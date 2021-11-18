Every athlete who has competed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Panda was none other than former boxer Laila Ali.
Ali, the daughter of boxing icon Muhammad Ali and a talented boxer in her own right, lasted for a single show as the pastel-hued panda. She performed “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson and “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled.
In the penultimate episode of season two, NBA player Victor Oladipo was revealed to be the Thingamajig.
The Miami Heat star has also released music of his own, including an album, “V.O.,” in 2018.
Oladipo sang “Easy” by the Commodores, “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations, “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé, “Caught Up” by Usher, “Ordinary People” by John Legend, and “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby.
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was unmasked as the Elephant.
The famous skateboarder tried his hand at music during “The Masked Singer.” Hawk was the first member of Group B to be eliminated in season three, so he only sang “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure before leaving.
NFL star Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski was unmasked as the White Tiger.
None of Gronk’s four performances required much singing. The Buccaneers player performed “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice, “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, “We Will Rock You” by Queen, and “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred, before getting knocked out of the show.
Former pitcher and World Series champion Barry Zito was the Rhino.
The former San Francisco Giant proved he had vocal chops — he came in fourth place overall!
Zito performed “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt, “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan, “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, “What a Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers, “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous Brothers, and “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw.
NBA star Lonzo Ball was unmasked as the Whatchamacallit.
The Chicago Bulls player made it just over halfway through season four. Ball rapped “I Wish” by Skee-Lo, “Money Maker” by Ludacris and Pharrell, and “Lean Back” by Terror Squad, featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma.
Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim was revealed as the Jellyfish.
The Olympic snowboarder showed off impressive vocal chops when she performed “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, and “Stay” by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko.