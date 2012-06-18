Apple Store Employees Are Getting Raises*

Photo: adria.richards

Some Apple retail employees are getting raises today, we’ve learned from an Apple employee.This employee, briefed by a manager, says the raises will go to all Apple Store employees.



We’ve been unable to confirm this detail, and in fact, at least one other Apple Store employee tells us it is untrue.

In May, 9to5Mac reported that Apple would give retail employees a raise sooner than September, when they were previously expected.

Our source was told that every Apple retail employee will get at least a $4-per-hour raise.

Some people are getting more, says this employee.

This source says the raise will go into effect on their July 20 checks.

This source says the raise follows an internal review process called NetPromoter that lets Apple employees critique the company.

It seems that enough Apple employees thought they were underpaid that the company decided to spread some money around.

Here in New York, the starting salary for an Apple specialist is about $13 or $14 an hour. After this, specialists will see a nice bump to $17 or $18 an hour.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that all Apple Store employees were getting a raise of at least $4 per hour. This is what we were told by a single source at an Apple Retail store. But other Apple Retail store employees say this is not true. It is possible that only employees at one store are getting raises. We should not have taken this source’s word for it. We apologise for the error.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.