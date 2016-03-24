RANKED: Every actor who's played Batman, from best to worst

Now that we’ve seen “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (opening March 25), with its new look at the Dark Knight as Ben Affleck takes over the character, it’s time to take stock of the best — and the worst — Batmans we’ve seen in movies and TV.

The Batman of the screen has evolved from a witty crime fighter on TV to a darkly conflicted man in the movies.

Fans of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, are extremely loyal to the actor they believe portrayed him best. Any objection is liable to lead to rowdy debates. Who can forget Seth Rogen and Zac Efron arguing the better Batman — Michael Keaton or Christian Bale — in “Neighbours”?

So let’s add some more fuel to this superhero debate. Here are the actors who played Batman on TV and in movies (we’ve excluded animation, with a couple of important exceptions), ranked, starting with the worst.

Here are the Batman actors from worst to best, and where Affleck falls:

9. George Clooney ('Batman & Robin,' 1997) Warner Bros. 8. Lewis G. Wilson 'The Batman' TV show, 1943) Columbia Pictures 7. Robert Lowery ('Batman and Robin' TV show, 1949) Columbia Pictures 6. Will Arnett ('The Lego Movie,' 2014) Warner Bros 5. Ben Affleck ('Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' 2016) Warner Bros 4. Val Kilmer ('Batman Forever,' 1995) Warner Bros 3. Adam West ('Batman' TV show, 1966) 20th Century Fox 2. Christian Bale ('Batman Begins,' 2005; 'The Dark Knight,' 2008; 'The Dark Knight Rises,' 2012) Warner Bros. 1. Michael Keaton ('Batman,' 1989; 'Batman Returns,' 1992) Warner Bros. HONORABLE MENTION: We can't leave out ... Warner Bros

