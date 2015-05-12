This infographic is a perfect snapshot of when all of Marvel's many Avengers superheroes fought together

When you think of the Avengers, you most likely think of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye.

After all, that’s how the group has been depicted on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, if you’ve been a longtime fan of the group, you know the it has consisted of over 80 rotating members since the inaugural Avengers issue in 1963.

The group we see on screen isn’t even the most well-known one to lead the team. Falcon, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hank Pym, and Vision have all been prominent members, too.

Pop Chart Lab has an incredible break down of every Avengers group across 583 issues which has been shared with Business Insider.

Check it out below, and click the image to see the full version where you can zoom in and out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.