the Monkey

Amazon Studios Johnny the Money in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

The beloved monkey that is Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and number one porn star gets very little screen time, but his character is felt through the first half of the movie (until Tutar eats him).

Johnny the Monkey became so popular because of the movie that a website has been dedicated to him that touts Johnny as “#1 Celebrity in all of Kazakhstan.”

10. Tom Hanks

Amazon Studios Tom Hanks in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

At the end of the movie when we get “The Usual Suspects” homage that reveals why Borat was really sent to America, we see that while he was in Australia en route to the US he ran into Tom Hanks. It implies that Borat is the one who gave “America’s Dad” the coronavirus.

The Hanks get is an A+ cameo.

9. “Dr. Fauci”

Amazon Studios ‘Dr. Fauci’ in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

At the “Running of the America,” a paper mâché of Dr. Fauci comes out with a giant syringe that says “vaccine” to help the infected. The “Karen” kills him with her AR-15.

Borat then says, “The Americans are victorious in their battle against science.”

8. Brian, the Computer Guys worker, who helps Borat buy a phone

Amazon Studios Brian in ‘Borat Subsequent Movefilm.’

When Borat gets to the US, he quickly realises everyone is on their cell phones (he thinks they are calculators), so he goes to a store to get one.

He has a hilarious encounter with the store’s staffer Brian, who tries to make Borat understand what the phone can do. Brian tries his best to walk him through everything from FaceTime to Google.

7. Jerry Holleman and Jim Russell

Amazon Studios (L-R) Jim Russell and Jerry Hollerman in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Jerry and Jim allow Borat to stay with them during the country’s shutdown due to the coronavirus. They also help him get into the gun-rights rally when Borat realises Tutar, who is now a journalist, will be there.

Baron Cohen said the hardest thing to film was the Jerry and Jim scenes because he had to be in character 24-7 for the five days he was with them.

It’s very unclear if Jerry and Jim were in on the production, but they played their parts very well.

6. Alan “Randy” Knight

Amazon Studios Randy Knight in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Being $US72 short on Tutar’s plastic surgery, Borat finds work at the Wooten’s Barber Shop. There he meets the friendly Randy Knight, who allows Borat to cut his hair with some very questionable tools.

Sometimes in Baron Cohen projects the most memorable characters are the ones who don’t react to his craziness at all and Knight is certainly one of them.

As Borat shows Knight every single piece of hair he cuts off his hair for approval, Knight just goes along with it and says “OK” to every presentation of hair.

5. PMS Centre worker who faxes messages for Borat

Amazon Studios PMS guy in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Another hilarious moment in the movie is when Borat goes to PMS Centre (that’s really the name) to communicate with Premier Nazarbayev – by fax.

The middleman between the two is a nice man behind the counter, who with a straight face relays every message to Borat, regardless how strange or obscene. In fact, he does this twice in the movie.

His name does not show up in the movie, but it’s Alan Smith, who runs PMS Centre outside of Atlanta. Showbiz411 tracked him down about being in the movie.

“They were here from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., all day,” Alan said. “They told me it was a training video for Russians and that it would be shown on public television in either Georgia or Florida.”

4. Holocaust survivor at synagogue

Amazon Studios Dim Evans in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

When Borat and Tutar have a falling out, he decides to commit suicide by going to a synagogue and “wait for the next mass shooting.”

Instead, he is met by two elderly women and one of them particularly sees Borat is hurting and makes him feel better.

It’s by far the most heartfelt and touching moment of the movie.

The woman is actually named Dim Evans, who is a Holocaust survivor. Before her death last summer, Evans and her friend in the movie were notified of the true nature of the film. There is a dedication to Evans at the end of the movie.

3. Jeanise Jones

Facebook Jeanise Jones in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

To get the $US72 for Tutar’s breast implants, Borat has her stay with a babysitter. Jeanise Jones is pretty much puzzled by the whole thing, as she meets Tutar, who is doing things by command from a clicker Borat is using and is strapped to a ball and chain.

Jones’ part is one of the most authentic in the movie as she spends her time with Tutar trying to get her to understand to respect herself. She even gives Borat some much needed advice.

The “babysitter” told Insider that she was told the movie would be released in the UK and was shocked to learn it was a comedy.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Jones, who is currently unemployed, and has exceeded its goal of over $US100,000. Baron Cohen also donated $US100,000 to Jones’ community.

2. Borat Sagdiyev

Amazon Prime Sasha Baron Cohen as Borat.

Baron Cohen has used the character of Borat for years to highlight issues such as racism, anti-Semitism and elitism. “Borat” was thought to be his grand achievement for the character as the movie was a sensation when it came out in 2006.

Clearly we were wrong. The sequel is the rare amazing magic trick that works better the second time around, even though you now know how it’s done.

1. Tutar Sagdiyev

Amazon Studios Maria Bakalova as Tutar.

A big reason for the success of “Borat 2” is because of actress Maria Bakalova.

Playing Borat’s daughter, Tutar, the 24-year-old is able to hold her own not only alongside Baron Cohen, but also alongside the other characters. Let’s face it: She even duped Rudy Giuliani.

It’s a performance that Baron Cohen believes should be considered for an Oscar.

Hard to argue with him!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.