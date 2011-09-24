Every Age Group Is Getting Poorer In America, Except For One

Last week I updated my commentary on household income distribution to include the Census Bureau’s release of the 2010 data. My focus was on arithmetic mean (average) household incomes by quintile (and the top 5%) over the 43-year history of this data series. The analysis offered some fascinating insights into U.S. household incomes.



But the classification misses the implications of age for income. Households are by no means locked into the same quintile over time. Young educated households with professional skills and aspirations will typically move into the higher earning brackets during their financial life cycles. Households dependent on income from unskilled labour and service employment will seldom see the same financial progress over the years.

So let’s review the household income data another way, this time focusing on the incomes by the age bracket. The data I’m analysing is the arithmetic mean (average) household income the age brackets for the heads of household (see Table H.10).

Because this is a longitudinal analysis across four decades, including the stagflation of the 1970s, I’ve used the Censusl Bureau’s real (inflation-adjusted) series chained in 2010 dollars based on a research variant of the Consumer Price Index, the CPI-U-RS. In other words, the incomes in earlier years have been adjusted upward to the purchasing power of the most recent year in the series.

The first chart shows real household incomes of the six age brackets from 1967 through 2010.