Every athlete who has competed on ‘The Masked Singer’

In the penultimate episode of season two, NBA player Victor Oladipo was revealed to be the Thingamajig.

The Miami Heat star has also released music of his own, including an album, “V.O.,” in 2018.

Oladipo sang “Easy” by the Commodores, “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations, “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé, “Caught Up” by Usher, “Ordinary People” by John Legend, and “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby.

Watch him get unmasked here.